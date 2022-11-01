ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Man follows, inappropriately touches girl, 9, walking to LI school

By Emily Nadal
1010WINS
1010WINS
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 9-year-old girl was followed and inappropriately touched by a man on Long Island last week, authorities said.

On Oct. 25, the girl was walking on Urban Avenue near Park Avenue in New Cassel on her way to school while being followed at a slow speed by a man in a pick-up truck, police said.

The man eventually got out of the truck and caught up to the young victim. He then reached out and grabbed her inappropriately, according to officials.

Description and sketch of suspect wanted for following and inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl on Long Island. Photo credit NCPD

A 56-year-old woman was nearby and saw what was happening and yelled at him to stop. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was last seen wearing a yellow or light lime traffic vest in a black or dark grey work truck with a ladder.

The sex offense is being investigated by the Special Victim's squad. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.

Mary Lou Irick
4d ago

Now a days u can't let ur kids walk by themselves 2 school. He was looking at her a long time each day. Thank God that lady spoke up and yell at him. He was going 2 put her in his 🚗.

NS Mom of 5
4d ago

I hope they catch him because this guy is a danger to all the children in the community and since he was so brazen to do this in public he maybe watching other children to due further harm. 9-year-old children should not be stalked by dirt bags predators like this one! However, due to the violence, children missing, and being assaulted parents should take extra precautions by taking their children to school! SMH! NO PEACE ANYMORE!

Susan Reid
4d ago

i think shes to little to b walking by herself i hope they catch this creep

Reply(2)
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
