Massive News About Ben Simmons

On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
Arizona Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks waive 3 players, Hernandez claimed by A’s

The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday they have waived infielder Yonny Hernandez, infielder Jake Hager and right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton. Hernandez was claimed by the Oakland Athletics while Hager and Middleton cleared waivers. Hernandez, 24, was originally acquired by the D-backs in April in exchange for center fielder Jeferson Espinal....
