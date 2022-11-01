‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ Season 2 Teaser: Jeremy Renner Returns In Taylor Sheridan’s Paramount+ Drama Series

Read full article on original website
11 TV Shows To Watch In November: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Willow’ & More￼
Perhaps sensing that the movie release slate in November would overwhelm many of us, television has slowed down (a touch) with most of the month, including returns of TV favorites. While shows like the much debated and buzzed about “The Crown” will see dominance in the discourse, there are also shows such as “Mythic Quest,” which has been overshadowed by some of its more audience-friendly streaming peers (like “Ted Lasso”) and “Gangs of London” which created a small but loyal following in its first season.
‘Agatha: Coven Of Chaos’: Aubrey Plaza The Latest To Join Cast Of ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff Series
Aubrey Plaza recently returned to the small screen with a lead role in the second season of HBO‘s “The White Lotus.” Now, Plaza has another big TV show on the way that also marks her debut in the MCU. Variety reports that Plaza joins Kathryn Hahn for...
New ‘Causeway’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence’s PTSD Soldier Drama Hits Apple TV+ Tomorrow On November 4
After its world premiere at TIFF in September, critics praised “Causeway” as a momentous return for actress Jennifer Lawrence. But did Lawrence ever really leave the limelight? Sure, she took a year or so off from acting after her engagement, but that lined up with when COVID-19 effectively shut down the movie business. So, not counting 2020, she’s starred in a film a year since 2017, including last year’s “Don’t Look Up.”
‘The Gentlemen’: Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones & More Join Guy Ritchie’s Upcoming Netflix Series
Yesterday, news dropped that Theo James is the lead of Guy Ritchie‘s upcoming series spinoff of his film “The Gentlemen” for Netflix. Now, Variety reports that the show has the rest of its main cast, and it includes the likes of Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, and Vinnie Jones. It’s the first time Jones and Ritchie work together since 2000’s “Snatch.”
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain Sings ‘Stand By Your Man’ In New Trailer
Jessica Chastain and Abe Sylvia‘s long-in-the-works “George & Tammy” limited series finally has a real home, Showtime. And it will be getting a “Yellowstone”-powered kickoff when the first episode is simulcast following the episode of that Paramount Television Network hit on December 4. Showtime timed the announcement with the program’s first trailer, which is embedded in this post.
‘Andor’: Directors For The Second Season Of The ‘Star Wars’ Disney+ Show Revealed
Three episodes remain in the first season of “Andor,” airing on Disney+ now. But production for Season Two of the “Star Wars” show starts filming soon, so showrunner Tony Gilroy needs to put the finishing touches on his cast and crew list. And Collider reports it’s an all-new directing team for the new season, although the show will continue to film in episode blocks tied to specific narrative arcs.
‘Dead To Me’ Season 3 Trailer: Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Return One Last Time For A Friendship Above The Law￼
Starring Christina Applegate, and Linda Cardellini, the cast of Netflix’s crime comedy “Dead To Me” is preparing to say goodbye. A delicious black comedy, “Dead To Me” centers on two grieving women who meet in therapy. It’s a series about a powerful friendship that blossoms between these two: a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.
‘The Crown’ Season 5: Melodrama Reigns, But This Is No Hatchet job [Review]
Out with the old and in with the new is a now familiar part of “The Crown” and its rotating cast, serving as a reminder of how rich the existing British acting pool is with its slew of recognizable faces. This series can also make careers as Emma Corrin and Vaness Kirby were launched into the stratosphere after her breakout performance as the young Diana Spencer and Princess Margaret. Unlike most players, Corrin only got one year in the Princess of Wales sandbox, and Elizabeth Debicki takes over as Peter Morgan’s Emmy Award-winning juggernaut heads into contentious territory.
‘NR. 10’ Trailer: Alex van Warmerdam, The Director Of ‘Borgman’ Returns With A Mysterious New Nightmare About The Past [Exclusive]
The trailer for Alex van Warmerdam’s’ “Nr. 10” opens by creating an unsettling element of doom with just a simple handshake. With that, the viewer is already engrossed in suspense and curiosity. van Warmerdam’s’ ability to blend genres and create suspense and tension in the ordinarily mundane is a talent that audiences have come to love.
‘Black Panther’ Actor Winston Duke Tapped For Ryan Gosling-Led Action Flick ‘The Fall Guy’
After selecting director David Leitch (“Bullet Train,” “Deadpool 2”) to helm their first “Fast & Furious” spinoff film “Hobbs & Shaw,” Universal Pictures is reuniting with the action-focused filmmaker for a feature film version of the ’80s series “The Fall Guy.” An impressive collection of actors has already been assembled, with Ryan Gosling (“Blade Runner 2049”), Emily Blunt (“Edge of Tomorrow”), Stephanie Hsu (“Everything Everywhere All At Once“), and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Bullet Train”) attached to the project.
15 Movies To See in November: ‘Causeway,’ ‘Bones & All’ ‘Armageddon Time’ & More￼
For anyone concerned that the release schedule had been oddly slow (for us non-metropolitan area folks), worry not because November is begging that we dedicate a good half of our time in the theaters. There’s almost too much packed into the upcoming weeks with new films from filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, Noah Baumbach, Guillermo Del Toro, and more.
