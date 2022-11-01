Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
Chris Bosh got paid almost $870K per month even after retirement thanks to his contract payout from the Miami Heat.
At the time of writing, it was reported that the franchise wasn't looking at any trade talks around Draymond Green.
It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
Kyrie Irving apologized to the Jewish community on his Instagram, after he was suspended from the Brooklyn Nets for posting the link to an antisemitic film.
Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
As LeBron James gets closer to the end of his NBA career, attention has been focused on his son, Bronny James, who is a senior at Sierra Canyon School in the San Fernando Valley. The younger James has been mentioned as a college and even an NBA prospect for years,...
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is not happy about Ime Udoka reportedly joining the Brooklyn Nets
NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, hours before losing to Chicago to drop to 2-6.
The Los Angeles Lakers may not seriously pursue any trades involving Russell Westbrook for at least a few more weeks, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any ideas or that they aren’t kicking the tires on any potential deals. One possible trade partner that has been...
The Nets Have Reached a New Low
Nets ownership and the front office keep doubling down on controversy instead of blowing the whole thing up.
NBA: Kyrie Irving and Brooklyn Nets pledge $1m after criticism over anti-Semitism
The Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving have pledged to donate $1m (£880,000) to combat "hate and intolerance" after he was criticised for sharing a link about a film featuring anti-Semitic tropes. In a joint statement, Irving, 30, said he "meant no harm" but stopped short of apologising for the...
Sixers' Doc Rivers gives update on Joel Embiid as he deals with flu
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers entered Wednesday’s matchup with the Washington Wizards at home without their superstar big man, Joel Embiid, for the second consecutive game due to a non-COVID illness. Without the big fella, they had trouble defending Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis and the result was a...
