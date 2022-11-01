ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Fox17

Friday's Friend: Jayco

Say hello to Jayco. Many other furry friends are up for adoption at hswestmi.org. November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month and Humane Society of West Michigan offers a Silver Paws program. Often already trained, wise, and lower-energy, senior animals make excellent companions. Plus HSWM's "Silver Paw" pets–cats over 10...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

West Michigan to receive $3M toward lead control

LANSING, Mich. — West Michigan will receive more than $3 million toward lead prevention and control. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) says the funding stems from the state’s Children Health Insurance Program. We’re told eligible counties throughout the state received up to $1.5 million...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Portage Parks & Rec moves to new location

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage’s Parks and Recreation Department has moved to a new location. The city says the new building is located at 320 Library Lane, which we’re told is the former site of the Portage Senior Center. We’re told the renovated facility will include space for...
PORTAGE, MI
Fox17

GR brothers sentenced to 7 years for stealing 53 guns from Al & Bob's

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Two Grand Rapids brothers have been sentenced for stealing dozens of guns from a Byron Township gun store. The U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan says 33-year-old Joseph Woods and 28-year-old Johon Woods will spend seven years behind bars, followed by three years of supervised release.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Body of Kalamazoo man found in Geneva Twp. field

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Deputies are investigating what they're calling a suspicious death in Geneva Township. The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says the body of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man was found in a field near Baseline Road and Thelen Drive Thursday afternoon. We’re told the body was...
KALAMAZOO, MI

