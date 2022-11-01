ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

J. Cole and Smino Drop Cinematic "90 Proof" Music Video

Following the release of his latest record, Luv 4 Rent, last week, Smino on Thursday dropped off a fresh visual for “90 Proof,” his collaborative track with J. Cole. Directed by Philip Youmans, the music video, which runs six and a half minutes long, features picturesque shots of both Smino and Cole posing with a vintage vehicle, spending time with friends at an intimate house party and playing an innocent game of Uno at the park. All are cheerful until Smino pours a glass of namesake 90 Proof, and the aura takes a strange and dark turn, making for the ideal neo-soul hip-hop Southern Gothic thrill.
Vogue Magazine

A Closer Look at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Chucky Costumes

“Barbie, eat your heart out.” That’s what the murderous doll Tiffany tells her fellow killer doll Chucky in the 1998 slasher film, Bride of Chucky—and it could certainly be said of Kourtney Kardashian’s Halloween look today. For the holiday, she and husband Travis Barker dressed up as the notoriously evil duo, and Vogue has a closer look at what went into their custom couples costume.
Popculture

Chanel West Coast Welcomes Baby Girl After 'A Few Complications'

Chanel West Coast has officially welcomed her baby girl after "a few complications." The Ridiculousness star, 34, revealed Wednesday on her Instagram Story that she and her boyfriend, Dom Fenison, were over the moon to officially become parents, despite the difficulties Chanel faced in labor that forced her to undergo a cesarean section.
PopCrush

Kylie Jenner, Lizzo, and More Celebrities Dress Up for Halloween 2022

Halloween (Oct. 31) is the Met Gala for pop culture enthusiasts who love spooky season, and this year, the celebs did not disappoint. Some took a laidback approach, like Justin Bieber's punk rock costume. Meanwhile, others went more specific, like JB's wife Hailey Bieber, who recreated an iconic 1990s YSL...
In Style

Kendall Jenner Closed Out Halloweekend by Dressing as a Gigantic Cucumber Slice

We already know Kendall Jenner is perfectly capable of delivering sexy Halloween looks (Jessie from Toy Story, anyone?), but she just proved that she also knows how to craft hilarious costumes, too — the latest of which poked some fun at an internet-breaking clip from last season of The Kardashians.
hypebeast.com

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival Will Return in Spring 2023

J. Cole and his Dreamville entourage on Wednesday announced that the Dreamville Festival will officially return to Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2, 2023. The festival, which was relaunched this year following a three-year hiatus, will again take over Raleigh’s Dorothea Dix Park with music...
Allure

I Never Thought I'd See Mariah Carey With Jet-Black Hair, But Here We Are

Carey used a major beauty transformation to ring in the holiday season. Many call Mariah Carey the "queen of Christmas," and while she's graced our Instagram feeds, numerous album covers, and award show red carpets with her signature caramel blonde curls since the '90s, her latest spooky cameo brought out the grunge side of the singer with a jet-black hair color.
People

Kylie Jenner Joins Hailey Bieber for Halloween-Themed Episode of Who's In My Bathroom?

In the season 3 premiere of Bieber’s Who’s In My Bathroom? YouTube series, Jenner opens up about past Halloween memories and what the holiday is like now that she’s a mom Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner channel their inner witch in the season 3 premiere of Bieber's YouTube series, Who's In My Bathroom? "In life, there are bitches, there are snitches but there's nothing as good as witches," Bieber says as she introduces the episode, her skin painted green to match her all-black witch costume. The longtime friends kick...
hypebeast.com

See and Watch Harry Styles Front His Own Campaign for Gucci HA HA HA

From One Direction to solo artist, songwriter, bearded merman, and now actor, Harry Styles has become a worldwide phenomenon — and that’s not just because of his golden voice. Styles’ penchant for fashion is as his name suggests, incredibly stylish, and with thanks to a helping hand from Harry Lambert the multifaceted creative has gone on to become somewhat of a Gucci muse, donning many a custom piece on his Love On Tour world trip. Now, Gucci has unveiled the HA HA HA campaign, offering a closer look at what’s to come as Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele lock their creative heads together for a partnership and capsule like no other.
hypebeast.com

Moncler Delivers 70th-Anniversary Maya Jacket by Rick Owens

In celebration of ‘s 70th anniversary, the brand has launched the Moncler Maya 70 Collaborations: a series of seven reinventions of the label’s signature Maya jacket by seven industry-leading designers. Among them, Rick Owens has crafted a structural reinterpretation of the silhouette, out November 5. Owens’ original design...
hypebeast.com

Director Danny Boyle Reveals Script for '28 Weeks Later' is Now Complete

In an interview with NME, British director Danny Boyle teased that the sequel to 28 Weeks Later could be on the way. Speaking to mark the 20th anniversary of the original 28 Days Later (2002), Doyle spoke about the development of the third installment, sharing his excitement for the series.
hypebeast.com

Rafael Nadal Releases New Fragrance Collection With His Wife Maria Francisca Perello

Tennis superstar Rafael Nadal is venturing into the world of fragrances with a new perfume launch. Nadal has made the ultimate gesture of love, partnering with his wife Maria Francisca Perello to release their first fragrance collection called In All Intimacy. Working with haute parfumerie Henry Jacques the couple has channeled their passion for perfume into a whole new scent. 22 Grand Slam winner Nadal says that fragrances have been a part of his life for as long as he could remember. He tells Vogue, “If I take a shower and I don’t have fragrance with me, I don’t feel complete. It’s been a part of my life for a long time.”

