La Crosse, WI

12 Best Restaurants in La Crosse, WI

La Crosse is all about comfort, relaxation, and modern French culture. All the historical landmarks, gardens, and culture are updated, innovative versions of the original picturesque riverside town. For every price point, La Crosse has a culinary experience that will satisfy and inspire you. In honor of La Crosse’s riverside...
LA CROSSE, WI
The final hours: Houska Park shuts down

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the clock strikes midnight, water and power will shut down at Houska Park. La Crosse’s Homeless Services coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been working with community non-profits including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to find shelter for people who are homeless. “You’re following their rules and their guides while using their facilities,...
LA CROSSE, WI
Record Warmth Possible for Some Wednesday -Bill Graul

This past month of October was drier than average and slightly cooler than average. 9 of the 10 months this year have been drier than average in La Crosse, with June being the only month wetter than average. It’s no wonder we have drought conditions in place across the region.
LA CROSSE, WI
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families wait too long for closure

SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families are waiting far too long for closure. During a campaign stop Tuesday in Sparta, Eric Toney met with the Monroe County Sherriff and District Attorney. Toney is the current Fond du Lac County District Attorney and President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association....
WISCONSIN STATE
Black River Falls Man Sentenced for 6th OWI

A Black River Falls man arrested for driving drunk with a child in the car was sentenced in Jackson County Court on Tuesday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, back in October of 2020, they were called to a three vehicle crash on County Road F. Christopher Stensven’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT)- The Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released. 29-year-old Lars Helgeson pled not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to the 2013 fatal shooting of his father Brian. He was committed to Mendota Mental Health Institute. In September of this year, Helgeson filed for conditional release. The doctor...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI

