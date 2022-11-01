Read full article on original website
Red Ravens cruise against Ottawa JV
The Coffeyville Community College Red Ravens women's basketball team came soaring out of the gates to start to the 2022-2023 season, winning 93-43 over the Ottawa JV Braves. A team that struggled to shoot the basketball a season ago (39% from the field, 26% from 3PT), the Ravens shot 52% from the field in the game, as well as hitting 12 three point shots. This step forward was a great sign, according to 4th year head coach Tony Turner.
Preview: Bullpups battle Council Grove in playoffs
The Caney Valley Bullpups continue their quest for a 2A state football championship, with a game Thursday night against Council Grove. Both teams enter this matchup with a 7-2 record on the season. Caney enters fresh off of a 44-16 win over the Eureka Tornados in the opening round of...
Threat of Severe Weather Prompts Change In Gameday For Caney Bullpups
The threat of thunderstorms causes the rescheduling of the Caney Bullpups vs Council Grove 2A regional football game. With the threat of heavy thunderstorms looming on Friday, the Class 2A Regional Championship game will be moved up one day and will be played this Thursday, November 3. Kickoff will be a 6:30 at Caney vs Council Grove. Good luck Bullpups.
Mariann (Stumbaugh) Templeton
Mariann (Stumbaugh) Templeton, a longtime resident of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away at the age of 88 at the Advena Living of Cherryvale, Kansas where she has resided for the last year. Mariann was born to Roy C and Mary E (Brown) Stumbaugh on December 30, 1933. She attended school in...
Norma Ilene Derringer
Norma Ilene Derringer of Coffeyville, Kansas passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, at Coffeyville Regional Medical Center at the age of 94. Norma was born to Clarence and Goldie (Earley) Hickcox on March 21, 1928, in Omaha, Nebraska. Norma married Carl Derringer on April 17, 1946, in Wichita, Kansas. Carl preceded her in death on July 9, 1982. She worked for Haliburton, Rock-a-Chair, Bailey's Restaurant and after 17 years of service she retired from Windsor Place.
Open House and Career Expo at Pitt State Today
The College of Technology at Pittsburg State University is holding an Open House and Career Expo on Friday from 8 a.m. until noon in the Kansas Technology Center. The event is a great opportunity for area high school and community college students to explore programs and make connections that could lead to career opportunities, says Andra Stefanoni, Director of Media Relations at Pitt State.
ICC Community Choir & Orchestral Concert
The Independence Presbyterian Church is welcoming back the Independence Community College’s Community Choral & Orchestral concert. The ICC Fine Arts Department will feature the Community Choir, Chamber Ensemble, and Community Orchestra in what Interim Professor of Instrumental Music and Interim Director of Instrumental Music Bridget Carson says is a wonderful space to make music. Carson says it will be a pleasure to partner with the church to gather donations for the food pantry. While the admission is free and open to the public on Thursday, November 17 at 7 pm and will feature a mixture of late fall holiday favorites, you are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item, which will be accepted and delivered to the Independence Food Pantry. Carson hopes their performance at the Independence Presbyterian Church taps the season’s comfort, wonder, introspection, and promise for our audience.
For sale: Erie High School’s student-built 2-story cabin
ERIE, Kan. — Students from Erie High School’s construction class have been busy over the last few years. They have been building a 2-story cabin. Despite the pandemic interfering with it — the cabin is finally done. Now, it is headed to the auction block. The cabin itself is worth $11,000 but they project the cost to be $15,000 to $17,000. However, if the class were to rebuild it, it’d cost a lot more due to the pandemic inflating costs. The auction is on November the 4th. It opens at 5:30 PM and the sale will happen at 6:30 PM sharp. The money goes back to the construction class for future projects.
Kansas man dies in two-vehicle crash on Hwy K99
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Howard, Kansas, man has died in a car crash in Elk County on Thursday. The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Crash Log says Randy Julian, 69, was driving a 2006 Hummer south on Highway K99, when he crossed the centerline into the northbound lane. Another vehicle, a 2019 Ford F350 pickup, […]
Kansas man killed in Elk County crash
Caney City Council Votes To Rescind Tiered Billing
Caney’s epic water crisis has encountered another proverbial pothole. Late last week we learned of the city of Caney’s rollout of the tiered billing computation method that was going to take place on this current month’s bill. Then we learned early this week that the ill-timed rollout wasn’t going to start until the next billing cycle due in December.
No Shave November Event By Parsons PD To Help Underprivleged Local Kids
Parsons Police Department is observing no shave November. This year the officers that are allowed to participate will use the event to contribute to the PPD’s shop with a cop program that helps underprivileged children in the community. Working with the Duke Mason Band and other organizations, last year 25 children were able to shop with cops. With partners like Walmart, it is a tremendous success for the Parsons families. If you wish to make a donation to the shop with a cop program, please contact Charlotte Lamb at 620-421-7060.
2 southeast Kansas women sentenced for separate crimes against Medicaid program
Longton Man Receives Award for 40 Years of Weather Observations
Many Kansans own a rain gauge and check it periodically, but Leo Noland of Longton, KS in Elk County has been checking his rain gauge religiously for 40 years, and this week he got an award for his services. Wichita Meteorologist-In-Charge Ken Cook and Observation Program Leader Scott Smith from...
Eastern Kansas man arrested in connection to pedestrian hit-and-run
PITTSBURG, Kan. (KSNW) — A Cherokee, Kansas, man turned himself into police for allegedly hitting a pedestrian with a vehicle. A news release from the Pittsburg Police Department says on Oct. 28, police and EMS were dispatched to the 1400 block of E. 14th St. for a report of a pedestrian being hit by an […]
Veterans Day Lunch Of Chicken And Noodles At VFW
The Parsons Elks Lodge, Home Town Healthcare & Presbyterian Manor join forces on Veterans Day. The VFW Post will be the site for the Parsons Veterans Day Lunch at noon on Friday, November 11th. The meal, which features chicken and noodles, is free for Vets and $10 for all others. Free rides for Veterans all day long will be offered by PTE just call 620-423-5147. You may schedule a meal delivery for a vet as well by calling 620-288-0655.
A 13-year-old ran away from a Kansas foster care facility and died driving a stolen car
TOPEKA, Kansas — A 13-year-old foster child died after running away, stealing a car and crashing. The boy was at a Halloween event in Independence, Kansas, accompanied by staff from qualified residential treatment program Successful Dreams, said the Kansas Department for Children and Families. The child then took the...
Parsons Police will be fined for not shaving
PARSONS, Kans. — Parsons officers will have a price to pay to participate in “No Shave November,” all for a good cause. The Parsons Police Department will allow officers to grow facial hair this month but those who choose to do so will have to pay a fine. That money will go into the department’s “Shop With A Cop” program. It’s a partnership with local school districts to make sure kids have something to unwrap this Christmas.
Suspected Joplin homicide subject shoots self in Seneca standoff
JOPLIN, Mo. — Police in Seneca said the man suspected of killing two people in Joplin on Halloween night, shot himself after an hours-long stand-off in the street near Quince and Antelope in rural Seneca. Authorities tell KSNF/KODE they had been negotiating with the man for most of the morning, trying to bring the situation […]
Two Kansas women ordered to pay thousands for Medicaid fraud
