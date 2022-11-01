ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph trolls reporter over Malachi Coleman question: 'You need to come to the class that I have to go to'

Mickey Joseph had some fun with a reporter during Nebraska’s weekly press conference. This comes after he had a slip-up when talking about Husker commit Malachi Coleman. Joseph was not allowed to talk about Coleman’s commitment, according to the NCAA’s rule. Joseph mentioned that Coleman was coming to Nebraska in a recent press conference.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa lands commitment from in-state TE for 2023 recruiting class

Will the next great tight end for Iowa come from the walk-on ranks? That remains to be seen, but the Hawkeyes are getting another in-state prospect as a preferred walk-on. The player is Jalyn Thompson, a 6-foot-4 and 220 lb. tight end out of Dowling Catholic High School in West Des Moines, Iowa. In his note on social media, Thompson said attending Iowa and “becoming a Hawkeye was a dream” growing up.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph confirms position change coming for Nebraska DL

Mickey Joseph had something new to reveal at the weekly presser on Tuesday. Jailen Weaver is having his position changed. Weaver will now be playing on the OL for the Huskers. It was actually Weaver who came to Joseph with the idea to change positions. Joseph confirmed the switch and stated that Weaver is going to be playing tackle.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4

The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State football loses commitment from 2023 3-star QB

Michigan State no longer has a commitment from one of the QBs in the 2023 class. Bo Edmundson announced via his social media that he is no longer committed to the program. Edmundson is a 3-star QB per the 247Sports Composite. Penn State, Purdue, and Wisconsin have also shown interest and have offered him. Edmundson comes in at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI reveals who will win between Iowa and Purdue in Week 10

Iowa and Purdue are going to be meeting on the gridiron in Week 10. It will be a Charlie Jones reunion on Saturday. Jones has been on fire since leaving the Iowa program via the transfer portal. He leads all Purdue wideouts with 840 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns. Purdue is 5-3 through eight games.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

George Washington III, 4-star SG via class of 2023, reveals B1G commitment

George Washington III has committed to a different B1G program after previously pledging to Ohio State. This time around, Washington is committed to Juwan Howard’s Michigan program. ESPN’s Jonathan Givony shared the news that the 6-foot-3 guard has committed to the Wolverines. Washington is considered an elite shooter and...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Ferentz addresses the 'evolving' nature of college football

Kirk Ferentz discussed the current state of the transfer portal and college football after being asked about Charlie Jones on Tuesday. Jones, a former Hawkeye receiver who left the team after spring practice for this weekend’s opponent Purdue, has drastically increased his production on the field. David Eickholt of...
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan football: Grading JJ McCarthy as a starting quarterback

It was bound to happen, and the past 7 starts have proven that JJ McCarthy is the quarterback of the present — and future — for the Michigan Wolverines. The sophomore is 7-0 as a starter this season, serving as a main reason why UM is No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, No. 4 in the Associated Press poll and 8-0 overall for just the second time under coach Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines have a great chance of moving to 9-0 on the season and making McCarthy just the second Michigan QB to win his first 8 starts within a season since Wilton Speight went 9-0 in 2016.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Beaver Stadium shares amazing alternate angle from Week 9 flyover

Beaver Stadium hosted Ohio State for Penn State’s memorable Week 9 game. Though the final outcome was not the one fans were hoping for, it still proved to be a brilliant day in Happy Valley. The weather was near-perfect for the matchup, and the Stripe Out atmosphere in Beaver...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

JT Tuimoloau updates status of potential hoops career with Ohio State

JT Tuimoloau is not only great on the football field, but he’s also great on the basketball court. In a recent interview, Tuimoloau discussed his love of basketball but why he decided to stay with football. “We talked when I first came out here, Coach (Chris) Holtmann is still...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day updates Ohio State's current role for Chip Trayanum

Ryan Day confirmed that Chip Trayanum is now a full-time running back if the team needs him to be. This was discussed at Tuesday’s presser. Trayanum could have stepped in at RB if more injuries happened on Saturday. Miyan Williams left the Penn State game with an injury in Week 9. TreVeyon Henderson took over the majority of touches in the Buckeyes’ backfield afterwards.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

3 Penn State players not seen at practice ahead of Week 10

After their loss to Ohio State last Saturday, the Penn State Nittany Lions come into this week pretty banged up. The Athletic’s Audrey Snyder updated everyone on who was at practice. Olu Fashanu, Landon Tengwall, and Keyvone Lee weren’t seen at practice Wednesday as some media observed. The...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

