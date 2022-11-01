ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

svinews.com

WPSC warns natural gas customers to expect higher prices

The Wyoming Public Service Commission (WPSC) warns natural gas customers to expect higher prices this heating season and suggests steps customers can take now to keep bills manageable this winter. Natural gas customers may already be seeing higher natural gas charges on their bills, and the impact will grow as temperatures drop.

