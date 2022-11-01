Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'
Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
College Football Fans Are Furious With Alabama Over TCU
The College Football Playoff committee is siding with history by putting Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide over TCU in the initial 2022 rankings. The undefeated Horned Frogs check in at No. 7 in the first College Football Playoff rankings. Alabama, which lost to No. 1 Tennessee and almost ...
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa lands commitment from in-state TE for 2023 recruiting class
Will the next great tight end for Iowa come from the walk-on ranks? That remains to be seen, but the Hawkeyes are getting another in-state prospect as a preferred walk-on. The player is Jalyn Thompson, a 6-foot-4 and 220 lb. tight end out of Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. In his note on social media, Thompson said attending Iowa and “becoming a Hawkeye was a dream” growing up.
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba's chances of playing in 2022 addressed ahead of Ohio State's Week 10 game
Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s status gets some possible good news per Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. Smith-Njigba has been dealing with an undisclosed injury after Week 1 against Notre Dame and was able to make an appearance in the recent game against Iowa. Smith-Njigba played roughly 20 snaps but was...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph confirms position change coming for Nebraska DL
Mickey Joseph had something new to reveal at the weekly presser on Tuesday. Jailen Weaver is having his position changed. Weaver will now be playing on the OL for the Huskers. It was actually Weaver who came to Joseph with the idea to change positions. Joseph confirmed the switch and stated that Weaver is going to be playing tackle.
saturdaytradition.com
Barry Sanders’ son Nick Sanders makes Michigan State basketball debut in exhibition game
Barry Sanders’ son Nick is trying to make a name for himself at Michigan State. Nick Sanders successfully walked on to the Michigan State basketball team for the 2022 season. The younger Sanders got his 1st taste of game action during an exhibition match against Grand Valley State. Sanders...
saturdaytradition.com
Ranking the top 10 players in the Big Ten entering Week 10: JT Tuimoloau steals another spot for Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau stripped Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford of the ball once, and of his dignity repeatedly. The rest of Ohio State’s defense wasn’t getting much done Saturday afternoon in a hostile road environment, so the 6-4, 270-pound sophomore took matters into his own hands. The right-handed Clifford...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4
The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB
Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple updates status of Casey Thompson, Nebraska's potential plans for QBs in Week 10
Mark Whipple gave an update on Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson and the potential starter for this week’s game. Thompson left the 2nd quarter of last Saturday’s loss to Illinois with an arm injury. Thompson did not return, which left his status in question for Week 10. While speaking...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI reveals who will win between Iowa and Purdue in Week 10
Iowa and Purdue are going to be meeting on the gridiron in Week 10. It will be a Charlie Jones reunion on Saturday. Jones has been on fire since leaving the Iowa program via the transfer portal. He leads all Purdue wideouts with 840 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns. Purdue is 5-3 through eight games.
saturdaytradition.com
George Washington III, 4-star SG via class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment
George Washington III has committed to a different B1G program after previously pledging to Ohio State. This time around, Washington is committed to Juwan Howard’s Michigan program. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony shared the news that the 6-foot-3 guard has committed to the Wolverines. Washington is considered an elite shooter and...
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reveals plans for QB competition at Penn State
James Franklin stated that Penn State is going with the QB that will give the team the best chance to win on Saturday. He was asked about who QB1 will be at Wednesday’s press conference. It will either be Sean Clifford or Drew Allar suiting up for the Nittany...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz addresses the 'evolving' nature of college football
Kirk Ferentz discussed the current state of the transfer portal and college football after being asked about Charlie Jones on Tuesday. Jones, a former Hawkeye receiver who left the team after spring practice for this weekend’s opponent Purdue, has drastically increased his production on the field. David Eickholt of...
saturdaytradition.com
Dusty Dvoracek highlights 2 B1G standouts as Dominant Defenders of Week 9
Dusty Dvoracek, of ESPN, recently included 2 B1G standouts in his list of ‘Dominant Defenders’ from Week 9. Dvoracek, who was a defensive lineman, ranks the best defenders from each week of college football. Ohio State’s J.T. Tuimoloau came in at No. 1 and Illinois’ Sydney Brown came...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football: Grading JJ McCarthy as a starting quarterback
It was bound to happen, and the past 7 starts have proven that JJ McCarthy is the quarterback of the present — and future — for the Michigan Wolverines. The sophomore is 7-0 as a starter this season, serving as a main reason why UM is No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 4 in the Associated Press poll and 8-0 overall for just the second time under coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have a great chance of moving to 9-0 on the season and making McCarthy just the second Michigan QB to win his first 8 starts within a season since Wilton Speight went 9-0 in 2016.
saturdaytradition.com
Beaver Stadium shares amazing alternate angle from Week 9 flyover
Beaver Stadium hosted Ohio State for Penn State’s memorable Week 9 game. Though the final outcome was not the one fans were hoping for, it still proved to be a brilliant day in Happy Valley. The weather was near-perfect for the matchup, and the Stripe Out atmosphere in Beaver...
saturdaytradition.com
JT Tuimoloau updates status of potential hoops career with Ohio State
JT Tuimoloau is not only great on the football field, but he’s also great on the basketball court. In a recent interview, Tuimoloau discussed his love of basketball but why he decided to stay with football. “We talked when I first came out here, Coach (Chris) Holtmann is still...
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day updates Ohio State's current role for Chip Trayanum
Ryan Day confirmed that Chip Trayanum is now a full-time running back if the team needs him to be. This was discussed at Tuesday’s presser. Trayanum could have stepped in at RB if more injuries happened on Saturday. Miyan Williams left the Penn State game with an injury in Week 9. TreVeyon Henderson took over the majority of touches in the Buckeyes’ backfield afterwards.
saturdaytradition.com
3 Penn State players not seen at practice ahead of Week 10
After their loss to Ohio State last Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions come into this week pretty banged up. The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder updated everyone on who was at practice. Olu Fashanu, Landon Tengwall, and Keyvone Lee weren’t seen at practice Wednesday as some media observed. The...
Comments / 0