ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin Badgers S John Torchio named semifinalist for Bednarik Award

By Dillon Graff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRqJC_0iuh5X5F00

Madison, Wis. – University of Wisconsin senior safety John Torchio has been named one of 20 semifinalists for the 2022 Chuck Bednarik Award, presented annually to college football’s defensive player of the year. The Maxwell Football Club made the announcement Tuesday.

The winner of the Bednarik award will be announced on December 8 as part of the ESPN College Football Awards show.

Torchio, a native of Lafayette, California, leads the nation in interceptions (5) and has also registered 41 tackles, five pass deflections, three pressures, one sack, and two touchdowns on the season.

The Jewelry Theif, as nicknamed by his teammates, is currently the highest-graded player on the Wisconsin Badgers defense (87.1) and has the third-highest coverage grade in the country among safeties (90.1), according to Pro Football Focus.

Contact/Follow us @TheBadgersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Wisconsin news, notes, opinion, and analysis. You can also follow Dillon Graff on Twitter @DillonGraff.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

167K+
Followers
224K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy