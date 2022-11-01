ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitefish, MT

bozone.com

Montana bands bring the heat to Chico with weekend Saloon sets

The first snow has hit Southwest Montana, delivering residents their new, bone-chilling reality for the foreseeable future. Find a temporary escape from the wintry elements with a trek to Chico Hot Springs. The natural wading pools accommodate the changing seasons, and the Saloon offers a regular calendar of live music to warm up on the dance floor. Here’s a look at who’s performing this month.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
discoveringmontana.com

The Best Horseback Riding in Billings, Montana

Surrounded by lush landscapes, roaring rivers, and breathtaking mountains, Billings is one of the premier spots in Montana for partaking in numerous outdoor adventures. From rafting the nearby Yellowstone River to hiking through the beautiful natural environments of Yellowstone County, there is plenty of outdoor fun to be had when visiting the city.
BILLINGS, MT
montanarightnow.com

Winter weather whips western Montana

Winter weather is creeping its way into western Montana, with forecasts predicting Missoula to see lower temperatures than West Yellowstone next week. Wednesday brought colder conditions along with some snow to higher elevations from the south end of Flathead Lake up through Kalispell. Snow dusted the mountains surrounding Missoula valley.
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

More than 8K residents without power in Flathead

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead Electric Cooperative outage map shows around 8,400 residents are without power Wednesday evening around Flathead County. The map shows outages stretching from Lakeside to Whitefish, Bigfork to Columbia falls and west to Kila and Marion. The valley has been experiencing outages all day after...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Outsider.com

Well-Known Albino Deer Found Dead in Montana

A beloved albino deer who lived in Billings, Montana for at least the last 10 years, if not longer, was found dead on Oct. 30. Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks believes it died of natural causes. Albino deer are rare in the wild, but according to MFWP official Chrissy Webb,...
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

3,200 still without power in Flathead Valley

Many customers saw power restored in Flathead Valley overnight, however 3,200 customers are still in the dark. More than 20,000 Flathead Electric Cooperative customers had been without power from a winter storm that pushed through on Wednesday. According to Flathead Electric, there are about 45 cooperative workers working to restore...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Flathead Beacon

2022 Midterm Election: A Flathead Valley Voter Guide

Ballots for Montana’s general midterm election are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, which means from here on out voters with absentee ballots must hand-deliver them to their designated polling place, or to the Flathead County Election Department, which has moved to its new location at the Flathead County North Complex, 290 B North Main Street, Kalispell. Ballots may also be hand-delivered to one of two drive-through drop-off locations, located outside the election office or at the Flathead County Fairgrounds on North Meridian in Kalispell.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
XL Country 100.7

Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
BILLINGS, MT
Flathead Beacon

‘Ocean to Table’ Seafood Company Lands at Flathead Valley’s Shores

Molly and Steve are the owners and operators of Worthy Seafoods, a family fishing business dedicated to delivering fresh, sustainably caught Alaskan halibut to dinner tables throughout the U.S. While the couple has lived and worked out of Juneau, Alaska since the early 1990s, their Montana ties recently brought them back to Whitefish, where they are expanding their fresh halibut market to the greater Flathead Valley.
WHITEFISH, MT
Flathead Beacon

Emergency Shelter Opens in Kalispell, Over 2,000 Homes Remain Without Power

The Flathead County Office of Emergency Services in partnership with the American Red Cross on Thursday evening opened an emergency shelter for those affected by continuing weather-related power outages across the Flathead Valley. The shelter is located at the Flathead County Fairgrounds (2635 N. Meridian Rd., Kalispell) in the 4-H building and is continuing to take in families and individuals who are without power.
KALISPELL, MT

