The North Face Reimagines Signature Silhouettes With Icons RMST Line
Since its 1968 founding, The North Face has remained an apparel mainstay for outdoor expeditions – procuring a catalog of functional yet attractive outerwear garments. Now, the San Francisco-born brand is reimagining some of its signature silhouettes with its new Icons RMST line. The new offering marks the first...
The Nike Air Pegasus 89 Returns in Three Colorways
Each year, balances the introduction of new colorways and silhouettes with the return of classic ones. While 2022 has seen the release of countless debut looks, the American sportswear giant turns to its archives once more with the reintroduction of the Nike Air Pegasus 89. The fifth sneaker in one of Nike’s longest running model series in footwear, the Air Pegasus 89 was last spotted in an updated build in 2019. Now, it hits shelves once again in its original form.
The adidas Supernova Cushion 7 Launches in Two Fall-Ready Variations
The Supernova Cushion 7 is one of the brand’s most notable archival models and continues its journey through the modern-day sneaker-sphere. Originally debuted in the 2000s, the retro silhouette now receives two in-line colorways that boast a fall-ready feel. Arriving in “Brown” and “Magbei/Brown,” the latter sees its classic...
Awake NY Readies Two Outerwear Silhouettes for FW22 Drop 1
After dropping a collaborative capsule with US Soccer last month, Awake NY is pushing forth its mainline Fall/Winter 2022 collection with an initial delivery of two jacket designs. The first iteration, called the Corazón Varsity Jacket, arrives in one of two color combinations: blue-orange-cream or black-red-yellow. On both, leather sleeves...
Futuristic Elements Land on This Unreleased adidas BOOST Model
With putting all sales and production of YEEZY models on hold following its termination of the historic partnership with Ye, the brand is now shifting gears and focusing on promoting its existing line and future models. Falling under the latter category is this newly-surfaced lifestyle runner that is reportedly dubbed the AlphaBOOST V1 — but this still has yet to be confirmed by the German sportswear company.
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Maybe Tomorrow's Saucony "Better Together" Collab Is Inspired by Aesop’s “The Tortoise and the Hare” Fable
Having built up a cult following for its snug-fitting, safety pin-adorned beanies as well as its playful trucker hats and graphic apparel pieces, streetwear brand Maybe Tomorrow is ready to expand its creative ventures and dive into its first footwear foray. The LA-based label — helmed by Mark Nguyen — has joined arms with Saucony to produce a two-pronged footwear capsule that’s inspired by Aesop’s classic fable “The Tortoise and the Hare.”
Carrots x Arvin Goods Collection Deliver Sustainable Accessories for Fall
Emerging apparel brand Arvin Goods joins forces with streetwear mainstay Anwar Carrots to release a collection of sustainable accessories. The Seattle-based label specializes in creating versatile basics crafted from recycled fabric scraps. Arvin Goods is one of the few brands in the market utilizing discarded fabrics for its garments. The...
APPortfolio Links Up With Joshua Vides on 'Buzz Lightyear' Sculpture Edition
In the artist’s signature black and white sketch composition. APPortfolio just took the wraps off a new sculpture edition featuring a monochromatic Buzz Lightyear figure. Designed by Joshua Vides, the Toy Story protagonist is rendered in Vides’ signature black and white sketch motif. The Buzz Lightyear sculpture edition...
Unsound Rags Readies Faded Black Vintage Raglan Sweatshirt Drop
Focused on the unique design elements of vintage clothing, Unsound Rags, founded by Fernando Rangel, has carved out its place in fashion through thoughtfully sourced garments that show signs of aging and wear. Unsound Rags notes, “We like to showcase clothes that others would see as imperfect or, in some cases, unwearable. We take pride in selling garments with these characteristics.”
Tommy Bogo and His Saucony Butterfly for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
Tommy Bogo — a Bay Area native and founder of the fashion brand TOMBOGO — has captured the hearts of streetwear enthusiasts for his innovative and utilitarian products. Design is an avenue for him to communicate his life experiences and learnings to propel the dialogue around function and form. “I have these stories to tell and I actualize them through tangible garments and pieces,” Bogo tells Hypebeast. “And as my brand grows in streetwear and even elevates into high fashion, I want my experiences to continue to inform my work.”
Crep Protect Is Boxing Up Your Sneakers With Its Crate 2.0
Sneaker care brand Crep Protect has just introduced the latest evolution of its popular sneaker crate and it will be available at Crepe City in London, one of the U.K.’s most immersive sneaker events. The new sneaker crate has undergone a sleek redesign and features a side-loading and dust-free...
See and Watch Harry Styles Front His Own Campaign for Gucci HA HA HA
From One Direction to solo artist, songwriter, bearded merman, and now actor, Harry Styles has become a worldwide phenomenon — and that’s not just because of his golden voice. Styles’ penchant for fashion is as his name suggests, incredibly stylish, and with thanks to a helping hand from Harry Lambert the multifaceted creative has gone on to become somewhat of a Gucci muse, donning many a custom piece on his Love On Tour world trip. Now, Gucci has unveiled the HA HA HA campaign, offering a closer look at what’s to come as Harry Styles and Alessandro Michele lock their creative heads together for a partnership and capsule like no other.
"Georgetown" Hues Land on the Nike Air Force 1 Low
Washington D.C.’s Georgetown University colors have enhanced many models in recent memory, including the Air Jordan 1 High ‘85, Air Jordan 6, and the Terminator High, which makes a return this month. continues to celebrate the reputable establishment by setting its muted hues on the Air Force 1...
UNDERCOVER Announces Upcoming Leviʼs®️ Collaboration
Returning with its latest collaboration, UNDERCOVER has now revealed an upcoming team-up with Leviʼs®️. Taking to Instagram, the Japanese label helmed by Jun Takahashi offered a first look at the Fall/Winter 2022 release. Building on its previous collaborations with Leviʼs®️, UNDERCOVER has developed what appears to be...
The Air Jordan 1 Elevate High Receives a Fearless "Hyper Royal" Revamp
Since its unveiling earlier this year, the Air Jordan 1 Elevate High has continued to take the classic Swoosh silhouette to unimaginable heights. Its concealed Wings logo and sky-high midsole have become its trademark, recently seen in two of the imprint’s most iconic palettes — the “Black/White” and “Varsity Red” colorways.
UNIQLO Reunites With MARNI For Winter 2022 Collection
After a joyfully floral-centric Spring/Summer LifeWear collab, UNIQLO and MARNI return for the winter season with playful and vibrant wardrobe offerings. In the latest collection, essentials such as HEATTECH, jerseys, knit, and parkas are reimagined in high-octane colors, patterns, and graphic prints, reminiscent of psychedelic aesthetics from the 1960s. Aside from apparel, the exclusive womenswear collaboration encourages endless mix-and-match styling with a plethora of winter accessories, ranging from balaclavas, globes, mittens, hooded scarves, and scarves to beanies.
Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT Gets the "University Blue" Treatment
Nike and Jordan Brand tend to borrow each other’s signature motifs when cooking up fresh footwear offerings. One example is that both brands will often lean on the “University Blue” theme for stylization given that it references Michael Jordan‘s alma mater. After appearing on the Air Huarache, the Tar Heel-inspired hue is now navigating its way onto the Air Jordan 1 High Zoom CMFT.
Rowing Blazers x Luke Edward Hall Is Filled With Ancient Wonder
New York City-based brand Rowing Blazers has reunited with British artist and designer Luke Edward Hall for a new collaboration. Marking their second collection, the new effort is filled with ancient wonder. In conceptualizing their latest collaboration, the two entities combined their experience in archaeology and art. In its celebration...
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth With LOEWE's Doughnuts Set
Jonathan Anderson’s LOEWE has become synonymous with quirky motifs that will put a grin on your face. The house has learned to live by its own guidelines with whimsical notes expressed in every collection. Anderson’s Fall/Winter 2022 offering has seen a variety of off-runway releases, including sinkhole-drilled Cubi and Amazona 15 bags that brought new life to the kitchen gadget.
