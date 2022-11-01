Read full article on original website
Batch Coffee to celebrate official grand opening
On September 21st, a popular new coffee shop opened for business on Chenango Bridge Road in Binghamton. On Monday, November 14th, it will be celebrating its official grand opening.
Best wings in Binghamton according to Yelp
This list includes the top 10 wing places in the Binghamton area strictly according to Yelp...so please forward them your complaints.
You Can Help Support Broome County CHOW With Food-A-Bago This Weekend
The steady traffic of vehicles stopping by our 2022 Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW was very encouraging on Thursday, November 3rd, our 4th day of the food drive. And for that, we thank you. To be able to help a person or a family in need at this...
Photos & 3rd Day Progress Of The 2022 Food-A-Bago Food Drive
Three days in and we have been so excited to meet with people from our community who have stopped by to donate non-perishable food items or monetary donations for this year's Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW. We are off to a great start, but that large Broome County...
Local church hosts community harvest festival Saturday
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Southern Tier Church of Christ, located at 351 E. Thurston St. Elmira, is hosting its communitywide annual Harvest Festival this Saturday, November 5th. Pastor Justin Coffin said it’s a community event with activities and attractions for the whole family. There will be free activities for the kids including, carnival-style games, face painting, […]
Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner at the YMCA of Broome County
The YMCA West Family Branch in Johnson City is hosting its annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner on Sunday, November 13th.
Fire Chief Quits Full Time Job to Serve His Community
There is commitment, and then there is over 40 years of faithful dedication. Jan has been a long-time member of the City of Norwich Fire Department. His daughter Danielle said he has been a volunteer for as long as she can remember, and he was never afraid to sacrifice his personal time, or sleep for that matter, to help the community.
New Target Date for Opening of Endwell Byrne Dairy Store
The second Byrne Dairy & Deli store in Broome County is expected to be open for business after an electrical contractor has finished needed electrical system upgrades. Construction work on the new location at Watson Boulevard and North Kelly Avenue in Endwell was completed weeks ago. But needed power supply improvements to the site were delayed because crews had been diverted to Florida following Hurricane Ian.
Lourdes Opens New Section at Oakdale Commons
Ascension Lourdes has opened two more sections of their health care facilities at the former Oakdale Mall. The Lourdes Pavilion medical offices on the upper floor of the former Sears building in Oakdale Commons opened for business November 1 offering primary care, walk-in service, heart care, orthopedics, urology, endocrinology and lung care. Lab and x-ray services are also provided at the site in Johnson City.
Two Days Into Our Food-A-Bago Food Drive – See Your Pictures Here
Even after 20 years, I am still in awe of the number of people who take time out of their busy days to stop by our annual Food-A-Bago Food Drive for Broome County CHOW to donate what they can. A dollar, a box of pasta, or many of each. Every...
Weitsman Buying Saratoga Mansion But “Vestal Will Always Be Home”
Broome County businessman Adam Weitsman is preparing to acquire a massive estate that's been described as the "jewel of Saratoga Springs." Weitsman, who has lived in Vestal for more than two decades, says he expects the sale of what's known as "Palazzo Riggi" north of Albany will be finalized soon.
'On Your Feet!' kicks off National Tour in Elmira
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- The story of one international sensation has come to the Twin Tiers. After a month of rehearsals in Elmira, the second national tour of the hit musical On Your Feet! has officially kicked off at the Clemens Center. With songs like "Rhythm is Gonna Get You,"...
Elmira, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Former Ithaca city official accuses City Attorney of bullying
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A former Ithaca city official says workplace conditions led to his resignation. Luis Aguirre-Torres stepped down as Sustainability Director last month, after being hired in March 2021. He says he never got the proper support to help Ithaca’s climate goals. He claims he faced...
Binghamton Panel Debates Sign Planned for New Downtown Restaurant
A Binghamton developer's proposal for a backlit sign at a restaurant he's preparing to open has yet to receive city approval. Mark Yonaty has been working to remodel a section of the historic Lackawanna Train Station on Lewis Street. The planned restaurant will be called Station 45 American Chop House.
Ribbon cut for new INHS affordable housing project downtown
ITHACA, N.Y.—Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services celebrated the official opening of its latest project, Founders Way, with a ribbon cutting on Nov. 4. Located at 320 West Buffalo Street where Immaculate Conception Church was previously located, Founders Way offers 75 units of rental housing for residents making 30%-100% of the area median income.
How to Get to Deckertown Falls in Montour Falls, NY
The Watkins Glen area is understandably best known for the outstanding Gorge Trail in Watkins Glen State Park. However, the area is also home to several other really great waterfalls, including Deckertown Falls. Deckertown Falls is located in Montour Falls, New York, only a short drive away from other waterfalls...
LOOK UP! The Bombers Are Flying To Binghamton
I'm a big sports fan and love all the teams that we have in Binghamton, including the Binghamton Black Bears (hockey), the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (baseball) and the Binghamton Bulldogs (basketball). If your looking for your a football fix, we even have the Binghamton Stallions. Now we have another new...
Food-A-Bago Food Drive Is Back – See Your Photos Here
Just over 20 years ago, one of our radio personalities asked if we could do a food drive to help families in Broome County through Broome County CHOW (Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse.) His idea was to spend a week in a camper and have people stop by with non-perishable food...
A Letter of Gratitude to Hawk Morning Show Listeners
It's a running joke that because I've lasted with Glenn on the Hawk Morning Show years longer than any of his other partners I'm either a saint or a total glutton for punishment. In reality, although we poke at each other, Glenn is one of my longest friends. Also, I've...
