ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Healthcare hero: This Hawaii nurse travels to patients to help them at home

The highly-talked about Jason Momoa movie "Chief of War" began filming on Halloween. Inside look at the facility that validates, secures ballots from Oahu voters. With the general election five days away, Casey Lund has an exclusive look at the facility that validates and secures ballots from Oahu voters. What's...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Trending: 'Bridget Jones' film in the works, Avatar: The Way of Water

The highly-talked about Jason Momoa movie "Chief of War" began filming on Halloween. Healthcare hero: This Hawaii nurse travels to patients to help them at home. Home care nurse Lillian Lau may not have grown up in Hawaii, but her patients say she is a local girl to them. Inside...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

During the pandemic, this Hawaii comic took off online. Now he’s preparing for his biggest live event yet

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A funny thing happened to local funny man Tumua Tuinei. While he was playing football at the University of Hawaii, he discovered his real talent. “I took a standup comedy class. I took it just for fun, just to fill up my classes, and to get the easy A. I’d seen it in the class description. I said, ‘Standup comedy? Okay, I’ll try it.’ Did it. Ended up falling in love with it,” he said.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
TULSA, OK
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - JR

Heavy pockets of rain is possible tonight into Friday morning for the eastern end of the state. Hawaii News Now - Tracking showers - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. E/SE winds over the eastern end of the state may kick up deep tropical moisture over Hawaii Island. Hawaii News Now - JR.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Feral pigs are a growing nuisance, but solutions are hard to find

Parents at Sunset Beach Elementary want the state to do more to prevent a tragedy. Despite plenty of potential cases, Hawaii lags in Medicaid fraud and abuse prosecutions. Hawaii has a huge population of people on Medicaid and thousands of health professionals, nursing home and care home operators taking care of them.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

A surprising side effect of climate change in Hawaii? More rainbows

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scientists have determined a bright spot in a new climate change study: More rainbows are expected in Hawaii’s future. The study, led by a team of University of Hawaii researchers, predicts that by 2100, the world will experience about 5% more days with rainbows than at the beginning of the 21st century.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Radiology provider’s closure puts strain on Hawaii Island health system

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island’s largest non-hospital imaging provider has been closed for two weeks because of a system outage. Hawaii Radiologic Associates, which provides MRI’s, x-rays and ultra sounds, issued the following message: “If you were a scheduled patient, someone will reach out to you to reschedule your appointment as soon as the system issue has been resolved.”
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Report: Hawaii’s vehicle market still down, but 2023 expected to be better

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Cars are a key economic indicator. A new report released Friday morning looks at the health of Hawaii’s vehicle market. The new Hawaii Auto Outlook shows that the problems we’ve had all throughout the pandemic are still plaguing the market. Supply chain issues are squeezing...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fishermen worry about state’s plan to regulate designated marine areas

The Maui Police Department has launched new technology aimed at saving more lives. Buyer beware: Hawaii man scammed out of nearly $10,000 in truck purchase. An important consumer alert for anyone buying a used car from a private seller. Union PAC focuses on Maui races that could flip council to...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii DOE awarded nearly $5M for electric school buses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii Department of Education has been awarded nearly $5 million to begin electrifying school bus fleets. It’s all part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s clean school bus program rebate. The DOE is planning to buy 20 electric buses and five compressed natural gas buses.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Spotty downpours possible with breezy winds, drier conditions due over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy east-southeast winds will continue through Saturday, becoming easterly on Sunday. An area of moisture will continue to produce some locally heavy showers over east Maui and windward Big Island. Otherwise, scattered showers with a few brief downpours are expected into Saturday as an upper level low lingers north of the islands. A significant increase in mid- and high-level clouds is also anticipated today, likely continuing into Saturday before diminishing. A more typical trade wind weather regime should return by Sunday, and then continue into the first half of next week.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy