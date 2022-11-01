Read full article on original website
CNET
National Nacho Day: Delicious Deals and Freebies From Chevys, Taco Bell and More
Nacho fans, get ready. Sunday's your day to indulge in all the spicy, cheese-covered tortilla chips you want. National Nacho Day is Nov. 6, and a bunch of restaurants are offering deals to celebrate the dish. The birth of the nacho reportedly dates back to 1940, when a group of...
