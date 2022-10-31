Tyler McCallum Announced as New Chehalis Foundation Board Member

Tyler McCallum, co-owner of McCallum Rock Drilling and McCallum Powder, smiles in this photo provided by the Chehalis Foundation.

The Chehalis Foundation announced the appointment of Tyler McCallum to its board of directors on Friday. McCallum is president and co-owner of McCallum Rock Drilling and McCallum Powder.

“Tyler has tremendous passion for the Chehalis community and the goals of the Chehalis Foundation. As demonstrated by his involvement in a number of foundation projects, he possesses the tactical and operations intellect necessary to turn passionate ideas into successful community projects. We look forward to having him on our team,” said Allen Unzelman, Chehalis Foundation treasurer and nominating committee co-lead.

McCallum had previously been a dedicated committee lead and member of both the Leonard CTE Endowment Committee and the W.F. West Turf Project with the Chehalis Foundation.

“The Chehalis Foundation has a proven history of completing great projects as demonstrated in their work at Penny Playground, the Shaw Aquatic Center and other notable projects like the Student Achievement Initiative. I look forward to collaborating with the board for a stronger community,” McCallum said.