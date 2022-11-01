Read full article on original website
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Steve Lacy finds his groove at RoadrunnerThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Somerville gathers for annual domestic violence vigil, Ballantyne, advocates call for community actionThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
GoRiverHawks.com
No. 17 River Hawks Blank Vermont, 4-0
LOWELL, Mass.—Two goals from senior Jake Stella (Karlstad, Sweden) helped lead the No. 17 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (6-3-0, 3-1-0 Hockey East) to a 4-0 shutout over the visiting Vermont Catamounts (2-5-1, 0-5-0 HEA) Friday night in front of a crowd of over 4,000 fans at the Tsongas Center.
GoRiverHawks.com
No. 17 River Hawks Host Vermont For Two-Game Series
LOWELL, Mass.—The No. 17 UMass Lowell men's hockey team (5-3-0, 2-1-0 Hockey East) hosts the Vermont Catamounts (2-4-1, 0-4-0 HEA) for a two-game homestand this weekend, Nov. 4-5, at the Tsongas Center. Puck drops for the pair of games are slated for 7:15 p.m. and 6:05 p.m., respectively. Both contests will be streamed on ESPN+.
From senate to sideline: Brown named high school hoops coach
Mass. — Long before Scott Brown became a Massachusetts state lawmaker, a U.S senator, an ambassador and a law school dean, he coached basketball. Now he’s come full circle. Brown, 63, said Wednesday that he has been named the head coach of the Amesbury High School girls basketball...
Topgolf opening gigantic three-level facility in Massachusetts
CANTON, Mass. — Topgolf is bringing its wildly popular golf experience to Massachusetts with a gigantic facility that boasts three levels, nearly 100 hitting bays, and Toptracer technology. “We get asked all the time when we’re bringing a Topgolf to the Boston area, so we couldn’t be happier to...
vanyaland.com
‘The Skippy White Story’ preserves the soul of Boston’s ’60s scene
Forget Black Friday — the late November edition of Record Store Day must have arrived early, because the must-have Boston vinyl of 2022 dropped last weekend (October 28). North Carolina label Yep Roc Records pays homage to one of Boston’s most storied record shops with The Skippy White Story: Boston Soul 1961-1967, a new compilation that strings together the story of sixties soul music and the shop that helped it thrive.
‘No eye contact’ signs on town hiking trails mock ‘Belmont tradition’
Official-looking signs on trails in Belmont appear normal at a glance, but on closer inspection, appear to be the work of a local prankster. “No Eye Contact” and “No Running With Sticks” read a couple of the signs that recently popped up. The signs were located...
WCVB
JANET WU ANNOUNCES PLAN TO RETIRE FROM WCVB CHANNEL 5
BOSTON — Janet Wu, Emmy-award winning political and investigative reporter and longtime co-host of WCVB Channel 5’sOn The Record (OTR), has announced her plan to retire from WCVB effective at the end of the year. Wu’s remarkable career spans fifty years as a reporter in Boston, with nearly four decades covering politics for WCVB. She was the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House television reporter, and is a trailblazer in Boston for women, and women of color, in media and broadcast journalism. In recognition of the significant contributions Wu has made throughout her career as a journalist and to the Asian American and Pacific Islander community, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will declare Sunday, November 6th “Janet Wu Day” during the Mayor’s guest appearance on Sunday’s OTR.
valleypatriot.com
Sal DeFranco, US Navy SEAL & Small Business Owner ~ Valley Patriot of the Month – HEROES IN OUR MIDST
HAVERHILL – Natives of Massachusetts, Sal DeFranco and his wife Dana own Battle Grounds Coffee Company, an award-winning roasting and café operation located in Haverhill, Newburyport, and Methuen. Battle Grounds Coffee was built on a foundation of service. Whether that manifested in providing clothing for veterans, supplies for students, or a meeting place for local organizations, Sal and Dana built Battle Grounds to be a resource for their communities. If I learned one thing through our conversation, it was this. Sal DeFranco was born to serve. I met Sal this week and discussed his love for service, our nation, the SEAL teams, and his wife, Dana.
From Dropkick Murphys to Bob Dylan, these 20 songs are about Massachusetts
Whether it’s the dunes on the Cape or cruising down the Turnpike, artists over the years have found inspiration from Massachusetts. Boston is a musical city with the famed Berklee College of Music producing talented professionals year after year — such as John Mayer and many other Grammy-winning artists. Aerosmith and James Taylor gained international fame and they got their start in the state. But some artists never even visited the state before recording songs dedicated to the Bay State.
lynnjournal.com
Hollywood Is Coming to This Area: Peabody Native Matt Aaron Will Film “All Saints Day” on the North Shore
Hollywood-based producer and director Matt Aaron Krinsky, a 1996 graduate of Peabody High School, will be returning to the area to film his independent movie, “All Saints Day.”. Krinsky, who grew up in Peabody and attended Cohen Hillel Academy in Marblehead, will begin filming in Chelsea this winter. Krinsky...
NECN
Diehl, Healey Sit Down for Interviews Ahead of Election for Governor
In the waning days before Massachusetts' gubernatorial election, both candidates sat down for interviews with NBC10 Boston. Attorney General Maura Healey, the Democratic nominee for Massachusetts' top executive office, spoke with political reporter Alison King at Brewer's Fork in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood; Republican Geoff Diehl, the former state representative running against Healey, spoke with King at his home in Whitman.
This sub shop in Arlington will make a 200-foot sub for poll workers
The giant sandwich will feed hungry poll workers and raise money for a local charity. This sub shop is on a roll — D’Agostino’s Deli in Arlington will build a 200-foot-long sandwich next week to feed poll workers on election day. The Italian sub, billed as “New...
baystatebanner.com
Wu, Sudders clash on Mass & Cass
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. Two weeks ago, Mayor Michelle Wu made a public appeal to the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker asking for the state’s partnership in responding to the crisis of homelessness and addiction and seeking a commitment of 1,000 state-funded units of supportive housing outside Boston.
WCVB
Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
Littleton Truck Driver Facing Charges For Worcester Woman Found Dead In Georgia
A Massachusetts truck driver was arrested in Indiana last week for the murder of a Massachusetts woman who was found dead at Georgia truck stop last month, authorities and reports said. Jason Palmer, age 45, of Littleton, was arrested at a Sinclair Gas Station of I-70 in Indiana on Wednesday,...
uml.edu
NH Looks to Return Hassan to Senate, Mass. Poised to Reaffirm Democratic Roots
Media contacts: Emily Gowdey-Backus, Emily_GowdeyBackus@uml.edu; Nancy Cicco, Nancy_Cicco@uml.edu. Detailed poll results and analysis are available at www.uml.edu/polls. Massachusetts and New Hampshire voters agree the country is on the wrong track citing political turmoil, current events and cultural phenomena as driving their negative perspectives, according to polls released Thursday by UMass Lowell.
Boston Globe
This is the most annoying behavior on airplanes, according to Boston.com readers
"Anyone doing this should be kicked off the plane and put on the no fly list." Have you experienced someone kicking your seat while traveling on an airplane? If so, you are not alone. When we asked Boston.com readers for the most annoying behavior in the sky, nearly 200 readers...
whdh.com
Crossing guard hit in Hudson, NH
HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - A crossing guard in Hudson, New Hampshire was hit by a car this morning while trying to stop traffic on Route 102, according to police. Police say the crossing guard was knocked down in the road near Alvirne High School, and was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua with what appeared to be minor injuries.
travellens.co
19 Best Restaurants in Nashua, NH
Nashua is a historic city in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire. Known as New Hampshire’s “Gate City,” Nashua is the second-largest city in the state. The city is situated along the rivers of Merrimack and Nashua, offering plenty of outdoor recreation and exploration opportunities. Its rich heritage is...
Specialty Breed Dogs Surrendered By Breeder Now Safe in Salem
Over 30 dogs surrendered to the National Mill Animal Shelter have arrived in Massachusetts. Now, these specialty breeds are in need of forever homes and the SouthCoast seems to be up for the challenge. The Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem recently took to Facebook to let locals know that 33...
