The FADER
Song You Need: Model/Actriz count the bodies
The FADER’s “Songs You Need” are the tracks we can’t stop playing. Check back every day for new music and follow along on our Spotify playlist. For years now, Model/Actriz have been terrorizing the small venues and DIY squats of New York City with a volatile signature blend of noisy punk rock and driving dance rhythms. Their newly studiofied song “Mosquito” has been a staple of their intense live set for some time now, but it arrives today as their first official offering since March 2020’s double single, “Suntan” (also a Song You Need) b/w “Damocles.”
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34
Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California
After Her Transplant, Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney "Fred Armisen" And The Reason Is Really Sweet
"I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.'"
The FADER
Song You Need: Glockianna makes one hell of an introduction on “RIVERSIDE”
There’s no doubt that Duke Deuce loves Memphis. In interviews, he constantly brings up artists like Tommy Wright III and Project Pat that paved the way for the city and himself, speaking to the strength of Memphis’ musical lineage and keeping their names (and sound) alive. His new album Memphis Massacre III continues that mission with a list of featured artists that only includes fellow Memphians. But this time, he’s looking forwards instead of back.
The FADER
Song You Need: Leven Kali’s “MELTING / HAD 2” will make you dance yourself new
The title of Leven Kali’s new EP — Let It Rain — suggests that there’s good to come out of welcoming unexpected change. More than once, the California singer summons the cleansing potential of a rain shower. On the title track, it is made literal when Kali calls to “Let it rain / Let it go,” and that image returns once again on “Tears of Joy,” when he sings about the beauty that follows a storm. In the two years since HIGHTIDE he's kept busy as a writer and producer with credits on tracks from Jazmine Sullivan (“Tragic”) and Beyoncé (“Virgo’s Groove”).
The FADER
Drake & 21 Savage share collaborative album Her Loss
Drake and 21 Savage have released their collaborative album Her Loss. The album is released through OVO, Slaughter Gang, Republic, and Epic. The project was announced on October 24 with a message inside the music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” the Drake and 21 Savage song that appeared on Drake’s 2022 album Honestly, Nevermind. Read our review of the album here. The album’s cover art, released on Thursday, is a photograph of the model Qui Yasuka.
The FADER
The duality of Mount Kimbie
Mount Kimbie have found success over the past decade by presenting a united front, producing sleek electronic instrumentals that can feel impenetrably solid. But Dom Maker and Kai Campos are not a monolith. On their new double LP, MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning, the duo spread out in opposite directions.
The FADER
Song You Need: Skepta welcomes K-Trap to the top table on “Warm (Remix)”
South London drill MC K-Trap has released two projects since he put out "Warm" in 2021 but the track has lodged itself in the hearts and minds of U.K. rap fans, even managing to chart a year after its release. As is now customary with a viral track, K-Trap recently began teasing a remix with a new verse, later confirming "Warm"'s status as a street anthem by revealing Skepta as the mystery guest.
The FADER
Westside Gunn is sharing the blueprint
Few rappers this decade have changed the sound of hip-hop more than Westside Gunn has. While major labels sought to wring every last dollar out of the trap sound — West’s Griselda Records further developed on Wu-Tang and Mobb Deep’s paranoid, sample-based psychedelia and Roc Marciano’s slow, drumless soundscapes to create a unique sonic universe where high art and fashion collide with street-level tales of drug dealing and violence.
The FADER
Mykki Blanco joins FaltyDL on “One Way Or Another”
A week away from the release of A Nurse To My Patience, FaltyDL’s first full-length LP since 2016’s Heaven Is For Quitters, the New Haven-bred, New York-based composer, producer, and (now) singer has shared the project’s fourth and final single. “One Way Or Another” features Mykki Blanco, and follows “Four Horses” (feat. Julianna Barwick), “God Light” (feat. Joe Goddard), and “Berlin” on the record’s release cycle.
The FADER
Headie One confirms No Borders mixtape, shares “Link In The Ends” ft. Koba LaD
British rap star Headie One has finally shared concrete plans for the release of a mixtape he’s been teasing for months. No Borders: European Compilation Project is due out next Friday, and its official announcement arrives alongside its fourth single, “Link In the Ends,” featuring French MC Koba LaD.
The FADER
Wine and EDM event compared to Fyre Festival after owner reportedly dissolves company
A wine and EDM event called Blended Festival is drawing comparisons to Fyre Fest after a statement on its Instagram page detailing messy behind-the-scenes drama that led to the entire company’s dissolution. In the statement, first spotted by Stereogum, Blended Festival alleges that Sean Evans, the CEO of Blended’s...
