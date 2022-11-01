Read full article on original website
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia
No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
247Sports
Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens
The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
What They're Saying: Washington Head Coach Kalen DeBoer on No. 23 Oregon State
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. No. 23 Oregon State heads up I-5 to Seattle this week for a Friday night...
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Arkansas' Sam Pittman quizzed over Tigers gig after Bryan Harsin fired
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman knows all too well what it is like to be in the running for a job for an always proud, but currently struggling, program. Pittman was not the big-name coaching candidate, but has quickly proven to be a strong hire for Arkansas. Now, Auburn is going through a similar process after firing Bryan Harsin midway through his second season.
Will Muschamp's contract details as Georgia co-defensive coordinator revealed
Will Muschamp made headlines when he signed a three-year deal with Georgia as the team’s defensive coordinator. Now a part of a loaded staff, Mushcamp is integral to a team that wants a second straight national title. The former head coach’s contract details were revealed Thursday, according to the Athens Banner-Herald.
Everything Bill Self said after Kansas' exhibition win over Pitt State
Kansas defeated Pittsburg State 94-63 in the Jayhawks’ final tune-up exhibition of the preseason. It wasn’t a good start to the game for KU, as the team fell behind 12-0 before it even made a shot from the field. The Gorillas extended their lead to a game-high 15 points, 21-6, with 11:09 to play in the first half. From there, KUY went on a 37-13 run, which extended into the second half to take a nine point lead. KU entered the half leading 39-34. In the second half, KU out-scored Pittsburg State 55-29 to emerge with the win.
What Rick Barnes said about Gonzaga film, Monday's opener against Tennessee Tech
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media on Thursday to share his takeaways from watching the Gonzaga film, the latest on Josiah-Jordan James' health, where the Vols are defensively, depth at point guard, Monday's season-opener against Tennessee Tech and much more. Here's everything he had to say.
247Sports
Four straight losses still hurt but here is one reason BYU's skid might not be as bad as it seems... yet
LOSING FOUR STRAIGHT GAMES HURTS NO MATTER HOW YOU TRY TO EXPLAIN IT AWAY! THERE IS NO SPINNING THE WAY OCTOBER COLLAPSED ON THIS BYU TEAM AND THE WAY THAT BYU LOST THOSE GAMES! THINGS AREN'T PRETTY IN PROVO!. That had to be the first paragraph written in this article...
247Sports
Ohio State vs. Northwestern: Ryan Day, C.J. Stroud face criticism after Buckeyes' ugly upset survival
Ohio State’s defense adopted a bend-don’t-break philosophy in the second half. The Buckeyes allowed Northwestern to rush for a season-high 200 yards. However, the Wildcats’ seven points scored were the fewest Ohio State has given up all season. The Buckeyes’ ground attack came alive in the second...
If Lloyd is out, who gets the run game going?
South Carolina’s offense is coming off an abysmal showing last Saturday against Missouri all the way around. One key stat from the 23-10 loss to the Tigers- the Gamecocks only managed 32 net rushing yards, 30 of which came from running back Marshawn Lloyd prior to him leaving the game for good with a deep thigh bruise.
Kentucky blows out Kentucky State in preseason finale
LEXINGTON - Kentucky finished off its two-game preseason slate Thursday with a dominant 111-53 win over Kentucky State at Rupp Arena. The win came in far more convincing fashion than its preseason opener last Sunday when Kentucky's offense slumped its way through a 56-38 win over Missouri Western State and a coaching staff including former UK manager Will Martin and players Jon Hood and Perry Stevenson.
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
Midseason departure of veteran Devyn Ford 'shocked' Penn State RBs coach
Speaking with reporters in late August, Penn State running backs coach Ja'Juan Seider took some extra time to emphasize the value that fourth-year veteran Devyn Ford brought to his room. "I trust him, so I can put him in the game at any time, and that's big for me," Seider...
Five-star CB Desmond Ricks has his commitment date and will sign early
Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star cornerback and Virginia native Desmond Ricks locked in his commitment date for Dec. 23, the last day of the Early Signing Period. Ricks will decide between Alabama, Florida and LSU. All three programs will get officials in December with the Gators coming the first weekend, the Crimson Tide the second and the Tigers the third.
WATCH: Another blocked punt for Notre Dame; Irish lead Clemson 7-0
After the Notre Dame punt, Clemson started from its own 25-yard line. On 1st and 10, DJ Uiagalelei hit for a gain of 9 yards but the Tigers were called for holding. Clemson now faced a 1st and 16. Uiagalelei found Will Shipley, but he was dropped for a 2-yard loss by Cam Hart. On 2nd and 18, Shipley ran right and a gain of 7 yards but once again, Clemson was called for holding. Clemson now faced a 2nd and 26. Shipley rushed up the middle for 4 yards. On 3rd and 22 from their own 13-yard line, Uiagalelei hit Allen for a gain of 8 yards. On 4th and 14, Clemson attempted to punt and Jordan Botelho blocked it, it landed in Prince Kollie’s hands and he scored touchdown.
Twitter reacts to top-ranked Tennessee's loss at No. 3 Georgia
One of Tennessee's most anticipated regular-season games in program history didn't go according to plan for the Vols. In a showdown between unbeaten SEC East rivals, Tennessee fell behind early Saturday and failed to get its top-ranked offense off the ground in a 27-13 loss to defending national champion Georgia at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.
Fearless Forecast | Our bold predictions on how SEC action plays out this weekend
With no Ole Miss game this weekend, we thought what the heck, we would try our predictive skills out on the rest of the SEC. There are certainly some key and critical games to be played out Saturday while the Rebels finally enjoy the benefits of a Saturday off. Some of us went into a little more detail than others, and that's OK. Here are our picks for the weekend...
J.T. Tuimoloau had 'the best' defensive performance Jim Knowles has seen and can unlock Ohio State's defense
When Ohio State gets a turnover, something the Buckeyes have done in six straight games, there is a celebration on the sideline. When that turnover is returned for a touchdown, it’s pandemonium for the Scarlet and Gray. That’s the case for most involved with Ohio State anyway. One of...
Quick Recap: Kansas defeats No. 18 Oklahoma State, 37-16
No. 18 Oklahoma State likely needs to win out in order to have a shot at getting into the Big 12 Championship Game again. The Cowboys (6-2, 3-2 Big 12) start their final stretch of the regular season with a trip back to the Sunflower State to face Kansas on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence. The Jayhawks (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) also have plenty to play for as they try to secure bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
Instant Reactions from Oregon's dominating win at Colorado
Boulder, Co. - The No. 8 ranked Oregon Ducks went to Colorado for a road contest against the Buffs, and they dominated in a way many ways against an inferior opponent. When the game finished the Ducks walked out of Folsom Field with a 49-10 victory to improve on the year to 8-1 and 6-0 in Pac-12 play.
247Sports
