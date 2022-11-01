ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes’ Family Shows off out-of-This-World Halloween Costumes and the Quarterback Reveals Which Candy He Likes and Dislikes

By Michelle Kapusta
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes celebrated Halloween with his family and dressed in costume for some trick-or-treating with his wife, Brittany Mahomes , and their daughter Sterling.

Prior to heading out for candy, the signal caller answered some Halloween-themed questions including which treats he dislikes and if he thinks he’d survive till the end of a horror movie . Read on to see his answers and the family’s matching, out-of-this-world costumes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hVhgk_0iugswbH00
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes smiles after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The Mahomes family’s Halloween costumes

Back in 2021, the Mahomes family dressed up as three Cruella characters. Brittany dressed as Cruella de Vil, Patrick as a dog catcher, and then 8-month-old Sterling as an adorable Dalmatian dog. Brittany shared photos from a Halloween costume party they attended and won “Best Dressed.” So just how would they top those costumes this year? With some out-of-this-world getups of course.

Little Sterling sported a star costume while her dad wore a sun one and Brittany covered her baby bump with a moon. Brittany shared the photos via social media with the caption: “The Sun, the Moon & the beautiful Ster.”

Earlier in that day, Patrick spoke about his plans for the evening during his weekly spot on Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio show The Drive in Kansas City and said that they would likely go out trick-or-treating for a little while as a family.

“Sterling is at the age now where she can move around and do some of that stuff, so we’ll probably cruise around the neighborhood at least for a little bit,” he told the show host . “She isn’t a big candy eater anyway, but I think just the experience of going around and being in a costume will be fun for her.”

Patrick reveals which candy he likes and dislikes

During The Drive show on Halloween, the NFL star was also asked about which candy he eats and doesn’t eat.

“I’m a big Reese’s Pieces [fan],” Patrick replied. “Not just the Reese’s [cups] I like the little pieces. That and Jolly Ranchers.” And when it comes to what candy he dislikes the quarterback said: “I can’t just eat dark chocolate. It has to be like a mixture of stuff. Anything that’s rich, dark, mint chocolate-type stuff I’m not a big fan of that.”

Does he think he’d survive till the end in a scary movie?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjOER_0iugswbH00
Patrick Mahomes walks off the field after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

RELATED: Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Says Their Daughter Already Recognizes That Her Dad Plays Football

Finally, Patrick answered if he thinks he would live till the very end if he were cast in a scary movie.

“I don’t know if I’d make it the entire time because once it got down to the last person left I don’t know if I could survive,” he explained, before adding: “But I would definitely be one of the last people left because I’d be standing in groups of people and we can all kind of defend each other … I would make sure we got out as a group and try to figure it out together.”

Patrick then revealed that he doesn’t watch a lot of scary movies and the last one he saw was It .

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Tom Brady 'Didn't Want' to Divorce Gisele Bündchen, Says Source: 'This Was Not Tom's Idea'

Brady was "willing to go to therapy" and "marriage counseling" before divorce, a source tells PEOPLE Before Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday, the superstar quarterback was prepared to do "whatever it took to make things work," a source a close to Brady tells PEOPLE. "This was not Tom's idea," says the insider of the couple's decision to divorce. "This was never Tom's idea." Brady, 45, "wanted to do whatever he needed to do to fix things" with Bündchen, 42 because he "didn't want the divorce and he...
FLORIDA STATE
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Sweet Photos of Husband Patrick Playing with Sterling at the Beach

The couple enjoyed time at the beach with their daughter Sterling, 20 months, as Patrick Mahomes' NFL team has a bye week Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are spending quality time with their little girl as the NFL star has a short break from football season. On Monday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner, 27, shared a series of sweet photos of husband Patrick playing with their daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, at the beach together. The Kansas City Chiefs star, whose team is currently on a bye week, is seen...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
People

Brittany Mahomes Celebrates Son on the Way with Jungle-Themed Baby Shower — See the Photos!

Brittany Mahomes was celebrated by her loved ones as she and Patrick Mahomes prepare to welcome their little boy early next year Brittany Mahomes is celebrating the upcoming addition to her and Patrick Mahomes' family with those closest to them. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner was celebrated by friends and family at a jungle-themed baby shower. Brittany shared some photos from the event, organized by Hunter Orcutt Events, which was beautifully decorated with large balloon displays in neutral colors and some life-sized animal figures. Randi Mahomes, Patrick's...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Lizzo's Halloween Costume Is Causing Controversy

Lizzo drew fire from fans after dressing up as rapper Blueface's girlfriend, Chrisean Rock, for Halloween. The singer wore a costume on Oct. 28 meant to mimic Rock's look, including a missing tooth. However, the outfit has received considerable backlash online from those condemning it for appearing to make fun of someone they see as needing help. Rock and Blueface's public relationship has occasionally become volatile and even violent. Though Rock has retweeted/commented on Lizzo's videos in apparent support of the costume, the latest development in her relationship has intensified the criticism.
ComicBook

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teases Massive Halloween Party

Heidi Klum's daughter is already teasing her mom's massive Halloween bash this year. People Magazine caught up with Leni Klum about the big day and everyone agrees its going to be spectacular. For the last few years, the TV personality and model had to back off of her giant Fall parties because of coronavirus precautions. But, trying to get back into the swing of things, the Halloween soiree will continue with some added precautions. Leni knows people want to hear about her mother, so the outlet couldn't resist getting a question in there. Near the end of every October, fans flock to Instagram to see what outlandish look Klum has settled on for this year. Some of these costumes are absolutely staggering in their complexity and commitment to makeup. The model spends multiple hours in makeup getting everything just right. So, get excited people, the big day is basically here!
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Practice Video Is Going Viral

Former professional golfer Paige Spiranac has one of the largest social media followings in the sport. There's a few different reasons for that, as she'll attest to. However, it's clear that she's still better than the average golfer - by a lot. On Thursday afternoon, she took to Instagram with...
People

Judy Coughlin, Wife of Super Bowl Champion Coach Tom Coughlin, Dead at 77 After Rare Brain Disease

Judy was diagnosed in 2020 with progressive supranuclear palsy, a rare brain disease Judy Coughlin, the wife of two-time Super Bowl winning NFL coach Tom Coughlin, died Tuesday morning at age 77. In a statement released to PEOPLE, Tom wrote, "My cherished wife and our beloved mother and grandmother, Judy Whitaker Coughlin, passed away this morning at the age of 77." "Judy was a remarkable woman in every way. She lived a life filled with love and unselfishly gave her heart and soul to others. Judy made you...
People

Drew Scott and Linda Phan Celebrate Son Parker's First Halloween in Homemade Pumpkin Costumes

Drew Scott and Linda Phan welcomed their first baby, son Parker, in May Drew Scott and wife Linda Phan are making sweet memories on son Parker's first Halloween. The HGTV star, 44, shared a cute video on Instagram Monday that showed how their family costumes — handmade by Phan's mom — came together. "Parker's first #Halloween! He must've stay out past midnight and turned into a pumpkin!" the Property Brothers star captioned the Instagram Reel. "Thanks to Linda's mom for the cutest costumes 🎃❤️." The 4-month-old sat sweetly in his stuffed...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

216K+
Followers
119K+
Post
82M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy