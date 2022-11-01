In a story written yesterday, it was erroneously stated that Polling places may be different for some voters in Chautauqua County. That is not correct. All polling places are the same as they were in the August primary. As required by Kansas law, anytime a polling location is changed, affected voters will be notified by mail at least 30 days prior to any election. What was correct in the story were the actual polling locations by precinct. But just to be clear, the voting place in Peru is God’s Lighthouse of Prayer church, and that polling place is for Peru-Belleville and Little Caney precincts. In Cedar Vale, those who reside in Caneyville, Harrison, and Jefferson precincts go to the First Baptist Annex and all other precincts will need to go to the Sedan High School Gymnasium. Call the Clerk’s office with questions at 620-725-5800.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO