cherokeephoenix.org
CN to expand, enhance waterside park
SALLISAW – Over two years, the sprawling Cherokee Nation Park on the Robert S. Kerr Reservoir will get a facelift that includes infrastructure for the addition of RV sites and guest cabins. The tribe’s investment is part of its Cherokee Nation Park, Wildlands, Fishing and Hunting Preserve Act of...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Cherokee Nation celebrates opening of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co.
Tribe and its businesses open USDA-certified meat processing facility. Cherokee Nation leadership and executives from Cherokee Nation Businesses joined federal and state officials, as well as local community leaders, farmers and ranchers in celebrating the opening of 1839 Cherokee Meat Co. on Tuesday. The tribe commemorated the opening of its...
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Nation Angel Project, Elder Angel Project accepting applications
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation is now accepting applications for its annual Elder Angel Project, which provides Christmas gifts to Cherokee elders. Applications for the Elder Angel Project will be taken until Nov. 18. “As a nation, we want to help provide for our most vulnerable people –...
sequoyahcountytimes.com
Vian enters into contract to purchase Miss Lilly’s
Waives building permit for new Vian High School; Town in growth spurt. The Vian Board of Trustees met on Oct. 17 where following an executive session, the town and public works authority entered into a contract with Jesse Young, based on an agreement, to purchase the former Miss Lilly’s restaurant building for Town of Vian offices.
Tornado warning issued in Le Flore, Sequoyah counties
The National Weather Service issued a pair of tornado warnings in eastern Oklahoma shortly before 5 p.m. on November 4.
cherokeephoenix.org
SHS National Honor Society continues winter clothing, blanket drive for TACH
TAHLEQUAH – Since the end of September, Sequoyah High School students within the National Honor Society have been collecting winter clothing and blankets to be donated to the Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless and Tahlequah Day Center. Cherokee Nation citizen and NHS President Hannah Neugin said the coalition...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Tahlequah Man Arrested as Part of Catalytic Converter Conspiracy
A Tahlequah man has been arrested by the United States Department of Justice-Northern Oklahoma District as part of a sting operation titled OPERATON HEAVY METAL that involved law enforcement groups at the local, state and federal levels to coordinate a take-down of a network of thieves who have been stealing catalytic converters off cars and then selling them to a refinery. Investigators said the network has brought in tens of millions of dollars on the thefts.
DHS: National Catalytic Converter Theft Ring Investigation Underway In Northeast Oklahoma
Part of a federal investigation is happening in northeast Oklahoma according to representatives from the Department of Homeland Security. DHS said it is anticipating several arrests on Wednesday in connection to an organized catalytic converter theft ring. This operation involves state and local law enforcement across the country including Tulsa Police, Coweta Police, Broken Arrow Police, and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Witnesses have reported a large law enforcement presence in Wagoner, Coweta, and the Oneta area. None of the agencies have revealed the nature of the investigation.
KTUL
Owasso School Board upholds ban against parent after efforts to remove book from library
OWASSO, Okla. (KTUL) — "Boo!" shouted one woman. The reaction to the school board's decision was loud and clear. In a unanimous vote, the board upheld the superintendent's ban against Tim Reiland, keeping him off of school property and away from any events for the next six months. "It's...
okcfox.com
Aldi stores in Oklahoma and around the country matching 2019 prices ahead of Thanksgiving
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — As consumers grapple with rising prices, Aldi is doing its part to help bring some relief. The supermarket chain said holiday favorites like appetizers, desserts, sides, and beverages will match 2019 prices beginning on November 2. The chain said those discounts could be up to...
KTUL
Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
news9.com
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone
TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
cherokeephoenix.org
Threads through time: twined bags
TAHLEQUAH – Twining is a centuries old technique that was used to make utilitarian bags for hunting and gathering, shoes and clothing for southeast Indigenous tribes, including the Cherokee. Today, twining is used to revive a lost art to create contemporary pieces. Her story: Cherokee artist Betty Frogg, of...
BAPD to introduce Mounted Patrol Unit
The Broken Arrow Police Department recently received approval from City Council to form a new part-time specialty unit that consists of uniformed officers and their partner horses.
Oklahoma woman killed in Adair County crash
Officials say an Oklahoma woman has died following an accident in Adair County.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
21 new coffins found in search for Tulsa Massacre victims
The search for remains of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre has turned up 21 additional coffins in unmarked graves in the city's Oaklawn Cemetery, officials said. Seventeen adult-size graves were located Friday and Saturday, Oklahoma State Archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said Monday. Additionally, the city announced Tuesday that four graves, two adult-size and two child-size, had been found.
moreclaremore.com
William W. Barnes Children’s Advocacy Center- Because Secrets are Not Ok
At William W Barnes Children’s Advocacy Center,Our mission is to reduce trauma to child abuse victims. We coordinate a professional, multidisciplinary approach that provides assessment, treatment, and education in a safe, child-friendly environment. The Center is a non-profit organization serving the families of Rogers, Craig and Mayes Counties and...
koamnewsnow.com
Grove man in critical condition passes away due to injuries sustained in crash
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man in critical condition passed away due to injuries sustained in a major crash. Deputies say the collision occured on October 15 on S 4220 Road just 2 miles east and 3 miles south of Inola, OK. According to...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Train collides with car in Broken Arrow
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A train and a car crashed Wednesday morning in Broken Arrow. Police said they were called to the collision at East Highway 51 near South 225th East Avenue around 12:15 a.m. Police said a Dodge Charger crossed its front end out into the train track...
