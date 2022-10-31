ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympia, WA

WSU Extension Hiring Part-Time Worker for Community Farm-to-School Food Processing Facility

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
The Washington State University (WSU) Thurston County Extension program is looking for a temporary part-time food service professional to work at a community farm-to-school food processing facility located in Olympia.

Funded by a USDA Rural Business Development grant, the temporary position will last for six to eight months following the employee’s hiring date and compensation will be $22 to $30 per hour depending on employee experience.

An employee will be expected to work between five and eight hours per day for one to three days a week and are expected to average 15 hours or fewer per week in this position.

Anyone with experience in the food service industry, from processing to culinary to scientific, is invited to apply and should be familiar with food processing operations, food handling procedures and using daily processing logs.

Applicants are also expected to be familiar with food service equipment, cleaning chemicals and associated personal protective equipment. They should also be able to lift up to 50 pounds and be able to stand and walk for extended periods of time in a warm environment.

Preferred candidates are expected to have a high school diploma or GED and at least a year of experience in the food service industry. Applicants also must complete training on food safety and hazard prevention practices.

To apply, send a current resume and cover letter to WSU Thurston County Extension Director Stephen Bramwell at bramwell@wsu.edu. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

