Saint Paul, MN

South Dakota GOP legislative candidate charged with abuse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A Republican candidate for the South Dakota Legislature was charged Thursday with child abuse for allegedly exposing a minor to sexual grooming behavior. A criminal complaint filed Thursday by the state attorney general’s office charged Joel Koskan, 44, with exposing an unnamed person to “sexual grooming behaviors” over a period of several years. He faces a class 4 felony, which is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Rising energy bills affecting Minnesotans

ST. PAUL, Minn. — More than a fourth of Minnesota households are struggling to keep the lights on. A new study by LendingTree found that 25.1 percent of Minnesota households have had to cut back on essentials like food and medicine to afford energy costs. However, that’s nothing compared to the rest of the nation.
What Minnesota deer hunters can expect as the season opens Saturday

ST. PAUL, Minn. – More than 400,000 deer hunters are preparing for the Minnesota firearms deer season that opens Saturday. The Department of Natural Resources says feeding and attractant bans are in place across the state to prevent concentrations of wild deer in areas with a higher risk for disease.
