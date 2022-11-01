HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A funny thing happened to local funny man Tumua Tuinei. While he was playing football at the University of Hawaii, he discovered his real talent. “I took a standup comedy class. I took it just for fun, just to fill up my classes, and to get the easy A. I’d seen it in the class description. I said, ‘Standup comedy? Okay, I’ll try it.’ Did it. Ended up falling in love with it,” he said.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO