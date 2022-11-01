Read full article on original website
WJLA
Woodbridge shooting victim identified as 18-year-old Milton Escalante Escobar
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — The Prince William County Police Department asked the public for help finding the suspects who are responsible for the murder of an 18-year-old in Woodbridge, which happened on Thursday, Oct. 27. The shooting took place at the 13900 block of Richmond Hwy in the parking...
WJLA
5 MS-13 members get life for kidnapping, murdering 2 Va. teens with machete and pickaxe
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Five MS-13 gang members from El Salvador have been sentenced to life in prison for kidnapping, murdering, and mutilating two teenaged boys in Fairfax County, Va. in 2016. Seventeen members of the transnational street gang La Mara Salvatrucha, or MS-13, have been charged in the...
WJLA
Security guard, suspected shoplifter shoot each other at Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A suspected shoplifter and Giant grocery store security guard shot and killed each other Friday during a foiled shoplifting attempt, Prince George's County Police confirmed. Police responded to the grocery store, located along Audrey Lane, around 10:25 a.m. When officers arrived, they found...
WJLA
Judge grants mental health evaluation for alleged 'shopping cart killer'
WASHINGTON (7News) — The man charged with killing women, transporting their bodies in a shopping cart, and dumping their remains in Harrisonburg, Virginia is now scheduled for a mental health evaluation after a hearing Friday. The legal team for Anthony Eugene Robinson, a suspect known as the "shopping cart...
WJLA
Juvenile arrested made after murder of 15-year-old near Northeast DC elem. school: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A 15-year-old was arrested on Friday and charged with First Degree Murder while Armed after he killed 15-year-old Andre Robertson on Oct. 13, D.C. police said. Robertson was shot in the 500 block of 48th Place, Northeast, near the grounds of Aiton Elementary School, authorities reported.
WJLA
5 found dead inside a La Plata home, Charles County sheriff investigating
LA PLATA, Md. (7News) — Five people were found dead inside a La Plata, Maryland home Friday afternoon. La Plata Police and Charles County Sheriff's Office were called to the home in the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive for a report of a shooting around 4 p.m. When officers went inside the home, they found all five victims dead.
WJLA
Fairfax County police searching for answers after rash of shootings into Centreville homes
CENTREVILLE, Va. (7News) — Police in Fairfax County are working to solve a mystery before someone gets hurt. According to investigators, someone has been shooting into houses and at a passing car in Centreville, Virginia. There are at least six reports dating back to Oct 23. Daniel Kim told...
WJLA
Maryland leaders make another pitch to bring new FBI headquarters to Prince George's Co.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — For more than a decade now, Maryland political leaders have been trying to convince the federal government the area next to the Greenbelt Metro Station would make a good home for a new FBI headquarters. And if not there, then at the site of the old Landover Mall.
WJLA
Maryland's Most Wanted | Baltimore man awaiting trial for murder now on the run
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — A Baltimore man awaiting trial for murder has gone on the run and according to police, has committed more crimes as he eludes capture. Antonio Bardney, 22, is wanted on a probation violation. According to the US Marshals Service, Bardney removed his electronic monitoring device...
WJLA
Help find Khloe! 11-year-old girl missing from NW DC, MPD asking for assistance
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — An 11-year-old girl is missing from Northwest D.C. and the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is now asking for the public's help in finding her. Khloe Pitts was last seen in the 2300 block of Georgia Avenue, NW, on Saturday. Pitts is described as a Black...
WJLA
Man found dead outside parking garage near Kennedy Center: MPD
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was found dead outside a parking garage near the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in northwest D.C. Friday morning, according to police. Initially, the Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported in the 2700 block of F Street, NW. Around...
WJLA
Rene Febles formally appointed as WMATA Inspector General
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Metro Board of Directors formally appointed Rene Febels to the role of Inspector General for a three-year term, according to a WMATA release on Friday. Since April, Febels has been serving as Acting Inspector General but was officially sworn in today. “Metro’s Board is...
WJLA
Man found stabbed to death in Prince George's County parking lot: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Prince George's County police say a man was found stabbed to death in a parking lot Wednesday afternoon. Officers responded to the 4900 block of Indian Head Highway around 12:05 p.m. for reports of a stabbing. Once on scene, police say they found a man in the parking lot suffering from trauma to the upper body.
WJLA
4 teenagers accused of stealing more than a dozen cars in Howard County
LAUREL, Md. (WBFF) — Four teenagers have been charged with stealing more than a dozen cars over a six-month period, Howard County police said. Alexander Bennett, 19, of Laurel, faces a number of car theft and theft charges. An 18-year-old Elkridge man, who was 17 at the time of...
WJLA
Teen linked to Commanders' player Brian Robinson Jr.'s case was charged in mall shooting
HYATTSVILLE, Md. (7News) — According to multiple sources, the teen charged in the August shooting of Commanders' player Brian Robinson Jr. was previously charged in a shooting at the Mall of Prince George's in March. The 17-year-old boy was charged in the mall shooting, along with his twin brother,...
WJLA
Metro rider found unresponsive on train, dies despite emergency life saving measures
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Metro train operator found an unresponsive rider on board a train at the Downtown Largo Station at about 1:15 a.m. Thursday. Metro Transit Police and emergency medical personnel performed CPR and advanced life saving measures but were unable to save the person.
WJLA
'There are no answers' | Fairfax woman dies, revived back to life after cardiac arrest
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County woman, Krysta Pearce, is celebrating another year of life after suffering cardiac arrest on Sept. 24, 2021. Pearce, 31, said she is not taking life for granted and is now speaking out in the hopes of helping others. “My heart just stopped,"...
WJLA
DC Metro to reopen 6 Blue Line stations on Nov. 6
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — The Washington Metro Area Transit Authority has made the long-awaited announcement that it will be reopening six previously closed stations along the Blue Line. The Blue Line will be servicing Braddock Rd, King St-Old Town, Eisenhower Ave, Huntington, Van Dorn St, and Franconia-Springfield starting Nov....
WJLA
VIDEO: DC Fire and EMS celebrate retired firefighter, WWII veteran's 104th birthday
WASHINGTON (7News) — A retired D.C. firefighter and a World War II veteran turned 104 this week. On Thursday, crews with the DC Fire and EMS spent the afternoon with Harry Kelly, of northwest D.C., to help celebrate his special day. "A WWII veteran and committed public servant, Mr....
