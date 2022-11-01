ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bachelor in Paradise’ 2022: Sarah Hamrick Shares Why She Suddenly Left the Beach

By Erica Scassellati
 4 days ago

Sarah Hamrick was one of the five women to arrive on Bachelor in Paradise 2022 during split week. She went on a one-on-one date with Logan Palmer , but he eventually chose to pursue Kate Gallivan instead. During the week 6 rose ceremony, host Jesse Palmer announced that Sarah had to suddenly leave the beach. Sarah recently shared more about the family emergency that led to her quick exit.

[Spoiler alert: Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 spoilers ahead regarding Sarah Hamrick.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PeY8N_0iugsviY00
Sarah Hamrick and Clayton Echard | John Fleenor via Getty Images

Jesse Palmer announced that Sarah Hamrick left ‘Bachelor in Pardise’ due to a family emergency

During Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 Week 6, the contestants prepared to enter the third rose ceremony, but Sarah Hamrick was missing. Jesse Palmer announced that the women would have the roses. However, there were only ten women remaining because Sarah went home.

“Sarah had a family emergency, and she made the heartwrenching decision to leave Paradise and go be with her family,” Jesse told the other contestants. “We’re offering Sarah and her family our deepest and most heartfelt condolences.”

Sarah shared more information about her abrupt exit from ‘BIP’

In an Instagram post, Sarah shared more details about the family emergency that led her to leave Bachelor in Paradise .

“Opening myself up to another chance at love here was a challenge in itself, but when my grandma passed, having one of the most vulnerable and heartbreaking moments of my life captured while being there was something I never expected,” Sarah wrote.

“While I wish things had gone differently for myself and my family back home, I hope this can be a reminder that all of us on the show are real people with real lives and families beyond what you may see on TV,” she continued.

“When those worlds intersect like it did for me, it reminds me of what’s really important, and to just be kind. I hope this can remind you of the same as you continue to enjoy watching Paradise unfold.”

Sarah was previously a contestant on Clayton’s season of ‘The Bachelor’

Sarah Hamrick was a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise 2022, but fans first met her during Clayton’s season of The Bachelor . Sarah is 24 years old and, at the time of Clayton’s season, worked as a Wealth Management Advisor.

She also competed in beauty pageants in her earlier years. Sarah made it to Clayton’s final seven contestants before getting sent home during a rose ceremony.

Sarah returned looking for love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8. She arrived with four other women during split week. Sarah went on a date with Logan Palmer, but he chose Kate Gallivan over her. That may have been lucky for Sarah, though, as Kate faced the wrath of Shanae when she returned to the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

RELATED: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Tyler Norris Explains Why It Didn’t Work out With Shanae

