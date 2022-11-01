Man follows, inappropriately touches girl, 9, walking to LI school

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A 9-year-old girl was followed and inappropriately touched by a man on Long Island last week, authorities said.

On Oct. 25, the girl was walking on Urban Avenue near Park Avenue in New Cassel on her way to school while being followed at a slow speed by a man in a pick-up truck, police said.

The man eventually got out of the truck and caught up to the young victim. He then reached out and grabbed her inappropriately, according to officials.

Description and sketch of suspect wanted for following and inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl on Long Island. Photo credit NCPD

A 56-year-old woman was nearby and saw what was happening and yelled at him to stop. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect was last seen wearing a yellow or light lime traffic vest in a black or dark grey work truck with a ladder.

The sex offense is being investigated by the Special Victim's squad. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Nassau County Police Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS.