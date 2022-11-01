Read full article on original website
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in La Crosse, WI
La Crosse is all about comfort, relaxation, and modern French culture. All the historical landmarks, gardens, and culture are updated, innovative versions of the original picturesque riverside town. For every price point, La Crosse has a culinary experience that will satisfy and inspire you. In honor of La Crosse’s riverside...
Body found in La Crosse’s Cameron Park
La Crosse Police responded to a welfare check Friday morning. The La Crosse Fire Department and the La Crosse County Medical Examiner also responded to the scene on the eastern edge of the park near 5th Avenue South. Responders created a visual barrier around the body.
wizmnews.com
LISTEN: Homeless coordinator Sampson on situation in La Crosse, as Houska Park campground designation ends
La Crosse Homeless Services coordinator, Brian Sampson, joined WIZM on Wednesday. La Crosse Talk PM airs weekdays at 5:07 p.m. Listen on the WIZM app, online here, or on 92.3 FM / 1410 AM / 106.7 FM (north of Onalaska). Find all the podcasts here or subscribe to La Crosse Talk PM wherever you get your podcasts.
Couleecap pilot program bringing high-tech energy sources to low income renters
A La Crosse apartment building is now home to a new pilot program to save energy.
Medical Examiner: UWL student died of drowning, had alcohol in system
According to the report, Faal died of drowning and had a high level of alcohol in his system.
A partisan election for a nonpartisan job: La Crosse’s Sheriff race contested for the first time since 2006
Attack ads are common during an election, but one La Crosse race is the exception. The candidates for La Crosse County Sheriff are taking the political high road.
La Crosse Police arrest man connected to incident near Northside Elementary
According to a release from the La Crosse Police Department, staff at Northside notified them after seeing a man drive a gold-colored vehicle drive by the school multiple times. Staff claimed that the driver was wearing a mask and holding what appeared to be a gun in the air. Children were out for recess at the time of the incident, staff said.
The final hours: Houska Park shuts down
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — When the clock strikes midnight, water and power will shut down at Houska Park. La Crosse’s Homeless Services coordinator Brian Sampson says the city has been working with community non-profits including the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities to find shelter for people who are homeless. “You’re following their rules and their guides while using their facilities,...
news8000.com
Record Warmth Possible for Some Wednesday -Bill Graul
This past month of October was drier than average and slightly cooler than average. 9 of the 10 months this year have been drier than average in La Crosse, with June being the only month wetter than average. It’s no wonder we have drought conditions in place across the region.
Autopsy shows 27-year-old died of drowning, had alcohol in system
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The La Crosse County Medical Examiner released a report on the death of 27-year-old Dayton Anderson-Teece. According to the report, Anderson-Teece died of drowning and hypothermia. The toxicology report showed he had a high level of alcohol in his system. On February 23rd, someone near the shore of the Black River saw a set of…
Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families wait too long for closure
SPARTA, Wis. (WKBT) — The Republican candidate for Wisconsin Attorney General says crime victims and their families are waiting far too long for closure. During a campaign stop Tuesday in Sparta, Eric Toney met with the Monroe County Sherriff and District Attorney. Toney is the current Fond du Lac County District Attorney and President of the Wisconsin District Attorneys Association....
cwbradio.com
Black River Falls Man Sentenced for 6th OWI
A Black River Falls man arrested for driving drunk with a child in the car was sentenced in Jackson County Court on Tuesday. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, back in October of 2020, they were called to a three vehicle crash on County Road F. Christopher Stensven’s vehicle crossed the center line and hit two other vehicles.
Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father files petition for release
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WKBT)- The Jackson County man institutionalized after killing his father wants to be released. 29-year-old Lars Helgeson pled not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect to the 2013 fatal shooting of his father Brian. He was committed to Mendota Mental Health Institute. In September of this year, Helgeson filed for conditional release. The doctor...
