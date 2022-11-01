ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Washington Spot Has Some Of The Best Loaded Fries In The U.S.

By Zuri Anderson
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Fries are delicious on their own , but they can also be a blank canvas. That means you can load it up with as many ingredients as you want , from sauces and veggies to meat and spices.

For those craving this guilty pleasure, Cheapism found the best plates of loaded fries in America. The website states, "Here are outrageous french fries — including the Guinness World Record holder for priciest — we found by scouring reviews and rankings by expert food writers and countless hungry customers. The toppings go way beyond a squirt of ketchup."

A Washington restaurant's mouth-watering serving of loaded fries made the list, and that honor goes to Dirty Dirty Fries from Picked Fish !

"Pickled Fish serves up an appetizer called dirty dirty fries, because one 'dirty' just wasn't enough," writers say. "Fried pork belly lies atop these fries, along with garlic, pepperoncini peppers, goat cheese, and truffled ketchup."

While you're there, feel free to enjoy one of their many entrees, including the wood-fired pizza, pork schnitzel, and fish and chips. Don't forget about their extensive drink menu, too!

If you want to try some Dirty Dirty Fries, drop by 409 Sid Snyder Dr. in Long Beach. Pickled Fish is available for dine-in and takeout. They only serve their special loaded fries during lunch and dinner.

Check out the full list on Cheapism 's website .

