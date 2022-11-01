Royals set several PR’s in section meet

The Royalton cross-country team competed in the Section 5A meet, Thursday, Oct. 27, and finished eighth out of 15 teams.

Unfortunately, no Royals runners made the qualifications for state, marking it the first time since 2013.

Mark Hayes was the first Royals runner to cross, taking 22nd place. His time of 18:24.6 is a personal best for the Royalton junior. Lane Olson came close to his personal record, finishing with a 19:09.8 time, taking 32nd.

Isaac Neutz took 57th, crossing the finish line with a sub-20 time of 19:54.3. Not too far behind him was Cody Biniek, who ran a time of 20:14.3, taking 67th place.

Michael Zimmerman, Andrew Hayes and Cole Hofstad all finished within five seconds of each other, with Zimmerman in 74th, Hayes in 76th and Hofstad in 77th. Zimmerman finished with a time of 20:34.2, Hayes in 20:38.3 and Hofstad in 20:39.9.

Head Coach Michael Marschel also praised his girls’ performance, despite not fielding enough runners to qualify as a team.

“I was proud of our girls team,” Marschel said. “(We) almost had a complete team. Ninth grader Abigail Roering led the way with a personal record of 24:55. Sophomore teammate, Aurora Walberg had a season best time of 25:58, and seventh graders Maya Olson and Kaylee Hoheisel also had PR’s in the varsity race.”

Maya Olson finished the race with her new personal best, running a 25:15, and Hoheisel’s new personal best is 25:23.