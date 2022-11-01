Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo County to purchase property for $1.15 million that WMU received for free
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Western Michigan University is getting an impressive return for a piece of downtown real estate. The address in question sounds more prestigious than it is. It’s at the corner of Kalamazoo Avenue and Westnedge Avenue, and is now the location of a vacant funeral home.
wincountry.com
Suspicious death of Kalamazoo man near South Haven
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Van Buren County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man near South Haven. His body was found by a man who was trying to find good hunting property in the 6800 block of Baseline Road near 66th Street in Geneva Township.
wincountry.com
BC Police ask residents to lock their cars following recent number of thefts
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Battle Creek Police issued a statement on Friday which asked residents to lock up their cars and don’t leave any valuable items in them. It came after police noticed a significant increase in thefts of personal items from cars in the last few weeks, especially in neighborhoods around Goguac Lake.
wincountry.com
Local health department urges caution with rise of RSV cases in children recently
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The rising number of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases within the last month has prompted the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department to urge those with cold-like symptoms to limit their interaction with children at high risk for severe RSV disease. According to...
wincountry.com
One dead, one wounded in Allegan County shooting Friday afternoon
LEE TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting incident in southern Allegan County Friday afternoon. According to Sheriff’s Lieutenant Mike Brown, deputies were dispatched to an undisclosed intersection in Lee Township around 4:30 p.m. on a report that a woman had just been shot in the head by her ex-husband.
Comments / 0