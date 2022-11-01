ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

247Sports

LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia

No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
BALTIMORE, MD
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' exhibition win over Pitt State

Kansas defeated Pittsburg State 94-63 in the Jayhawks’ final tune-up exhibition of the preseason. It wasn’t a good start to the game for KU, as the team fell behind 12-0 before it even made a shot from the field. The Gorillas extended their lead to a game-high 15 points, 21-6, with 11:09 to play in the first half. From there, KUY went on a 37-13 run, which extended into the second half to take a nine point lead. KU entered the half leading 39-34. In the second half, KU out-scored Pittsburg State 55-29 to emerge with the win.
LAWRENCE, KS
If Lloyd is out, who gets the run game going?

South Carolina’s offense is coming off an abysmal showing last Saturday against Missouri all the way around. One key stat from the 23-10 loss to the Tigers- the Gamecocks only managed 32 net rushing yards, 30 of which came from running back Marshawn Lloyd prior to him leaving the game for good with a deep thigh bruise.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale

LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
FRANKFORT, KY
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
EUGENE, OR
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early

Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
BRADENTON, FL
WATCH: Another blocked punt for Notre Dame; Irish lead Clemson 7-0

After the Notre Dame punt, Clemson started from its own 25-yard line. On 1st and 10, DJ Uiagalelei hit for a gain of 9 yards but the Tigers were called for holding. Clemson now faced a 1st and 16. Uiagalelei found Will Shipley, but he was dropped for a 2-yard loss by Cam Hart. On 2nd and 18, Shipley ran right and a gain of 7 yards but once again, Clemson was called for holding. Clemson now faced a 2nd and 26. Shipley rushed up the middle for 4 yards. On 3rd and 22 from their own 13-yard line, Uiagalelei hit Allen for a gain of 8 yards. On 4th and 14, Clemson attempted to punt and Jordan Botelho blocked it, it landed in Prince Kollie’s hands and he scored touchdown.
CLEMSON, SC
Twitter reacts to top-ranked Tennessee's loss at No. 3 Georgia

One of Tennessee's most anticipated regular-season games in program history didn't go according to plan for the Vols. In a showdown between unbeaten SEC East rivals, Tennessee fell behind early Saturday and failed to get its top-ranked offense off the ground in a 27-13 loss to defending national champion Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
ATHENS, GA
Quick Recap: Kansas defeats No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16

No. 18 Oklahoma State likely needs to win out in order to have a shot at getting into the Big 12 Championship Game again. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) start their final stretch of the regular season with a trip back to the Sunflower State to face Kansas on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) also have plenty to play for as they try to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
STILLWATER, OK
Instant Reactions from Oregon's dominating win at Colorado

Boulder, Co. - The No. 8 ranked Oregon Ducks went to Colorado for a road contest against the Buffs, and they dominated in a way many ways against an inferior opponent. When the game finished the Ducks walked out of Folsom Field with a 49-10 victory to improve on the year to 8-1 and 6-0 in Pac-12 play.
EUGENE, OR
