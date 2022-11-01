Read full article on original website
Sunday's letters: Biden policies threaten Florida construction, our political parties, more
Biden polices put Florida projects at risk During his recent swing through South Florida, President Joe Biden touted his administration’s efforts to combat inflation. What Biden failed to disclose was that his inflationary and anti-competitive labor policies are dealing a severe economic blow to the construction industry and infrastructure projects desperately needed in Florida. These policies will needlessly raise costs and steer...
Bill Maher and Guests Anticipated the 2022 Midterm Elections
There’s an election happening between now and the next time a new Real Time With Bill Maher will air, and on Friday’s episode, Maher began with an extended riff on the candidates and proposals on the ballot, both close to home and on the other side of the country from him. Did this involve a few jokes at Herschel Walker’s expense? Well, yes.
Final rankings: The seven Senate seats most likely to flip
Voters head to the polls in a matter of days and only one thing is for certain: The battle for the Senate is anyone’s ballgame as both sides look to sprint through the finish line with the majority at stake. The political winds are firmly at the backs of...
'No choice' but cholera water for Lebanon's poor
Marwa Khaled's teenage son was hospitalised with cholera after drinking polluted water in Lebanon's impoverished north -- yet she still buys the same contaminated water, the only kind she can afford. "People know (the water is contaminated), but they don't have any other choice," said 35-year-old Khaled, standing near her son, who is bedridden at a cholera field hospital.
Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election
Mahathir Mohamad, the nearly 100-year-old elder statesman of Malaysian politics, filed his candidacy Saturday in what is likely to be his final race, as campaigning for upcoming general elections began. Serious violence is rare during general elections in Malaysia.
North Korea launches four more missiles as U.S. flies bombers over South
North Korea launched four ballistic missiles into the sea, as the U.S sent two bombers over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
Four issues to watch at the COP27 global climate summit
The world is gearing up for COP27, the United Nations climate summit that starts Sunday. Held in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, the summit is expected to draw world leaders including President Biden, new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with representatives of scores of other countries.
