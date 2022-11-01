Read full article on original website
Film about a little-known piece of Hawaiian history gets its island debut
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jason Scott Lee has been in major Hollywood movies during his career. But he’s very proud of one in particular. “You know, they talk about diversity a lot in Hollywood. And this is as diverse, as diverse as it gets,” he said. “And homegrown.”. Lee...
Healthcare hero: This Hawaii nurse travels to patients to help them at home
Trending: 'Bridget Jones' film in the works, Avatar: The Way of Water
During the pandemic, this Hawaii comic took off online. Now he’s preparing for his biggest live event yet
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A funny thing happened to local funny man Tumua Tuinei. While he was playing football at the University of Hawaii, he discovered his real talent. “I took a standup comedy class. I took it just for fun, just to fill up my classes, and to get the easy A. I’d seen it in the class description. I said, ‘Standup comedy? Okay, I’ll try it.’ Did it. Ended up falling in love with it,” he said.
Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
Hawaii News Now - JR
Heavy pockets of rain is possible tonight into Friday morning for the eastern end of the state. Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. E/SE winds over the eastern end of the state may kick up deep tropical moisture over Hawaii Island. Hawaii News Now - JR.
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find
PODCAST: Researchers rediscover a Hawaii plant they thought had gone extinct
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Once thought to have been extinct in the wild, a rare native plant has been rediscovered in the remote forests of Hawaii Island. The plant known as delissea argutidentata reappeared in a volcanic crater over 50 years later in an area where it was thought to have been gone forever.
After a horrific ordeal, ‘Tommy Boy’ the poi dog is reunited with his ‘ohana
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an emotional reunion for a dog slashed with a machete on Maui. Draped in lei, “Tommy Boy” flew to Oahu on Tuesday and jumped into the arms of his owner at Honolulu’s airport. The two hadn’t seen each other in three years, ever since Tommy Boy was lost.
Flood advisories for parts of Hawaii Island, Windward Oahu dropped as rains subside
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Flood advisories for portions of Hawaii Island and Oahu have dropped as rains subside. On Oahu, the advisory was in effect between Sunset Beach and Hauula. And on Hawaii Island, a flood advisory was issued for Hilo, Mountain View, Pahoa, Pepeekeo and other surrounding areas. The forecast...
Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller: A Kaneohe man was recently scammed out of nearly $10,000 after being duped with a forged title. Now he’s stuck with a truck he can’t legally drive. When Greyson Lee first...
The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives
A surprising side effect of climate change in Hawaii? More rainbows
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists have determined a bright spot in a new climate change study: More rainbows are expected in Hawaii’s future. The study, led by a team of University of Hawaii researchers, predicts that by 2100, the world will experience about 5% more days with rainbows than at the beginning of the 21st century.
Open House: Pet-friendly condo in Makiki and conveniently located home in Ewa by Gentry-Laulani
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings!. Check out this conveniently located 1 bedroom, 1 bath unit in Makiki. After a...
Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
Report: Hawaii’s vehicle market still down, but 2023 expected to be better
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cars are a key economic indicator. A new report released Friday morning looks at the health of Hawaii’s vehicle market. The new Hawaii Auto Outlook shows that the problems we’ve had all throughout the pandemic are still plaguing the market. Supply chain issues are squeezing...
Fishermen worry about state’s plan to regulate designated marine areas
Hawaii DOE awarded nearly $5M for electric school buses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Education has been awarded nearly $5 million to begin electrifying school bus fleets. It’s all part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s clean school bus program rebate. The DOE is planning to buy 20 electric buses and five compressed natural gas buses.
Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions
Forecast: Spotty downpours possible with breezy winds, drier conditions due over the weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy east-southeast winds will continue through Saturday, becoming easterly on Sunday. An area of moisture will continue to produce some locally heavy showers over east Maui and windward Big Island. Otherwise, scattered showers with a few brief downpours are expected into Saturday as an upper level low lingers north of the islands. A significant increase in mid- and high-level clouds is also anticipated today, likely continuing into Saturday before diminishing. A more typical trade wind weather regime should return by Sunday, and then continue into the first half of next week.
