ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royalton, MN

Royals set several PR’s in section meet

By Blake Bartels
Morrison County Record
Morrison County Record
 4 days ago

The Royalton cross-country team competed in the Section 5A meet, Thursday, Oct. 27, and finished eighth out of 15 teams.

Unfortunately, no Royals runners made the qualifications for state, marking it the first time since 2013.

Mark Hayes was the first Royals runner to cross, taking 22nd place. His time of 18:24.6 is a personal best for the Royalton junior. Lane Olson came close to his personal record, finishing with a 19:09.8 time, taking 32nd.

Isaac Neutz took 57th, crossing the finish line with a sub-20 time of 19:54.3. Not too far behind him was Cody Biniek, who ran a time of 20:14.3, taking 67th place.

Michael Zimmerman, Andrew Hayes and Cole Hofstad all finished within five seconds of each other, with Zimmerman in 74th, Hayes in 76th and Hofstad in 77th. Zimmerman finished with a time of 20:34.2, Hayes in 20:38.3 and Hofstad in 20:39.9.

Head Coach Michael Marschel also praised his girls’ performance, despite not fielding enough runners to qualify as a team.

“I was proud of our girls team,” Marschel said. “(We) almost had a complete team. Ninth grader Abigail Roering led the way with a personal record of 24:55. Sophomore teammate, Aurora Walberg had a season best time of 25:58, and seventh graders Maya Olson and Kaylee Hoheisel also had PR’s in the varsity race.”

Maya Olson finished the race with her new personal best, running a 25:15, and Hoheisel’s new personal best is 25:23.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
103.7 THE LOON

See Frozen Attraction this Winter in Minnesota, Hour Away from St. Cloud!

You can't beat the cold in Minnesota! May as well enjoy it anyway you can, like with the many winter activities available. From skiing, to snowshoeing, sipping hot cocoa or a hot toddy by the fire. Catching snowflakes on your tongue. Making a snow angel. You get the picture. You can definitely stay locked up and inside all winter long, but why not have a little fun with it too.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Minnesota woman charged after fatal crash Sunday near Hudson

HUDSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is charged with homicide after a fatal crash early Sunday morning near Hudson. According to online court records, 31-year-old Amber Pospisil of Alexandria, Minn. was charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, 2nd or greater offense, as well as two counts of 2nd-degree recklessly endangering safety.
HUDSON, WI
voiceofalexandria.com

Three people are injured in crash near Carlos

(Carlos, MN)--Authorities say three people are injured following a crash in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place on Hwy 29 at County Road 30 in Carlos Township near Carlos. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Stephen Bjerk, 46, of...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN
WDIO-TV

Minnesota man accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend

BRAINERD, Minn. (AP) – A Minnesota man is accused of fatally shooting his daughter’s boyfriend who he suspected was abusing her. The 45-year-old Brainerd father is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 23-year-old Bryce Brogle, who was reported missing after going to the man’s storage unit on Oct. 26.
BRAINERD, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota family's dog had to be put down after they say he was kicked, punched during Amazon delivery

WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family had to say goodbye this week to their beloved dog after they say she was injured during an Amazon delivery. In Katrina Frank’s Wright County home, love means a lick to the face or a paw five to the hand. But despite the presence of her dogs Benny and Butters, Frank’s house feels emptier this week.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
WDBO

Minnesota man allegedly killed co-worker after she rejected his advances

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A Minnesota man allegedly killed his co-worker after she rejected his advances, according to prosecutors. According to KMSP, Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed one of his co-workers, Nicole Hammond, 28, in the parking lot of where they both worked in St. Cloud, Minnesota. The shooting happened on Oct. 24 just before 7 a.m.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KROC News

Zimmerman Man Killed, Two from Princeton Hurt in Head-On Crash

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- One person was killed and two more seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Princeton Sunday. The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. in the 11800 block of County Road 2. The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle going west on County Road 2 crossed the center line and crashed into a second vehicle going east.
PRINCETON, MN
Morrison County Record

Morrison County Record

Morrison County, MN
576
Followers
570
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Morrison County Record is the official publication for all school districts, city governments and county government in Morrison County. Published Sundays by APG of East Central Minnesota since 1968. 24/7 local coverage found online at www.mcrecord.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/morrison_county_record/

Comments / 0

Community Policy