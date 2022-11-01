Read full article on original website
KTBS
St. Timothy in Mandeville votes by overwhelming margin to leave the United Methodist Church
MANDEVILLE, La - St. Timothy on the Northshore, one of the largest United Methodist Church congregations in Louisiana, has voted to leave the denomination, which has been roiled for years by tensions between traditionalists and progressives that have been pulling apart the nation's second-largest Protestant denomination. Among other issues, the...
