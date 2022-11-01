ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lowell, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
GoRiverHawks.com

No. 17 River Hawks Blank Vermont, 4-0

LOWELL, Mass.—Two goals from senior Jake Stella (Karlstad, Sweden) helped lead the No. 17 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (6-3-0, 3-1-0 Hockey East) to a 4-0 shutout over the visiting Vermont Catamounts (2-5-1, 0-5-0 HEA) Friday night in front of a crowd of over 4,000 fans at the Tsongas Center.
LOWELL, MA
GoRiverHawks.com

No. 17 River Hawks Host Vermont For Two-Game Series

LOWELL, Mass.—The No. 17 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (5-3-0, 2-1-0 Hockey East) hosts the Vermont Catamounts (2-4-1, 0-4-0 HEA) for a two-game homestand this weekend, Nov. 4-5, at the Tsongas Center. Puck drops for the pair of games are slated for 7:15 p.m. and 6:05 p.m., respectively. Both contests will be streamed on ESPN+.
LOWELL, MA
vanyaland.com

‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene

Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5

BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
BOSTON, MA
valleypatriot.com

Sal DeFranco, US Navy SEAL & Small Business Owner ~ Valley Patriot of the Month – HEROES IN OUR MIDST

HAVERHILL – Natives of Massachusetts, Sal DeFranco and his wife Dana own Battle Grounds Coffee Company, an award-winning roasting and café operation located in Haverhill, Newburyport, and Methuen. Battle Grounds Coffee was built on a foundation of service. Whether that manifested in providing clothing for veterans, supplies for students, or a meeting place for local organizations, Sal and Dana built Battle Grounds to be a resource for their communities. If I learned one thing through our conversation, it was this. Sal DeFranco was born to serve. I met Sal this week and discussed his love for service, our nation, the SEAL teams, and his wife, Dana.
HAVERHILL, MA
MassLive.com

From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts

Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Diehl, Healey Sit Down for Interviews Ahead of Election for Governor

In the waning days before Massachusetts' gubernatorial election, both candidates sat down for interviews with NBC10 Boston. Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts' top executive office, spoke with political reporter Alison King at Brewer's Fork in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood; Republican Geoff Diehl, the former state representative running against Healey, spoke with King at his home in Whitman.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
uml.edu

NH Looks to Return Hassan to Senate, Mass. Poised to Reaffirm Democratic Roots

Media contacts: Emily Gowdey-Backus, Emily_GowdeyBackus@uml.edu; Nancy Cicco, Nancy_Cicco@uml.edu. Detailed poll results and analysis are available at www.uml.edu/polls. Massachusetts and New Hampshire voters agree the country is on the wrong track citing political turmoil, current events and cultural phenomena as driving their negative perspectives, according to polls released Thursday by UMass Lowell.
LOWELL, MA
whdh.com

Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH

HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
HUDSON, NH
travellens.co

19 Best Restaurants in Nashua, NH

Nashua is a historic city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. Known as New Hampshire’s “Gate City,” Nashua is the second-largest city in the state. The city is situated along the rivers of Merrimack and Nashua, offering plenty of outdoor recreation and exploration opportunities. Its rich heritage is...
NASHUA, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy