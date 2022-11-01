TOLEDO, Ohio – The Toledo men's tennis team will continue its fall schedule this weekend in Kalamazoo, Mich. for the MAC Indoor Tournament on the campus of Western Michigan University (Friday-Sunday, Nov. 4-6). "This is a nice challenge to measure ourselves a bit after our first couple of months," head coachAl Wermer said. "All the MAC teams are so close that a couple of shots here and there can be momentous."

