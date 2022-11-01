ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WJLA

5 found dead inside a La Plata home, Charles County sheriff investigating

LA PLATA, Md. (7News) — Five people were found dead inside a La Plata, Maryland home Friday afternoon. La Plata Police and Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive for a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. When officers went inside the home, they found all five victims dead.
LA PLATA, MD
WJLA

Man found dead outside parking garage near Kennedy Center: MPD

WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was found dead outside a parking garage near the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in northwest D.C. Friday morning, according to police. Initially, the Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of F Street, NW. Around...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Rene Febles formally appointed as WMATA Inspector General

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metro Board of Directors formally appointed Rene Febels to the role of Inspector General for a three-year term, according to a WMATA release on Friday. Since April, Febels has been serving as Acting Inspector General but was officially sworn in today. “Metro’s Board is...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

DC Metro to reopen 6 Blue Line stations on Nov. 6

WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority has made the long-awaited announcement that it will be reopening six previously closed stations along the Blue Line. The Blue Line will be servicing Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield starting Nov....
WASHINGTON, DC

