Thurston County, WA

Thurston County Board of Commissioners to Hold Public Hearing on Changes to Emergency Housing Ordinance on Nov. 8

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
The Thurston County Courthouse

The Thurston County Board of Commissioners will hold a hearing to accept public comments on proposed amendments to its emergency housing ordinance at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

“Thurston County has had regulations for permitting homeless encampments since 2010,” the county wrote in a news release. “In 2019, the board first adopted, and has since renewed, interim rules allowing for flexibility in the permitting requirements of homeless encampments at the discretion of the Community Planning and Economic Development Department Director; this flexibility is only available when the Board of County Commissioners has declared a public health emergency. The current proposal considers making the interim regulations permanent, with some minor adjustments changing the length for which waivers are valid. In addition, the proposal does not allow for a waiver of the criteria prohibiting encampments in critical areas. The proposal also makes changes that clarify the application and permitting procedures.”

More information on the proposal is available on the emergency housing ordinance’s project webpage at https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/planning/Pages/devcode-eho-permanent.aspx.

The public hearing will take place in Room 280, Building 1 of the Thurston County Courthouse, located at 2000 Lakeridge Drive Southwest in Olympia.

There is also a video teleconference option, accessible at https://www.thurstoncountywa.gov/planning/Pages/pc-meetings.aspx, for those wishing to provide testimony virtually.

Those unable to attend can submit written comment to Associate Planner Leah Davis by email at leah.davis@co.thurston.wa.us or by mail to the following address at Thurston County Community Planning and Economic Development; Attention: Leah Davis, Associate Planner; Thurston County Courthouse, Building One; 2000 Lakeridge Drive SW; Olympia, WA 98502.

Written comments must be received no later than noon on Tuesday, Nov. 8 to be considered.

To request disability accommodations, call the reasonable accommodation coordinator at least three days before the meeting at 360-786-5440. Persons with speech or hearing disabilities may contact Washington Relay at 711 or 800-833-6388.

