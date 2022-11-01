ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler County, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Nederland City Clerk killed in crash: "She was a constant positive light"

NEDERLAND — The Nederland community and many others in Southeast Texas are mourning the death of City Clerk Gay Ferguson, killed in a head-on crash caused by another driver in Louisiana. Her 3-year-old grandson was injured. Louisiana State Police say the driver of a pickup truck went thru the...
NEDERLAND, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Vandals steal catalytic converters and ruin Humane Society truck

BEAUMONT — Beaumont Police are investigating a case of vandalism in which thieves removed catalytic converters from two Humane Society vehicles, damaging one so badly it may be a total loss. The Humane Society is asking for help finding the person or people responsible for vandalizing the Humane Society...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Orange County families adopt children during National Adoption Awareness Month

TEXAS — A young boy, 17 months old, greeted in an Orange County court room by his 40 new family members. This was the couples first time adopting. Another child leaving the foster care system, a special needs girl, joining a family that had previously adopted her special needs sister. This was this family's third time adopting, and they hope today's event can inspire other families to open their homes.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The 2022 Senior Expo!

BEAUMONT — KFDM/FOX4 is bringing the Senior Expo back to Southeast Texas! On November 3rd, we will host a fun, much needed day out for our most cherished generation at the Beaumont Civic Center, located at 701 Main St, Beaumont, TX. We are packing the Beaumont Civic Center with...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur early college students getting real-world teaching experience

PORT ARTHUR — Woodrow Wilson Early College High School seniors are getting real world teaching experience by working at Port Arthur elementary schools. It's a program that launched this fall and allows qualifying seniors to work as tutors. Twenty-six students from the early college high school in Port Arthur...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

LISD two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses"

LUMBERTON — Lumberton ISD has sent emails to the families of LISD students regarding the two-day closure of campuses due to "recent spike in several illnesses." LISD will close its campuses on Monday and Tuesday, November 7 and 8 to allow for deep cleaning and sanitization by the custodial staff, according to an advisory sent to LISD parents.
LUMBERTON, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Gov. Abbott and challenger Beto O'Rourke make their case to voters

BEAUMONT — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in Beaumont for a campaign stop. Abbott and Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke aren't pulling any punches as they attack each other's positions on hot button issues. KFDM/Fox 4's Skylar Williams has the report. Early voting wraps up on Friday (Nov. 4), and...
BEAUMONT, TX

