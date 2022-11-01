Read full article on original website
utrockets.com
Rockets Do Double Damage in Saturday’s Tri-Meet
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's swimming and diving team completed a trifecta of wins on Saturday afternoon, defeating Bowing Green 159.50-140.50 and Marshall 163.00-136.00 at the UToledo Student Recreation Center Pool. The Rockets pick up three victories in two days after defeating Cleveland State last night, 181-60. "The team had a phenomenal week of racing," head coachBrie Globig said. "They pushed themselves to their potential, and they have a lot of confidence going into the mid-season invitational."
utrockets.com
Rockets Open 2022-23 Season at Home on Monday vs. Wright State
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's basketball team opens its 2022-23 season on Monday, Nov. 7 with its annual Education Day game at Savage Arena. The Rockets host Wright State at 11:00 a.m. on ESPN3. Toledo returns its entire starting five and nearly all of its reserve contributors from...
utrockets.com
Toledo Tipping Off 2022-23 Campaign at Home on Monday vs. Valpo
TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's basketball team (26-8, 17-3 MAC in 2021-22) begins its 108th season on Monday, Nov. 7 when it hosts Missouri Valley Conference foe Valparaiso (14-18, 6-12 MVC). The Rockets and Beacons will tip off at 7:00 p.m. in Savage Arena with the game being streamed on ESPN3.
utrockets.com
Rockets Wrap Up Opening Day of MAC Indoors
KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The Toledo men's tennis team faced tough conference doubles teams on the opening day at the Mid-American Conference Indoors tournament on Friday afternoon in Kalamazoo, Mich. The Rockets were led by partners senior Marko Galic and junior Pawit Sornlaksup who picked up two wins in the Flight 1 Doubles bracket.
utrockets.com
Toledo Gears Up for Conference Action at MAC Indoors
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team will continue its fall schedule this weekend in Kalamazoo, Mich. for the MAC Indoor Tournament on the campus of Western Michigan University (Friday-Sunday, Nov. 4-6). "This is a nice challenge to measure ourselves a bit after our first couple of months," head coachAl Wermer said. "All the MAC teams are so close that a couple of shots here and there can be momentous."
utrockets.com
Rockets Dominate in Three-Set Sweep of Bobcats
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's volleyball team welcomed Ohio to Savage Arena on Friday night with a three-set sweep in Mid-American Conference action. The Rockets (16-9, 9-5 MAC) dominated the match, holding Ohio (16-9, 10-4 MAC) to a .019 attack percentage while hitting .304. Toledo won the first set 25-19 and the second set 25-17 before cruising to a 25-11 triumph in the third set to complete the sweep.
utrockets.com
Rockets Prepare for Two Meets in Two Days
TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo women's swimming and diving team has a busy schedule on deck this weekend, competing in two meets in two days. The Rockets will head to Cleveland State on Friday night for a dual at 5:00 p.m. The Midnight Blue and Gold then return to the UT Student Recreation and Pool for a tri-meet with Marshall and Bowling Green on Saturday morning starting at 10:30 a.m.
