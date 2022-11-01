EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Jamie Benn scored three goals for his seventh career hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Dallas Stars rolled to a 6-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. Joe Pavelski and Colin Miller also scored for the Stars, who have won three straight. Scott Wedgewood stopped 28 shots while making his third consecutive start in place of the injured Jake Oettinger. “It’s nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn. “We’re playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting shots to the net.” Leon Draisaitl and Darnell Nurse had goals for the Oilers, who have lost two straight after a five-game winning streak.

DALLAS, TX ・ 18 MINUTES AGO