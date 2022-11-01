ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Press-Gazette

Packers' CEO drafts UW-Oshkosh, NWTC students as No. 1 and 2 picks at Internship Draft Day

GREEN BAY — Over 155 students from across Wisconsin and northern Michigan worked to impress company recruiters, vying to be the No. 1 draft pick and get a $1,500 scholarship at the Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance's Internship Draft Day on Thursday. Held at Lambeau Field, the event gave students the opportunity to participate in six interview and networking sessions with more than 53 companies like Green Bay Packaging, KI, Schreiber Foods and Shopko Optical Manufacturing. ...
KTVZ

Bears activate left guard Whitehair from injured reserve

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears have activated left guard Cody Whitehair. The 30-year-old had gone on injured reserve last month because of a right knee injury that he suffered in a loss to the New York Giants on Oct. 2. Whitehair has been a fixture on the Bears line at center and guard since they drafted him in the second round in 2016. The Bears host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
KTVZ

Indiana Pacers hold on to beat Miami Heat 101-99

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 25 points, Bennedict Mathurin had 23 points and Tyrese Haliburton scored 22 to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 101-99 victory over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Haliburton added nine assists and nine rebounds, just missing a triple double. Tyler Herro, who missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer with 1.3 seconds left, led the Heat with 29 points. Bam Adebayo scored 18 points and Max Strus added 17 points.
On3.com

Game Day Notes: Miami Hurricanes vs. Florida State

MIAMI HURRICANES (4-4, 2-2 ACC) HEAD COACH: Mario Cristobal (Miami, 1993) | CAREER: 66-64 (11th season) | AT MIAMI: 4-4 (first) FLORIDA STATE SEMINOLES (5-3, 3-3 ACC) HEAD COACH: Mike Norvell (Central Arkansas, 2006) | CAREER: 51-31 (seventh season) | AT FSU: 13-16 (third) Miami Gardens, Fla. Hard Rock Stadium...
