Red Ravens cruise against Ottawa JV
The Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens women's basketball team came soaring out of the gates to start to the 2022-2023 season, winning 93-43 over the Ottawa JV Braves. A team that struggled to shoot the basketball a season ago (39% from the field, 26% from 3PT), the Ravens shot 52% from the field in the game, as well as hitting 12 three point shots. This step forward was a great sign, according to 4th year head coach Tony Turner.
Preview: Bullpups battle Council Grove in playoffs
The Caney Valley Bullpups continue their quest for a 2A state football championship, with a game Thursday night against Council Grove. Both teams enter this matchup with a 7-2 record on the season. Caney enters fresh off of a 44-16 win over the Eureka Tornados in the opening round of...
Caney Advances in State Football Playoffs
The Caney Valley Bullpups are just 2 games away from playing for the state football championship in Class 2-A. The Bullpups dominated in a Regional Finals home win Thursday night over Council Grove 16-3. Next week the Bullpups will face either Sabetha or Riley County in a Sectional Finals game....
Threat of Severe Weather Prompts Change In Gameday For Caney Bullpups
The threat of thunderstorms causes the rescheduling of the Caney Bullpups vs Council Grove 2A regional football game. With the threat of heavy thunderstorms looming on Friday, the Class 2A Regional Championship game will be moved up one day and will be played this Thursday, November 3. Kickoff will be a 6:30 at Caney vs Council Grove. Good luck Bullpups.
Mariann (Stumbaugh) Templeton
Mariann (Stumbaugh) Templeton, a longtime resident of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away at the age of 88 at the Advena Living of Cherryvale, Kansas where she has resided for the last year. Mariann was born to Roy C and Mary E (Brown) Stumbaugh on December 30, 1933. She attended school in...
Norma Ilene Derringer
Norma Ilene Derringer of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center at the age of 94. Norma was born to Clarence and Goldie (Earley) Hickcox on March 21, 1928, in Omaha, Nebraska. Norma married Carl Derringer on April 17, 1946, in Wichita, Kansas. Carl preceded her in death on July 9, 1982. She worked for Haliburton, Rock-a-Chair, Bailey's Restaurant and after 17 years of service she retired from Windsor Place.
Open House and Career Expo at Pitt State Today
The College of Technology at Pittsburg State University is holding an Open House and Career Expo on Friday from 8 a.m. until noon in the Kansas Technology Center. The event is a great opportunity for area high school and community college students to explore programs and make connections that could lead to career opportunities, says Andra Stefanoni, Director of Media Relations at Pitt State.
Kansas man dies in two-vehicle crash on Hwy K99
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Howard, Kansas, man has died in a car crash in Elk County on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Randy Julian, 69, was driving a 2006 Hummer south on Highway K99, when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Another vehicle, a 2019 Ford F350 pickup, […]
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
A Judge sentences two southeast Kansas women for separate crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program.
Cherokee, KS man arrested in connection to pedestrian hit-and-run
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas, man turned himself into police for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle. A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department says on Oct. 28, police and EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. 14th St. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by an SUV.
No Shave November Event By Parsons PD To Help Underprivleged Local Kids
Parsons Police Department is observing no shave November. This year the officers that are allowed to participate will use the event to contribute to the PPD’s shop with a cop program that helps underprivileged children in the community. Working with the Duke Mason Band and other organizations, last year 25 children were able to shop with cops. With partners like Walmart, it is a tremendous success for the Parsons families. If you wish to make a donation to the shop with a cop program, please contact Charlotte Lamb at 620-421-7060.
Southeast Kansas women sentenced, ordered to pay restitution to Kansas Medicaid program
PARSONS – (November 3, 2022) – Two southeast Kansas women have been sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for their convictions for crimes against the Kansas Medicaid program, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said today. Lavanda E. Duncan, 55, of Parsons, was sentenced yesterday in Labette County District...
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
Two Parsons, Kansas, women were sentenced and ordered to pay restitution for two unrelated cases of Medicaid fraud.
A 13-year-old ran away from a Kansas foster care facility and died driving a stolen car
TOPEKA, Kan. — A 13-year-old foster child died after running away, stealing a car and crashing. The boy was at a Halloween event in Independence, Kansas, accompanied by staff from qualified residential treatment program Successful Dreams, said the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The child then took the...
Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
Drugs and Weapon Found in Traffic Stop In Chanute
A Traffic stop in Chanute ends with an arrest for drugs. Late last week the Chanute Police conducted a traffic stop in the 700 block of N. Santa Fe Ave. 31-year-old Joel Maple of Chanute was placed under arrest for no valid drives license, no insurance, and no registration. Upon further investigation, Maple was found to allegedly possess methamphetamine and paraphernalia as well as a weapon, which Maple legally is banned from owning or carrying. Upon completion, the arrest reports are forwarded to Neosho County Attorney’s office for review and formal charges.
Correction - Polling Places Will Remain Same As August Primary - No Changes Have Taken Place As Was Erroneously Reported Yesterday
In a story written yesterday, it was erroneously stated that Polling places may be different for some voters in Chautauqua County. That is not correct. All polling places are the same as they were in the August primary. As required by Kansas law, anytime a polling location is changed, affected voters will be notified by mail at least 30 days prior to any election. What was correct in the story were the actual polling locations by precinct. But just to be clear, the voting place in Peru is God’s Lighthouse of Prayer church, and that polling place is for Peru-Belleville and Little Caney precincts. In Cedar Vale, those who reside in Caneyville, Harrison, and Jefferson precincts go to the First Baptist Annex and all other precincts will need to go to the Sedan High School Gymnasium. Call the Clerk’s office with questions at 620-725-5800.
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
Double Murder victims identified; Suspect dies from self-inflicted GSW
UPDATE 5:14 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022: Joplin Police say autopsies for the victims confirmed both died from gunshot wounds. UPDATE 4:29 p.m. Wednesday, November 2, 2022: The suspect in this case has succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. He is identified as David L. Rush, 34 years of age, of Wyandotte, OK. JOPLIN, Mo. — Late Monday...
Minor Arrested For Felony
A 15-year-old Independence minor is arrested for felony Criminal Damage. Monday Independence Police were dispatched to the Independence High School for a report of damaged property. After an investigation officers arrested the young male teen for Felony Criminal Damage to Property. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for review.
