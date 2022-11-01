Read full article on original website
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in ArizonaKristen WaltersMaricopa, AZ
Phoenix Highway Closures This Weekend - Delays on I-17 Southbound in North Phoenix and Loop 101 in North ScottsdaleMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Ageless Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is finally losing to Father Time
Despite the struggles of Chris Paul, the Phoenix Suns have been outstanding to the start of the new NBA season.
This Lakers-Suns Trade Sends Jae Crowder To L.A.
The Los Angeles Lakers have found a bit of a rhythm after getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season. They have won two consecutive games after starting 0-5 overall. They still need to be fixed. Most fans would have them fixing them by moving Russell Westbrook...
Kyrie Irving's Defiant Response After Adam Silver Urged Him To Apologize: "I'm Not The One That Made The Documentary."
Kyrie Irving has responded after Adam Silver issued a statement addressing his anti semitic controversy.
'Cool to hear': Devin Booker's reaction to Barack Obama's comments about Suns, possible ownership
Devin Booker saw it, too. Barack Obama came to Phoenix to show his support for Democratic candidates at a rally on Wednesday, but addressed a topic of great interest to Suns fans — and their franchise player. ...
Report: 'Good Chance' Kyrie Irving Done With Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving may be finished as a Brooklyn Net
Suns: Jae Crowder's Trend of Deleted Tweets Continues
Phoenix Suns PF Jae Crowder has been quite active on Twitter through the entire offseason.
Stephen Curry Was Very Frustrated After James Wiseman Set A Bad Screen, And Then Wiseman Didn't Like It When Steph Didn't Give Him The Ball
Stephen Curry and James Wiseman are facing some tension on the court as the Golden State Warriors fell to 4th consecutive loss.
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. Following another painful loss to the...
Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
Kendrick Perkins Reportedly Deleted A Controversial Tweet Where He Calls Out LeBron James And The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA season on a poor note. They failed to win even a single game in the first five games of the season. Following the 0-5 start, the Lakers were forced to make some changes to their strategy. The biggest decision that the Lakers made was to start Russell Westbrook on the bench.
Steve Kerr speaks out about Kyrie Irving’s anti-semitic social media post
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr spoke out about Kyrie Irving’s social media post promoting an anti-semitic film by highlighting the impact of words. Steve Kerr usually isn’t shy about commenting on societal issues, even ones not directly connected to the NBA. This week, he had the chance to weigh in on an issue that has sadly been at the forefront: Anti-semitism.
Arizona Diamondbacks waive 3 players, Hernandez claimed by A’s
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced on Thursday they have waived infielder Yonny Hernandez, infielder Jake Hager and right-handed pitcher Keynan Middleton. Hernandez was claimed by the Oakland Athletics while Hager and Middleton cleared waivers. Hernandez, 24, was originally acquired by the D-backs in April in exchange for center fielder Jeferson Espinal....
