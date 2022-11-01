Read full article on original website
Haim Sisters Excited for 'Backstage Dance Parties' on Taylor Swift 'Eras' Tour: 'It Is Perfect'
The Haim sisters are dishing about their favorite part of touring with Taylor Swift. "Backstage dance parties," Este, 36, tells PEOPLE on the Glamour Women of the Year Awards red carpet in New York City Tuesday. "Backstage pre and post-show dance parties with Taylor." "Everything about it is perfect," says...
hypebeast.com
J. Cole and Smino Drop Cinematic "90 Proof" Music Video
Following the release of his latest record, Luv 4 Rent, last week, Smino on Thursday dropped off a fresh visual for “90 Proof,” his collaborative track with J. Cole. Directed by Philip Youmans, the music video, which runs six and a half minutes long, features picturesque shots of both Smino and Cole posing with a vintage vehicle, spending time with friends at an intimate house party and playing an innocent game of Uno at the park. All are cheerful until Smino pours a glass of namesake 90 Proof, and the aura takes a strange and dark turn, making for the ideal neo-soul hip-hop Southern Gothic thrill.
Migos' Takeoff had already changed the sound of hip-hop. He was just getting started on a new chapter
The group's rapid-fire 'Migos Flow' dramatically changed not only rap but pop music as well. Takeoff was fatally shot on Tuesday. He was 28.
A Closer Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Chucky Costumes
“Barbie, eat your heart out.” That’s what the murderous doll Tiffany tells her fellow killer doll Chucky in the 1998 slasher film, Bride of Chucky—and it could certainly be said of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween look today. For the holiday, she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as the notoriously evil duo, and Vogue has a closer look at what went into their custom couples costume.
Popculture
Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'
Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
hypebeast.com
Drake, 21 Savage, Megan Thee Stallion and More Sign Petition To Restrict the Use of Rap Lyrics in Court
Music industry leaders, artists as well as legal experts have come together to form efforts to “Protect Black Art.” Artists are joining forces to urge the American legal system to restrict rap lyrics from being used as evidence in court. Together, the group has penned an open letter...
Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022
Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 With Christian Huff
Watch: Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2. Sadie Roberston is expanding her family dynasty. The Duck Dynasty star announced that she and her husband Christian Huff are expecting their second child more than a year after welcoming their daughter Honey James Huff last May. She shares the news...
MTV's Chanel West Coast Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Dom Fenison
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. The Ridiculousness star announced that she and boyfriend Dom Fenison have welcomed their first child together, a baby girl. "After many many hours in labor I ended up giving birth to my baby girl via C-section," she wrote...
Migos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28: Police Give Update on Investigation
Watch: Keke Palmer & More Stars React to Migos Rapper Takeoff's Death. Editor's Note: A previous version of this article used a photo of Offset. The story has been updated and E! News sincerely apologizes for using the wrong picture. _______. After Migos member Takeoff was fatally shot in the...
In Style
Kendall Jenner Closed Out Halloweekend by Dressing as a Gigantic Cucumber Slice
We already know Kendall Jenner is perfectly capable of delivering sexy Halloween looks (Jessie from Toy Story, anyone?), but she just proved that she also knows how to craft hilarious costumes, too — the latest of which poked some fun at an internet-breaking clip from last season of The Kardashians.
ETOnline.com
Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford's Halloween Costumes Seemingly Address Their 11-Year Age Gap
Billie Eilish tackled her critics head-on this Halloween. The 20-year-old singer went Instagram official with her 31-year-old boyfriend, Jesse Rutherford, on Monday, posing in a couples costume seemingly meant to poke fun at their 11-year age gap. Eilish dressed as a baby, with ringlet hair and a bonnet cap, while...
hypebeast.com
J. Cole's Dreamville Festival Will Return in Spring 2023
J. Cole and his Dreamville entourage on Wednesday announced that the Dreamville Festival will officially return to Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023. The festival, which was relaunched this year following a three-year hiatus, will again take over Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park with music...
Allure
I Never Thought I'd See Mariah Carey With Jet-Black Hair, But Here We Are
Carey used a major beauty transformation to ring in the holiday season. Many call Mariah Carey the "queen of Christmas," and while she's graced our Instagram feeds, numerous album covers, and award show red carpets with her signature caramel blonde curls since the '90s, her latest spooky cameo brought out the grunge side of the singer with a jet-black hair color.
Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner Welcome Baby No. 2
Congrats to the family of four! Here's what they named their newborn son.
Kylie Jenner Joins Hailey Bieber for Halloween-Themed Episode of Who's In My Bathroom?
In the season 3 premiere of Bieber’s Who’s In My Bathroom? YouTube series, Jenner opens up about past Halloween memories and what the holiday is like now that she’s a mom Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner channel their inner witch in the season 3 premiere of Bieber's YouTube series, Who's In My Bathroom? "In life, there are bitches, there are snitches but there's nothing as good as witches," Bieber says as she introduces the episode, her skin painted green to match her all-black witch costume. The longtime friends kick...
hypebeast.com
See and Watch Harry Styles Front His Own Campaign for Gucci HA HA HA
From One Direction to solo artist, songwriter, bearded merman, and now actor, Harry Styles has become a worldwide phenomenon — and that’s not just because of his golden voice. Styles’ penchant for fashion is as his name suggests, incredibly stylish, and with thanks to a helping hand from Harry Lambert the multifaceted creative has gone on to become somewhat of a Gucci muse, donning many a custom piece on his Love On Tour world trip. Now, Gucci has unveiled the HA HA HA campaign, offering a closer look at what’s to come as Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele lock their creative heads together for a partnership and capsule like no other.
hypebeast.com
Moncler Delivers 70th-Anniversary Maya Jacket by Rick Owens
In celebration of ‘s 70th anniversary, the brand has launched the Moncler Maya 70 Collaborations: a series of seven reinventions of the label’s signature Maya jacket by seven industry-leading designers. Among them, Rick Owens has crafted a structural reinterpretation of the silhouette, out November 5. Owens’ original design...
hypebeast.com
Director Danny Boyle Reveals Script for '28 Weeks Later' is Now Complete
In an interview with NME, British director Danny Boyle teased that the sequel to 28 Weeks Later could be on the way. Speaking to mark the 20th anniversary of the original 28 Days Later (2002), Doyle spoke about the development of the third installment, sharing his excitement for the series.
hypebeast.com
Rafael Nadal Releases New Fragrance Collection With His Wife Maria Francisca Perello
Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is venturing into the world of fragrances with a new perfume launch. Nadal has made the ultimate gesture of love, partnering with his wife Maria Francisca Perello to release their first fragrance collection called In All Intimacy. Working with haute parfumerie Henry Jacques the couple has channeled their passion for perfume into a whole new scent. 22 Grand Slam winner Nadal says that fragrances have been a part of his life for as long as he could remember. He tells Vogue, “If I take a shower and I don’t have fragrance with me, I don’t feel complete. It’s been a part of my life for a long time.”
