NBC New York
What Amazon, Google and Other Top Companies Are Paying in NYC
New York City's new pay transparency law went into effect on Nov. 1, which means that jobseekers — and anyone else who's curious — can find out how much money some of the top companies in the world are offering their employees. Under the law, businesses hiring in...
Here’s How the US Can Stop Wasting Billions of Dollars on Each Transit Project
Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In 2006, Alon Levy moved to New York to attend graduate school. Levy took the subway to get to class and events around the city, as most New Yorkers do. But unlike most New Yorkers, Levy is the type of person who will instantly become inquisitive about the most seemingly mundane issues. For example, when told there are people waiting at the elevator to get to an event, Levy starts crunching numbers in their head about elevator capacity.
CNBC
$2 million ranges, deleted job posts: NYC's salary transparency law is off to a rocky start
Starting Tuesday, businesses hiring workers in NYC are required to list the minimum and maximum salary range for a job on any printed or online posting. Advocates say it's long overdue that companies become more transparent with their pay practices. Workers hope it will give them more leverage to discuss and negotiate their pay. And the law's main aim is to help close the wage gap.
Diddy dives into NY cannabis market with acquisition deal worth up to $185M
Sean “Diddy" Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 24, 2022 in Las Vegas. Combs has made a major move into New York's cannabis market. The rapper and entrepreneur is looking to create the largest Black-owned cannabis business in the U.S. [ more › ]
NBC Philadelphia
How Wide Should a Salary Range Be? Businesses and Workers Don't Agree
New York City businesses and workers are clashing over what's considered an acceptable salary range. As of Tuesday, employers hiring in NYC must list the minimum and maximum pay range on all of their job ads. The city's salary transparency law states businesses must post a "good faith salary range," defined as one the employer "honestly believes at the time they are listing the job advertisement that they are willing to pay the successful applicant(s)," says the New York City Commission on Human Rights, which enforces the law.
Should You Know How Much Money Your Co-Worker Makes In New York State?
Do you know how much money your co-workers are paid? Do you want to?. For many years, discussion about money, particularly regarding how much someone makes, was considered a faux pas. We were raised to feel that talking about how much money you or others make could be considered braggy or rude, making people feel uncomfortable.
invisiblepeople.tv
NYC Program Puts Cash Directly in the Hands of Homeless Youth
When you give people money, they can afford things. That was the idea behind the wildly successful Child Tax Credit, which lifted 2.9 million kids out of poverty. It’s the idea behind a program in Washington state that provides flexible funding to youths aging out of foster care. And it’s the idea behind the Trust Youth Initiative, a New York City-based effort that puts money directly into the hands of homeless youth.
NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues
A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
wufe967.com
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
A New York City Democratic lawmaker crossed party lines Thursday to endorse Republican Lee Zeldin for governor over incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. New York City Democratic city councilman Robert Holden, a moderate from Glendale, Queens, slammed Hochul over the crime crisis ravaging both the city and state. “It is absurd...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Outcome of Kathy Hochul vs. Lee Zeldin Could Put Fate of MTA on the Line, Insiders Say
The future of New York City’s transit system, still struggling to rebound from the pandemic, could be on the line in Tuesday’s election for governor. As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority chugs from crisis to crisis, the state agency faces the prospect of a new boss with a tough-on-transit track record. While the MTA’s not the only thing the two are far apart on, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican opponent to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, has taken a stance opposite to Hochul on several major transportation issues.
Washington Examiner
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday
(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
Rape of New York City jogger puts spotlight on women's safety while running
The 43-year-old woman told the NYPD she was grabbed from behind, choked, knocked to the ground and raped.
amny.com
18 hours of action: Rikers Island closure demands repeated at Lower Manhattan protest
Human rights advocates took part in an 18-hour day of action Thursday as they seek the closure of Rikers Island. The length of the demonstration posed significance for the organizers, as they held one hour of action for every lost life inside a city jail this year. The large crowd...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 42 apartments in the South Bronx
Applications are being accepted for an affordable housing lottery for 42 newly constructed apartments at 740 Brook Ave. in the South Bronx. Rents start at $397 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,183 to $165,500 depending on the size of the household. The...
foxwilmington.com
Female New York Runners on Edge as Woman Is Attacked and Raped While Jogging
Joggers in New York are on edge after a woman on her early morning run was raped and left bleeding and in pain as some passersby continued on their way without stopping to help. She could have lost her life if it hadn’t been for one good Samaritan. Gabrielle...
cityandstateny.com
Is Eric Adams hitting the campaign trail hard enough?
Amid a surprisingly close gubernatorial race and more than half a dozen consequential congressional districts up for grabs, national Democratic figures including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are flocking to New York to stump for Gov. Kathy Hochul, including in districts where other Democrats are hoping to hang on to or flip competitive seats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is there too, sometimes.
therealdeal.com
Chetrit plans Upper East Side condo development
On the heels of one of New York’s worst months for new development sales in years, the Chetrit Group is betting buyers will come around. The developer filed to build a 20-story condominium project at 260 East 72nd Street on the Upper East Side. Chetrit’s development will span 190,000 square feet and include 53 apartments and 3,400 square feet of commercial space.
bkreader.com
Jeff Bezos’ Ex-Wife Just Gave $11 Million to Brooklyn Public Charter Schools
Ascend Public Charter Schools — the biggest Brooklyn-based charter school network, with 16 total charter schools in the borough — has announced it has been gifted $11 million from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The donation by Scott, the former wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, comes after a...
Report: NYPD lacks transparency in surveillance practices
An NYPD security camera hangs atop a light pole. City law now requires police to share information about surveillance technology with the public. [ more › ]
