The title of Leven Kali’s new EP — Let It Rain — suggests that there’s good to come out of welcoming unexpected change. More than once, the California singer summons the cleansing potential of a rain shower. On the title track, it is made literal when Kali calls to “Let it rain / Let it go,” and that image returns once again on “Tears of Joy,” when he sings about the beauty that follows a storm. In the two years since HIGHTIDE he's kept busy as a writer and producer with credits on tracks from Jazmine Sullivan (“Tragic”) and Beyoncé (“Virgo’s Groove”).

