Bald Eagles Make a Triumphant Return to New York
Did you know that in the 1970s it was believed that only two bald eagles remained in the entirety of New York?. As a very little girl in the 1980s, I used to love to lie in my backyard in Washington state and watch the bald eagles soar high above me, with zero comprehension of how lucky I was to see such a magnificent sight because in other parts of the county, seeing a bald eagle was a rarity.
Sleep Under the Stars at This Unconventional Hotel in Upstate New York
If you're someone who likes to feel as though you are one with nature, this unique hotel in New York's Catskill mountains will fulfill all of your nature oneness fantasies!. Upstate New York's Catskill mountains are famous for their sprawling mountainous peaks, diverse landscape and terrain, wildlife, and a general feeling of peacefulness. But, New York's Catskills has also become known in recent years, as a fantastic place for nature lovers to glamp when they just don't feel like completely roughing it.
Exciting News For Deer Hunters In New York State
See anything yet? It has been very warm and many deer hunters across New York have been reporting that they have seen some deer action but could really use some colder air to move in. But while we wait for the snow and frosty air, the deer season rolls on and if you want a doe permit, you are in luck.
4 Out Of 10 New Yorkers Don’t Know THIS Is NY’s Longest River
One of the greatest natural attributes that New York has is the abundance of beautiful rivers and streams in the state. There are more than 59,000 in New York state. But if you asked someone to name the longest, they might get tripped up. If you search for the longest...
This East Coast Rap Legend Just Bought an Upstate NY Weed Company! Who Is It?
Ever since recreational marijuana was legalized in New York in 2021, the industry has been growing non-stop ever since. New York is expected to generate more than $1.25 Billion in cannabis-related revenue over the next six years, and given how fast the industry has grown since legalization, that total may end up being even higher.
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State
Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
What is New York State’s Smallest County By Area Outside of the City?
There is still a bit of stigma when you tell someone from outside the area that you live in New York. Some will assume that you mean New York City, and that you're surrounded by a vast metropolis of skyscrapers, traffic, and almost non-stop activity in very direction. But the state is much bigger than just the five boroughs.
Powerball Tickets Worth Nearly $4 Million Sold In New York State
Nearly 550,000 thousand Powerball tickets sold in New York State for Wednesday's drawing are winners. Check your tickets. A million-dollar winning Powerball ticket was sold in the Hudson Valley for Wednesday's drawing. However, no one won Wednesday’s jackpot. Despite no one winning the jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing, more than...
Check Out This Year’s Rockefeller Center Tree from Upstate New York
Of all the things I miss about living in New York City, Christmas is definitely up there. And no New York Christmas is complete without the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree. According to NBC, this year's tree hails from Queensbury, New York. It's an 82-foot tall Norway Spruce that's approximately 85 to 90 years old and once again, it's a perfect choice for the most iconic of all New York City Christmas decorations.
There’s a Disgusting Yellow Slime in New York Forests and It’s Alive
In addition to my now infamous fear of bears, this disgusting yellow slime that's actually alive just gave me another reason to never go into the woods. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation posted this image to Facebook on Monday morning. Now at first glance, most people would...
13 Of The Best Breakfast Spots In Upstate New York You Need To Visit At Least Once
Although breakfast may not be your favorite meal of the day, you know the importance of amazing restaurants to check out. Here's 13 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. Brief History Of Breakfast. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the...
A Dozen Delicious Finger Lakes Diners and Cafes to Explore!
We have a couple of things for you to think about the next time you are on a road trip through the Finger Lakes region. Maybe you just do not want to stop at a fancy restaurant for a big dinner, or maybe you have already had your fill of the famous wineries for one day. There's a lot to see and explore. So, in that case, we suggest you consider stopping at a small café or diner along the way. We've got quite a few suggestions.
This Upstate New York City Might Be A Dragon Paradise
We aren't here to argue whether or not dragons were real. We are here to show you some interesting data, that dragons may consider this Upstate New York city a cozy home. ShaneCo.com put together a ranking of "The Best U.S. Cities to Be a Dragon." How did they come up with this answer? They took a look at the top 100 cities in the country then looked at factors like the following: how dragons would favor areas of high elevation, cities with higher population density, fewer physically active people, tons of cattle per capita, and more homes without basements for people to hide in.
Upstate New York Wrote U.S. Aviation History at These 11 Places
In war and in peace, Upstate New York has stepped forward to write the history of aviation in America in large, bold letters. This is something many don't realize. This gallery highlights 11 different milestones in the DNA of Upstate New York aviation history. We look at some of the most wonderful flight museums you will find anywhere in the United States, rich with captivating stories and true history. These museums look at everything from the history of motorless flight, such as gliders and sailplanes alike, to the Golden Age of flight with "those daring young men in their flying machines," and yes, we are speaking of bi-planes here!
New York State Announces Upcoming Free Fishing Day
New York State is hosting a free fishing day. On Friday, November 11, 2022, anyone can fish without a fishing license. You will need to abide by all other freshwater fishing regulations. The New York Department of Environmental Conservation encourages New Yorkers to who have never gone fishing before to...
Snow Possible on Thanksgiving Day in New York State
We're just over three weeks away from Thanksgiving and now that we're past Halloween, we will start to see a lot of Christmas and holiday themed decorations around. Even some Christmas music in the air. While some people may want to get into that holiday spirit early, the temperatures will...
Animal Abuser on the Run in New York, Have You Seen Him?
An animal abuser is on the run in New York and authorities are asking for the public's help. Here's what we know so far. A Lockport, NY man named Paul Silsby is currently being sought by authorities for alleged animal abuse after he was reportedly caught on a hidden camera set up by his wife. Unfortunately, this wouldn't be the first time Silsby has abused an animal.
New York State Police Arrest Nearly 200 In Hudson Valley
During Halloween week New York State Police charged nearly 80 with DWI and responded to about 1,300 crashes in the Hudson Valley. New York State Police from the Hudson Valley recently changed things up and began reporting a "week in review." This weekly press release highlights arrests, investigations, and more that police stationed in the Hudson Valley completed in the past week.
Wednesday Night Winning Powerball Ticket Sold in Newburgh
After the winning Powerball numbers were announced on Wednesday night it was clear that someone in the Hudson Valley was going to be celebrating. While no one claimed the massive $1.2 billion jackpot, there were several winners in the New York and New Jersey area that wound up winning big. According to NBC News, four tickets were sold in the region worth between $1 million and $2 million. One of those tickets came from a store right here in the Hudson Valley.
Nationwide Company Closing Hudson Valley Plant, Many Out Of Work
After just about a year a nationwide company is closing a Hudson Valley location that was supposed to create many "good-paying jobs." On Oct 25, 2021, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that Strides Pharma Inc. will expand its manufacturing and marketing operations from New Jersey and Florida to Chestnut Ridge, Rockland County, New York.
