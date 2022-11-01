Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Chief of Police Provides Local Community Tips to Deal With Mental TraumasJohn M. DabbsDetroit Lakes, MN
Turkey Trot Registration Opens in Johnson City Ahead of Holiday Outing and FeastsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Regional Health Care Coalition Offers Local Mental Health Conference in Johnson CityJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Related
Johnson City Press
Impact of Angel Tree outlasts the gifts
KINGSPORT — The Salvation Army Angel Tree program changed Aaron Abram’s life. “I would probably still be in western Maryland, not doing a whole lot," he said. "but because someone pulled my angel off the tree and got me a basketball, I’m where I am today.”
Food Truck Friday: Sips 66
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – One mobile eatery is giving soft drinks and sweets a spin. ‘Sips 66’ is a sweet stop switching up the way soda is served. “It’s a big thing out West, not many people have done it out here, and it’s always been something we wanted to do but we weren’t able […]
Kingsport Times-News
Restaurant Week returns to Downtown Johnson City
Restaurant Week returns to downtown Johnson City beginning Sunday with special meals and deals. Connect Downtown Johnson City and participating downtown Johnson City restaurants invite diners to experience “delicious local dishes, amazing flavors, and great cuisine” by eating out during Restaurant Week, Nov. 6 through Nov. 12.
Second Harvest’s Project Thanksgiving aims to feed more than 6,000 local families
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee officially began its annual Project Thanksgiving campaign to feed the region. Second Harvest and WCQR leaders announced the start of the campaign in Kingsport on Tuesday. 2022 marks WCQR’s 14th year participating in the project. Food bank leadership said the goal this year is […]
WJHL to stream Johnson City Christmas Parade on Dec. 3
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The holidays are just around the corner, and News Channel 11 is helping spread Christmas cheer by bringing you the Johnson City Christmas Parade live. On Dec. 3, the parade can be watched on WJHL.com and on both News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities. The parade starts at 10:30 a.m. […]
Bristol Healing Hands Health Center expanding after $400K donation
A health center in Bristol, Tennessee is set for a dental expansion following a $400,000 donation.
Short retirement: Longtime owner reopens West Walnut staple Italian Pizza Pub
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Burt Kordamiri stepped to the register at Italian Pizza Pub to ring up a carryout order. “How are you today?” he asked a familiar customer. “I’m doin’ good — I thought you retired,” the man responded. “I was, but my retirement didn’t go too far,” Kordamiri replied with a laugh. […]
King University and local church hosting free health fair
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – King University in partnership with Kendricks Creek United Methodist Church will be hosting a free health fair on Nov. 5. It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church based in the Colonial Heights area of Kingsport. Flu and COVID vaccines, COVID screening, diabetes screening, women’s health education, and […]
wcyb.com
Wing Fling set for Thursday in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Wing Fling is set for Thursday in Kingsport. The event will be at the Kingsport Farmers Market from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees will have the chance sample wings from all vendors then get to vote for the “People’s Choice Award.”. The...
Christmas Connection returns to Kingsport for 43rd year
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and some people are already thinking about Christmas. If you’re looking for a unique gift idea this holiday, the 43rd annual Christmas Connection may be the perfect place for you. The craft vendor display is happening Nov. 11-12 from 10 a.m. to 7 […]
supertalk929.com
Holiday fun in the Tri-Cities
The holidays are fast-approaching, and there’s countless family-friendly events happening this season across the Tri-Cities. Along with annual parades– Christmas markets, tree lighting ceremonies, and more happen all winter long. Bristol: Dec. 1st, 7 PM. One of Bristol’s most anticipated celebrations, the Bristol Christmas parade takes places the...
‘Santa Train: Celebrating 80 Years’ to air on Thanksgiving Day
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Not long ago, The Santa Train was on life support. The Appalachian Christmas tradition began on November 27, 1943. Wars, economic recessions and the deaths of all its founders couldn’t stop an army of volunteers from loading a train with Christmas gifts and giving them all away to families in small […]
cardinalnews.org
Manufacturer to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside. Send yours for possible inclusion to news@cardinalnews.org. Resin company to create 29 jobs in Tazewell County. A New Jersey-based company that makes custom resin and vinyl fabric products will locate in Tazewell County, creating 29 jobs, according to...
Duo ‘banking’ on progress after reno of old SunTrust near downtown JC
The dust is still being kicked up daily outside the former SunTrust Bank at 426 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City, but that doesn't bother Sarah Morgan and Niki Giles.
jcnewsandneighbor.com
Town of Jonesborough to host Veteran’s Day celebration
The Town of Jonesborough will host its Inaugural Veteran’s Day Celebration on Friday, Nov. 11 to honor veterans and their families throughout the Town of Jonesborough from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. This celebration will take place at various locations throughout town, including the steps of the Washington County...
supertalk929.com
Mountain Home VA Center speeding up employment with ‘onboarding surge event’
The Quillen VA Medical Center in Mountain Home and Johnson City will host an ‘Onboarding Surge Event’ on Nov. 15th that offers prospective workers an opportunity to complete all pre-employment actions in one day. Those chores include background checks, fingerprinting, and license verification. The event begins at 2...
wjhl.com
A Visit to Farmhouse in the Valley
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Farmhouse in the Valley in Rogersville to learn about this historical home, the holiday decorations, and the many events coming up including open houses and cooking classes. For more information please visit Farmhouse in the Valley on Facebook.
wjhl.com
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness
Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness. Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday …. Rogersville City School to be closed Monday & Tuesday due to illness. Touchdown Friday Night: Week 12, Part 3 (2022) David Crockett vs. Knox West, Johnson County vs....
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
wjhl.com
Community Hero: WCSO deputy Rocky Ratliff comes back from retirement, battles cancer
Retirement is a goal for many people in the workforce. This week’s Community Hero retired, went back to work, and battled a serious illness, all for the love of his job, and his community. Rocky Ratliff had a great law enforcement career. “I retired for five years, and the...
On Target News
Manchester, TN
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
News coverage for a 9 county area in Southern Middle Tennesseehttps://ontargetnews.com/
Comments / 0