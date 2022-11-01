ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead, KY

Rowan Man Charged for Forest Fire

A Rowan County man has received a citation for starting a 150-acre forest fire at Sugarloaf Mountain. 60-year-old George Hillyer was charged with setting fire to his own land without taking precautions Saturday evening. The charge is a class A misdemeanor, punishable by a jail sentence of not more than twelve months or a fine of not more than $500, or a combination of both.
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
Invasive species project planned on Clay WMA

A portion of Clay Wildlife Management Area in Nicholas County will be closed to the public for one day between Nov. 7 and Nov. 23 to facilitate an extensive habitat improvement project. A 600-acre tract near Cassidy Creek Road will receive treatment for invasive plant species, primarily bush honeysuckle, that...
NICHOLAS COUNTY, KY

