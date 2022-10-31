ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, WA

Roxy Theater Presents Victorian Thriller ‘Gaslight’

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago
Marci Ericksen, left, and Brad Nelson talk about sound levels while members of the children's theater rehearse a play at the Roxy in Morton in this file photo.

The Roxy Theater in Morton opened its production of the Victorian psychological thriller “Gaslight” this weekend and has two more shows planned for Nov. 5 and Nov. 6.

Directed by Fred Schwindt, “Gaslight” is described by Roxy Theater as “a dark tale of a marriage based on deceit and trickery, with a husband committed to driving his wife insane in order to steal from her.”

The play was first premiered by British author Patrick Hamilton in the 1930s and is the origin of the term “gaslighting,” loosely defined as manipulating a person similarly to how Jack Manningham, played by Brian Green, manipulates his wife, Bella, played by Dustine Wilde.

“As Mrs. Manningham’s sanity falls prey to the machinations of her husband, a persevering detective aids her struggle for truth,” wrote Roxy Theater on the play’s plot.

Bruce Roberts plays that detective, Inspector Rough. Filling out the rest of the cast are Elysa Ray as Elizabeth, Sarah Hartman as Nancy, and Matthew Furlin and Jason Eck as policemen.

“Gaslight” contains mature content and viewer discretion is advised.

Tickets for the remaining two shows, 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6, are $15 each and available online at https://mortonroxy.org/. Tickets can also be purchased in advance at the BCJ Gallery, located adjacent to the Roxy Theater on W. Main Ave., or at the door.

The Roxy Theater is located at 231 W. Main Ave. in Morton. There is open seating in the theater and face masks are optional.

