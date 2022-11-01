TEXAS — A young boy, 17 months old, greeted in an Orange County court room by his 40 new family members. This was the couples first time adopting. Another child leaving the foster care system, a special needs girl, joining a family that had previously adopted her special needs sister. This was this family's third time adopting, and they hope today's event can inspire other families to open their homes.

ORANGE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO