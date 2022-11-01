ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Shaquille O'Neal Uses 1 Word To Describe Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made headlines last week when he published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. The post called six million Jewish people dying in the Holocaust one of "five major falsehoods" created by the "Jewish controlled media."
IRVING, NY
Shine My Crown

Angela Rye Reportedly Dating ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose

It appears Angela Rye is officially off the market after several news outlets are reporting that she is dating ESPN host and former Michigan Pacers baller Jalen Rose. The pair were recently spotted together at Tina Knowles’ 5th annual Wearable Art Gala honoring Angela Bassett and Mark Bradford at Barker Hangar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Kyrie Irving was completely ignoring Steve Nash towards end of Nash’s tenure?

Kyrie Irving is about to have the eighth head coach of his NBA career, and that may not be a coincidence. Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein shared a troubling anecdote about Irving and former Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash in a post to his Substack page this week. Having spoken with one NBA team’s advanced scouts, a group with extensive knowledge of opponents’ playcalls, Stein writes that there were about ten “easy-to-spot” instances during one of Nash’s last games as Nets head coach of Irving running a completely different play than the one that Nash called for from the sideline.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Amar'e Stoudemire Unhappy News

Last week, Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made unfortunate headlines when published antisemitic content to his social media. Irving tweeted a link to a 2018 movie based on a book that features antisemitic tropes. Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was a guest on ESPN's Get Up and was asked about Irving's comments.
BROOKLYN, NY
The Associated Press

Nash out as Nets coach after poor start, more controversy

NEW YORK (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets refused to fire Steve Nash over the summer, no matter what Kevin Durant wanted. But with the Nets off to a disappointing start amid more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving, the team and coach both decided the change needed to happen now. “We both felt this was time,” general manager Sean Marks said. So the Nets parted ways with the Hall of Fame point guard Tuesday, hours before losing to Chicago to drop to 2-6.
BOSTON, NY
nbcsportsedge.com

How to bet CP3, Luka Doncic, RJ Barrett props, plus game picks!

Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Chris Paul O/U 10.5 Assists vs. Blazers. Chris Paul...
MINNESOTA STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

Week 9 TNF; CFB Key Games; Best NBA Plays

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick take a look at the Thursday night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles (-13.5) and Houston Texans. They also check in on the premier College Football showdowns of Week 10 before wrapping with their best NBA looks of the evening.
TENNESSEE STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

Funneling Fantasy Points: Week 9

It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. We want to...
ARIZONA STATE
nbcsportsedge.com

Chalk Talk: Staff picks for big favorites in Week 10

Editor's Note: Get an edge with our premium College Football Betting Tools that are packed with live odds, betting trends, predictions, player prop projections, our extensive Edge Finder and much more. Click here to learn more!. Favorites come in all shapes and sizes in college football. While double-digit spreads are...
MIAMI, FL
nbcsportsedge.com

MLB Best Bets for November 2

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the Rotoworld app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. The Phillies have taken control of the World Series after a decisive Game...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy