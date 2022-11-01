Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In 2006, Alon Levy moved to New York to attend graduate school. Levy took the subway to get to class and events around the city, as most New Yorkers do. But unlike most New Yorkers, Levy is the type of person who will instantly become inquisitive about the most seemingly mundane issues. For example, when told there are people waiting at the elevator to get to an event, Levy starts crunching numbers in their head about elevator capacity.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO