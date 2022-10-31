Jaguars' Pederson addresses Lawrence's aggressiveness, Josh Allen trade-deadline rumors

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘These are hazardous conditions for a child to live in;’ Woman arrested on 2 counts of child neglect in Orange ParkZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park considers increasing speed limit in residential areasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Clay County commissioners change meeting date to allow residents more time to voteZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Fugitive Friday: $3,000 cash reward for information leading to arrest, sheriff saysZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County District Schools announce Principal, Assistant Principal of the yearZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Related
Week 9 NFL best bets: Count on Bears, Raiders
NFL odds, picks, lines, spreads for Week 9: Chicago and Las Vegas stand out. We have hit the halfway point in the NFL season and through eight weeks, many things are not playing out as people expected. Geno Smith is an MVP candidate with the seventh-best odds to win the award. Tom Brady has finally shown signs of his age. Russell Wilson cannot get anything going on a stacked Denver Broncos team.
Tennessee Titans injury report: Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Jeffery Simmons don't practice Thursday
The Tennessee Titans released their second injury report of the week Thursday, with stars like quarterback Ryan Tannehill, running back Derrick Henry and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons once again included. The Titans (5-2) visit the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday (7:20 p.m., NBC). Ahead of the...
NBC Sports
NFL Week 9 picks: Titans-Chiefs, Ravens-Saints and more
The dust has settled from the NFL trade deadline after more than half the league was involved in at least one transaction in the 24 hours leading up to the cutoff for in-season deals. Week 9 will present the first opportunity for teams like the Vikings (T.J. Hockenson), Dolphins (Bradley...
thecomeback.com
New York Jets made surprising quarterback decision
When New York Jets starting quarterback Zach Wilson suffered an injury during the preseason that sidelined him for several weeks, the team went with veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as Wilson’s replacement until he was healthy enough to return. But now, Flacco has not only lost the starting job, but it appears that he’s lost the backup quarterback job, as well.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick praises ex-Jets kicker
Nick Folk is getting the job done for the Patriots. New England beat the Jets, 22-17, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Folk was named the AFC special teams player of the week after making all five of his field-goal attempts and an extra point to put 16 on the board for the Patriots.
Week 9 staff predictions: Las Vegas Raiders at Jacksonville Jaguars
For the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022, the Linkin Park song "In the End" seems to come to mind: "I tried so hard and got so far, but in the end it doesn't even matter." The Jaguars (2-6) have lost all six games by eight points or less. What's even worse is their last four...
NBC Sports
Patriots-Colts injury report: Harris, Taylor, Gilmore all miss practice
The New England Patriots will host the Indianapolis Colts in a pivotal Week 9 matchup for both teams. The losing side will face a tough, uphill climb toward the AFC playoffs. Injuries could play a key role in the outcome of Sunday's game. The Patriots had four players -- center...
Too good to be true? Geno's the story of the year, and isn't done yet
Were you wrong about Geno Smith? Aside from Pete Carroll and Smith himself, everyone was. Heck, I lost $500 betting that Drew Lock would be the starting quarterback, thinking there was just no way the Seahawks would go with a journeyman backup with a less than stellar past. It was assumed that Smith would be a...
CBS Sports
Josh Allen defends Zach Wilson as Jets QB struggles in second NFL season: 'Sometimes it takes a little longer'
While Josh Allen and Zach Wilson are at two very different points of their NFL careers -- Allen an MVP candidate and Wilson a struggling sophomore -- Allen understands what his fellow quarterback is going through. Allen is using his own past to defend Wilson's not-so-perfect season. Wilson is coming...
Yardbarker
Kolton Miller And 2 More X-Factors On Offense Vs. Jaguars
The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9 of the NFL season. Both teams have just two victories and are depending on one to give them any kind of hope for the rest of the season. Let’s examine the three offensive players who must contribute to a potential Raiders turnaround.
FOX Sports
Sam Ehlinger provides hope amid Colts' QB carousel: AFC South analysis
The veteran quarterback benched for a sixth-round pick. The offensive coordinator fired. A top offensive weapon traded. All of those events happened in just a span of eight days for the Indianapolis Colts (3-4-1), who are undergoing drastic changes for their struggling offense. What does it all mean?. Let's break...
Comments / 0