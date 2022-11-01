ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braddock, PA

Comments / 17

mark may
4d ago

If you truly want him to heal he wouldn’t be out traveling and doing what he’s doing! Shame on you for pushing him rather than him resting! He may never get better or relapse! I believe that you are planning to take his seat if he wins this election! He has been part of the democrat machine that has put our country into this mess and what makes him think he deserves more opportunity when he did nothing to fix it while in office!!!!!

Reply(2)
28
Gary Glass
4d ago

Caring and Loving Wives Don't Push Their Stroke Victim Husband Into STRESSFUL Jobs and Situations. You At The Very least You Allow Them to Heal. There's a Reason He Won't Release His Medical Records. If Nothings Wrong Then What's The Problem.

Reply
20
Happiness
3d ago

He’s not well. Instead of encouraging him to get therapy you are enabling him. Also it is a known fact that what you lose in a stroke if it doesn’t come back within 6 mins it’s not going to return and you are as good as you will ever be.

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Sorry Florida, Pennsylvania is the best place to retire

The sunshine state can have their oranges and sunshine, but there's a new leader when it comes to the best places to retire. According to a study by "U.S. News and World Report," Pennsylvania isn't only at the top of the list; the state's cities have taken over the top ten. Keystone state pillars like Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, Allentown, and Reading all made the report's top ten for "Best Places...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Dueling speeches by Doug Mastriano, Josh Shapiro lay out stakes, opposing views in final days of campaign

Both addresses offered a vision of freedom — and of the threat their opponents pose to it. Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro never had a face-to-face debate in their race for governor. But back-to-back visits in Allegheny County on Tuesday and Wednesday nights made clear the stakes in their contest, demonstrating far-reaching differences in style and political conviction.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Without Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising laws

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's another wrinkle in the ongoing labor dispute between the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and striking workers at the paper.According to Scott Township Manager Denise Fitzgerald, for years the P-G has been the only newspaper in circulation there and the only place where the township has been able to post their legal advertisements under the first class township code."It specifically states in there that you have to advertise in a newspaper in general circulation," said Fitzgerald.With workers on strike and no paper being printed, business matters in the township that need to be advertised, which is basically everything, have been...
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

As activists ‘trick or treat’ near Mehmet Oz’s N.J. home, neighbors share varying opinions of him

Residents of Cliffside Park, the North Jersey town where Mehmet Oz lived for more than 20 years, have different appraisals of what it’s like living next to the celebrity. A few said Oz, who’s now the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, was a good neighbor who largely kept to himself. Others said that on Halloweens past, he’d take his grandkids trick-or-treating, and once showed up in a Superman costume and another time as a ghost.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUnow

Shapiro’s Day One Promise

Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

What is Pennsylvania State Food?

- What is the state food of Pennsylvania? While Pennsylvania does not officially have state food, there are several options available in the state. The most famous of these is scrapple, which is a meatloaf made from leftover pork. The Pennsylvania state food also features a drink named for a golfer, Arnold Palmer (from Latrobe, PA.). It is a blend of half lemonade and half iced tea, and it's been a summer staple at many country clubs. A second option is Pennsylvania Dutch chicken stew, which features egg noodles and vegetables.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh mourns beloved community leader and organizer

Friends and family are mourning the death of local activist and community organizer Celeste Scott. Brittani Murray, a close friend of Scott’s, announced her death on Facebook earlier today, writing that Scott “passed away suddenly this morning.”. Scott worked at Pittsburgh United as an affordable housing organizer and...
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy