Here’s How the US Can Stop Wasting Billions of Dollars on Each Transit Project

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In 2006, Alon Levy moved to New York to attend graduate school. Levy took the subway to get to class and events around the city, as most New Yorkers do. But unlike most New Yorkers, Levy is the type of person who will instantly become inquisitive about the most seemingly mundane issues. For example, when told there are people waiting at the elevator to get to an event, Levy starts crunching numbers in their head about elevator capacity.
$2 million ranges, deleted job posts: NYC's salary transparency law is off to a rocky start

Starting Tuesday, businesses hiring workers in NYC are required to list the minimum and maximum salary range for a job on any printed or online posting. Advocates say it's long overdue that companies become more transparent with their pay practices. Workers hope it will give them more leverage to discuss and negotiate their pay. And the law's main aim is to help close the wage gap.
How Wide Should a Salary Range Be? Businesses and Workers Don't Agree

New York City businesses and workers are clashing over what's considered an acceptable salary range. As of Tuesday, employers hiring in NYC must list the minimum and maximum pay range on all of their job ads. The city's salary transparency law states businesses must post a "good faith salary range," defined as one the employer "honestly believes at the time they are listing the job advertisement that they are willing to pay the successful applicant(s)," says the New York City Commission on Human Rights, which enforces the law.
NYC Program Puts Cash Directly in the Hands of Homeless Youth

When you give people money, they can afford things. That was the idea behind the wildly successful Child Tax Credit, which lifted 2.9 million kids out of poverty. It’s the idea behind a program in Washington state that provides flexible funding to youths aging out of foster care. And it’s the idea behind the Trust Youth Initiative, a New York City-based effort that puts money directly into the hands of homeless youth.
NYC migrant crisis highlights long standing homeless shelter issues

A group of unhoused, recently-arrived migrant people sit under the FDR, waiting for a mobile soup kitchen. The food offered within the homeless shelter system, they say, is inedible. A recent influx of asylum seekers in the city’s shelter system underscores complaints residents have had for years over inadequate food and safety concerns inside of shelters. [ more › ]
Outcome of Kathy Hochul vs. Lee Zeldin Could Put Fate of MTA on the Line, Insiders Say

The future of New York City’s transit system, still struggling to rebound from the pandemic, could be on the line in Tuesday’s election for governor. As the Metropolitan Transportation Authority chugs from crisis to crisis, the state agency faces the prospect of a new boss with a tough-on-transit track record. While the MTA’s not the only thing the two are far apart on, Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican opponent to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, has taken a stance opposite to Hochul on several major transportation issues.
Salary range law takes effect in New York City on Tuesday

(The Center Square) – Starting Tuesday, many employers in New York City will need to add new information to their job postings. In January, the New York City Council passed Local Law 32. The ordinance requires all employers with four or more workers to include the minimum and maximum salary range for any job opening.
An affordable housing lottery opens for 42 apartments in the South Bronx

Applications are being accepted for an affordable housing lottery for 42 newly constructed apartments at 740 Brook Ave. in the South Bronx. Rents start at $397 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $16,183 to $165,500 depending on the size of the household. The...
Is Eric Adams hitting the campaign trail hard enough?

Amid a surprisingly close gubernatorial race and more than half a dozen consequential congressional districts up for grabs, national Democratic figures including President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are flocking to New York to stump for Gov. Kathy Hochul, including in districts where other Democrats are hoping to hang on to or flip competitive seats. New York City Mayor Eric Adams is there too, sometimes.
Chetrit plans Upper East Side condo development

On the heels of one of New York’s worst months for new development sales in years, the Chetrit Group is betting buyers will come around. The developer filed to build a 20-story condominium project at 260 East 72nd Street on the Upper East Side. Chetrit’s development will span 190,000 square feet and include 53 apartments and 3,400 square feet of commercial space.
