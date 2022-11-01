Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fox17
GRCC student 1 of 10 in nation to attend weekend retreat for blind musicians
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) student has been selected to attend a special event featuring an American Idol finalist. Tyler Zahnke, 25, is one of 10 blind musicians in the U.S. chosen to take part in a mentorship program in Arizona this weekend, according to GRCC.
Fox17
West Michigan author aims to educate on Holocaust, addresses anti-semitic comments
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Prominent figures are under heat after comments of anti-semitism. It has been particularly apparent through American rapper Kanye West and basketball player Kyrie Irving. Both celebrities have faced consequences for the comments. Businesses have cut ties with the rapper, including Adidas. West was even escorted...
Fox17
Friday's Friend: Jayco
Say hello to Jayco. Many other furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Humane Society of West Michigan offers a Silver Paws program. Often already trained, wise, and lower-energy, senior animals make excellent companions. Plus HSWM's "Silver Paw" pets–cats over 10...
Fox17
Merchants and Makers Grand Rapids Holiday Market takes place Nov. 6
Holiday shopping is now in full swing, and there's nothing better than a unique gift coming from the heart. The perfect place to find that gift is the Merchants and Makers Grand Rapids Holiday Market on Sunday. The Fulton Street Farmer's Market will be home to over 100 local makers...
Fox17
West Michigan to receive $3M toward lead control
LANSING, Mich. — West Michigan will receive more than $3 million toward lead prevention and control. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the funding stems from the state’s Children Health Insurance Program. We’re told eligible counties throughout the state received up to $1.5 million...
Fox17
Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location
PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location. The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center. We’re told the renovated facility will include space for...
Fox17
GR brothers sentenced to 7 years for stealing 53 guns from Al & Bob's
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers have been sentenced for stealing dozens of guns from a Byron Township gun store. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 33-year-old Joseph Woods and 28-year-old Johon Woods will spend seven years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.
Fox17
Body of Kalamazoo man found in Geneva Twp. field
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Geneva Township. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found in a field near Baseline Road and Thelen Drive Thursday afternoon. We’re told the body was...
