Johnson City Press

Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts

KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot," he said. "but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Food Truck Friday: Sips 66

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One mobile eatery is giving soft drinks and sweets a spin. ‘Sips 66’ is a sweet stop switching up the way soda is served. “It’s a big thing out West, not many people have done it out here, and it’s always been something we wanted to do but we weren’t able […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Restaurant Week returns to Downtown Johnson City

Restaurant Week returns to downtown Johnson City beginning Sunday with special meals and deals. Connect Downtown Johnson City and participating downtown Johnson City restaurants invite diners to experience “delicious local dishes, amazing flavors, and great cuisine” by eating out during Restaurant Week, Nov. 6 through Nov. 12.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL to stream Johnson City Christmas Parade on Dec. 3

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The holidays are just around the corner, and News Channel 11 is helping spread Christmas cheer by bringing you the Johnson City Christmas Parade live. On Dec. 3, the parade can be watched on WJHL.com and on both News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

King University and local church hosting free health fair

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – King University in partnership with Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church will be hosting a free health fair on Nov. 5. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church based in the Colonial Heights area of Kingsport. Flu and COVID vaccines, COVID screening, diabetes screening, women’s health education, and […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wcyb.com

Wing Fling set for Thursday in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wing Fling is set for Thursday in Kingsport. The event will be at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance sample wings from all vendors then get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”. The...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
KINGSPORT, TN
supertalk929.com

Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities

The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

‘Santa Train: Celebrating 80 Years’ to air on Thanksgiving Day

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Not long ago, The Santa Train was on life support. The Appalachian Christmas tradition began on November 27, 1943. Wars, economic recessions and the deaths of all its founders couldn’t stop an army of volunteers from loading a train with Christmas gifts and giving them all away to families in small […]
KINGSPORT, TN
cardinalnews.org

Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .

Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
jcnewsandneighbor.com

Town of Jonesborough to host Veteran’s Day celebration

The Town of Jonesborough will host its Inaugural Veteran’s Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11 to honor veterans and their families throughout the Town of Jonesborough from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This celebration will take place at various locations throughout town, including the steps of the Washington County...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Farmhouse in the Valley

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Farmhouse in the Valley in Rogersville to learn about this historical home, the holiday decorations, and the many events coming up including open houses and cooking classes. For more information please visit Farmhouse in the Valley on Facebook.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
