Springfield, MI

Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
BC Police ask residents to lock their cars following recent number of thefts

BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police issued a statement on Friday which asked residents to lock up their cars and don’t leave any valuable items in them. It came after police noticed a significant increase in thefts of personal items from cars in the last few weeks, especially in neighborhoods around Goguac Lake.
One dead, one wounded in Allegan County shooting Friday afternoon

LEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting incident in southern Allegan County Friday afternoon. According to Sheriff’s Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an undisclosed intersection in Lee Township around 4:30 p.m. on a report that a woman had just been shot in the head by her ex-husband.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI

