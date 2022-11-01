ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 1

Related
95 Rock KKNN

See inside the Curious World of Colorado’s Amish

When you think of the Amish, you see images of long, bushy beards, suspenders, horse-drawn buggies, etc. However, as far as geographic areas in which the Amish are most well-known, Colorado is far from the first place you think of. However, it may surprise you that Colorado does, in fact,...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

11 Stories that Prove Colorado Has the Craziest Weather

If you've spent at least a year in Colorado, you've undoubtedly seen some crazy weather. Colorado is known for its world-famous ski resorts, which require a lot of snow to stay in business, but mother nature doesn't always reserve major snowfalls for the winter. Colorado can see things like avalanches,...
COLORADO STATE
soprissun.com

Nuclear power for Western Colorado?

At a June 15 meeting of the Associated Governments of Northwest Colorado (AGNC) in Rifle, State Senator Bob Rankin (R-Carbondale) discussed his desire to explore nuclear power generation as a possible supplement to the state’s transition away from thermal generating plants and toward renewables, such as solar and wind. It is a concept that he has championed for some time; he introduced a bill in the Senate earlier this year proposing to fund investigating the use of nukes (the bill was subsequently killed in committee).
COLORADO STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Hot springs base camps: Colorado destinations for soaking and more

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado’s hot springs shine brightest in the darker days of winter. They are the warm embrace we need after long, cold days of skiing and adventure, the mineral medicine the doctor ordered to mend our weary bones. Some towns showcase the geothermal miracle best....
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

NWS report predicts up to 24 inches of snow on some Colorado peaks

Thursday has arrived and winter weather has come roaring into Colorado, with significant totals expected in some parts of the state. Mountains along the Front Range, those in central Colorado, and peaks in the north are all expected to get hit with heavy snow through Saturday morning, but the deepest totals should land in the southwest. Mapping from the National Weather Service shows that the mountains east of Pagosa Springs...
COLORADO STATE
Outsider.com

Colorado Officials Investigating After Poacher Kills Bighorn Sheep Near Highway

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is currently conducting an investigation after a poacher kills a desert bighorn sheep close to a local highway. According to a press release, authorities say the desert bighorn sheep was discovered near Colorado State Highway 141 between Gateway and Grand Junction. The wildlife officers responded Monday (October 31st) when a rock climber reported the animal had been shot and left off Highway 141 between mile markers 147 and 148. Officers found a mature desert bighorn. It was determined the animal had been shot at least 24 hours earlier. The responding officers also recovered a rifle bullet from behind the front shoulder of the ram.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The Surprising #1 Reason For Serious Vehicle Crashes In Colorado

Based on three years of crash data, we now know the number one cause of motor vehicle accidents in Colorado. Think about your own driving for a moment. What kind of driver are you? Do you tend to hug the center line? Do you go to the other extreme and drive on the very outside edge of the lane? According to the Colorado State Patrol, both scenarios present unsafe driving situations for Colorado motorists.
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Colorado Wolves May Have Crossed Border And Then Shot In Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The sharp differences in Wyoming’s and Colorado’s wolf management policies may have meant death for three young female wolves from Colorado’s famed North Park pack, a Colorado wildlife official said. Three black “sub-adult” females were reported to have...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Ranks Poorly on List of States With ‘Miserable’ Winters

Colorado winters can be summed up by three "Ss" - sun, snow, and sports. It's no wonder why Colorado ranks high compared to other states when it comes to winter. The Thrillist just ranked "Every State Ranked By How Miserable Their Winters Are." It should come as no surprise Colorado ranked as one of the "not-so-bad" states. In other words, we are good at being "not bad" when it comes to winter weather. Just how "not bad" are we?
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Amid Layoffs and Falling Sales, Colorado’s Cannabis Industry Grapples With an Economic Downturn

Jonathan Spadafora knew things were bad when April 20, 2022, the high holy day of cannabis, failed to deliver the windfall Colorado’s marijuana retailers were used to. Across the state, dispensary sales fell around 25 percent compared with 4/20 the year before. But it wasn’t until this past May, when demand continued to plunge, that Spadafora, president of Veritas Fine Cannabis, realized the industry was in a free fall.
COLORADO STATE
secretdenver.com

6 Of The Best Hot Springs Resorts In Colorado To Soak Your Troubles Away

Hot springs are the perfect aprés ski or hiking activity to soothe your sore muscles, and Colorado has plenty of them. From luxurious resorts to natural hot springs in the middle of trees, boulders, and mountains, get ready for hot spring season, as it’s right around the corner. Here are 6 of our favorite for this upcoming winter season.
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy