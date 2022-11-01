Read full article on original website
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Nederland City Clerk killed in crash: "She was a constant positive light"
NEDERLAND — The Nederland community and many others in Southeast Texas are mourning the death of City Clerk Gay Ferguson, killed in a head-on crash caused by another driver in Louisiana. Her 3-year-old grandson was injured. Louisiana State Police say the driver of a pickup truck went thru the...
fox4beaumont.com
Police release image of car they believe may be linked to drive-by shooting on Fonville
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are releasing images of a vehicle they say may be linked to a drive-by shooting Friday morning on Fonville, injuring a man in the same home where two children were struck in a drive-by a week ago. Police responded to a shots fire call at...
fox4beaumont.com
Vandals steal catalytic converters and ruin Humane Society truck
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a case of vandalism in which thieves removed catalytic converters from two Humane Society vehicles, damaging one so badly it may be a total loss. The Humane Society is asking for help finding the person or people responsible for vandalizing the Humane Society...
fox4beaumont.com
Woman describes shock, fear, anger after another drive-by shooting targeting her home
BEAUMONT — A woman says a man injured in a drive-by shooting at her home was alone at the time and helping the family move out after a previous drive-by left her 8-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter injured. The 26-year-old man was shot at about 10 a.m. Friday in...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont police working with DPS to find woman believed to be in imminent danger
DPS says a Houston woman, who was last seen in Beaumont, is believed to be in imminent danger. Beaumont police are working with DPS troopers to locate 39-year-old Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She was reportedly last seen in the 1200 block of San Jacinto Street near College Street in Beaumont at about...
fox4beaumont.com
BREAKING: Shooting victim on Fonville at same home where two children were struck
BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a Friday morning drive-by shooting on Fonville Avenue in South Park, injuring a 26-year-old man inside the same home where two children were struck last Saturday, October 29, according to information Chief Jim Singletary and Sgt. Thomas Swope provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
fox4beaumont.com
DEA: Fighting on the Frontlines - Port Neches man pleads guilty to trafficking fentanyl
A Port Neches man along with a man from Houston have been trafficking fentanyl in Southeast Texas. The two men pleaded guilty on Wednesday. Marcus Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches and Arthur McDaniels, 46, of Houston pleaded guilty to drug trafficking. This year, authorities say, McDaniels was supplying drugs from...
fox4beaumont.com
Orange County families adopt children during National Adoption Awareness Month
TEXAS — A young boy, 17 months old, greeted in an Orange County court room by his 40 new family members. This was the couples first time adopting. Another child leaving the foster care system, a special needs girl, joining a family that had previously adopted her special needs sister. This was this family's third time adopting, and they hope today's event can inspire other families to open their homes.
fox4beaumont.com
Thousands of people attended the Home Instead Senior Expo hosted by KFDM/Fox 4
BEAUMONT — There were dozens of vendors with one mission at the Home Instead Senior Expo on Thursday. The mission was to improve the lives of seniors in Southeast Texas. KFDM/Fox 4 News hosted the event that included 60 vendors, 30 door prizes and entertainment. We estimate more than...
fox4beaumont.com
Lumberton ISD wasting no time on sanitizing campuses in order to keep students healthy
LUMBERTON — Lumberton ISD is closing its doors to deep clean in an effort to combat illnesses. On Friday, Lumberton High School got started on sanitizing the campus as cleaning staff worked to do a thorough job. The Lumberton High School principal says the deep cleaning is necessary after...
fox4beaumont.com
Judge sets bond at $750,000 for man awaiting retrial in killing of mother and daughter
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A visiting judge has set bond at $750,000 for a man facing retrial after a court overturned his capital murder conviction for the shooting deaths of a mother and daughter in Beaumont. The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office confirms to KFDM/Fox 4 that the judge from...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Neches man pleads guilty to fentanyl trafficking throughout Southeast Texas
SOUTHEAST TEXAS — U.S. Attorney's Office - Two Southeast Texas men have pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston today. Arthur Wilson McDaniels, 46, of Houston. and Marcus Terrance Weathersby, 49, of Port Neches, each pleaded guilty to...
fox4beaumont.com
Man indicted for murder, other charges in hit-and-run crash that killed high school senior
POLK COUNTY — The Polk County grand jury has indicted a man from The Woodlands for a September 2021 hit-and-run crash that left a Livingston High School student dead, according to Steve W Stewart with our media partner, KJAS. Polk County Today is reporting that the Polk County grand...
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont Police Officers Association and city officials move forward on labor agreement
BEAUMONT — The Beaumont Police Officers Association and the city of Beaumont are moving forward with a new labor agreement. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports that both sides say the changes should help the police department retain experienced officers.
fox4beaumont.com
The 2022 Senior Expo!
BEAUMONT — KFDM/FOX4 is bringing the Senior Expo back to Southeast Texas! On November 3rd, we will host a fun, much needed day out for our most cherished generation at the Beaumont Civic Center, located at 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX. We are packing the Beaumont Civic Center with...
fox4beaumont.com
New Port Neches police chief takes oath of office as she makes history
PORT NECHES — The new Port Neches police chief has officially taken her oath of office at Thursday's city council meeting. Chief Cherí Griffith has made history as the city's first female police chief. Members of the police department and the community were at city hall for the...
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur early college students getting real-world teaching experience
PORT ARTHUR — Woodrow Wilson Early College High School seniors are getting real world teaching experience by working at Port Arthur elementary schools. It's a program that launched this fall and allows qualifying seniors to work as tutors. Twenty-six students from the early college high school in Port Arthur...
fox4beaumont.com
LISD two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses"
LUMBERTON — Lumberton ISD has sent emails to the families of LISD students regarding the two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses." LISD will close its campuses on Monday and Tuesday, November 7 and 8 to allow for deep cleaning and sanitization by the custodial staff, according to an advisory sent to LISD parents.
fox4beaumont.com
Gov. Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke make their case to voters
BEAUMONT — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in Beaumont for a campaign stop. Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke aren't pulling any punches as they attack each other's positions on hot button issues. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams has the report. Early voting wraps up on Friday (Nov. 4), and...
Comments / 0