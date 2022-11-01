Every time I visit a new city, I start romanticizing and imagining my new and improved life and personality there. I wonder to myself: Who would I be in this city? It’s no secret that places have the power to affect us on a soul-level, which is why learning how to read your astrocartography chart can be such an eye-opening experience. As someone who splits their time between the west coast and the east coast of the U.S., I set out to find out whether astrocartography—AKA the astrology of locations—could tell me which side of the continent I should live...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO