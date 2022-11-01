After the Notre Dame punt, Clemson started from its own 25-yard line. On 1st and 10, DJ Uiagalelei hit for a gain of 9 yards but the Tigers were called for holding. Clemson now faced a 1st and 16. Uiagalelei found Will Shipley, but he was dropped for a 2-yard loss by Cam Hart. On 2nd and 18, Shipley ran right and a gain of 7 yards but once again, Clemson was called for holding. Clemson now faced a 2nd and 26. Shipley rushed up the middle for 4 yards. On 3rd and 22 from their own 13-yard line, Uiagalelei hit Allen for a gain of 8 yards. On 4th and 14, Clemson attempted to punt and Jordan Botelho blocked it, it landed in Prince Kollie’s hands and he scored touchdown.

