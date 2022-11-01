We have work to do. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s report on 2021 suicides quantify what many of us have already observed: U.S. suicide deaths rose after a brief decline. The increase is most profound among young men, 15 to 24 years old, for whom the suicide rate was double (+8 percent) that of Americans overall (+4 percent). Young women were also affected; suicide was the second leading cause of death for all Americans, 10 to 34 in the past year.

5 MINUTES AGO