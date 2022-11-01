ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Herald-Tribune

Sunday's letters: Biden policies threaten Florida construction, our political parties, more

Biden polices put Florida projects at risk During his recent swing through South Florida, President Joe Biden touted his administration’s efforts to combat inflation. What Biden failed to disclose was that his inflationary and anti-competitive labor policies are dealing a severe economic blow to the construction industry and infrastructure projects desperately needed in Florida. These policies will needlessly raise costs and steer...
InsideHook

Bill Maher and Guests Anticipated the 2022 Midterm Elections

There’s an election happening between now and the next time a new Real Time With Bill Maher will air, and on Friday’s episode, Maher began with an extended riff on the candidates and proposals on the ballot, both close to home and on the other side of the country from him. Did this involve a few jokes at Herschel Walker’s expense? Well, yes.
AFP

'No choice' but cholera water for Lebanon's poor

Marwa Khaled's teenage son was hospitalised with cholera after drinking polluted water in Lebanon's impoverished north -- yet she still buys the same contaminated water, the only kind she can afford. "People know (the water is contaminated), but they don't have any other choice," said 35-year-old Khaled, standing near her son, who is bedridden at a cholera field hospital.
AFP

Malaysia's nearly century-old Mahathir seeks re-election

Mahathir Mohamad, the nearly 100-year-old elder statesman of Malaysian politics, filed his candidacy Saturday in what is likely to be his final race, as campaigning for upcoming general elections began. Serious violence is rare during general elections in Malaysia. 
The Hill

Four issues to watch at the COP27 global climate summit

The world is gearing up for COP27, the United Nations climate summit that starts Sunday. Held in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, the summit is expected to draw world leaders including President Biden, new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with representatives of scores of other countries.

