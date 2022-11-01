Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal
Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan football drops uniforms for B1G East battle with Rutgers in Week 10
The uniforms for Saturday’s game with Rutgers were released by Michigan on its social media page. The Wolverines will be in Piscataway, New Jersey in Week 10. Michigan will be suiting up in all-white jerseys and pants. The helmets will still have the same maize and blue that the team is known for. The socks will also be maize-colored.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
saturdaytradition.com
One stat paints ugly picture for PJ Fleck, Minnesota after early deficit vs. Nebraska
P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota Golden Gophers currently trail Nebraska 10-0 at halftime. That is not good for the prospect of the Gophers getting a win in Week 10. During Fleck’s Minnesota tenure, his teams are 2-19 when trailing after the 1st quarter. A paltry 9.5% win percentage when trailing after 1Q could spell doom for the Gophers in Week 10.
saturdaytradition.com
Emeka Egbuka ties Ohio State's game vs. Northwestern with rushing TD ahead of halftime
Emeka Egbuka got Ohio State on the scoreboard versus Northwestern. Ohio State fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Egbuka gave the offense a much needed boost after Ohio State was down 7-0 to Northwestern in the second quarter. All Egbuka needed were some blocks on the outside to help...
saturdaytradition.com
Legendary Boilermaker DT dies at the age of 72
Dave Butz, former Purdue defensive tackle and Super Bowl champion, has passed at the age of 72. Tom Dienhart of On3 Sports reported on the news. Butz began his career at Purdue in 1969, where he began an All-Big Ten and All-American campaign that earned him the 5th overall pick with the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1973 NFL draft.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue athletics announces changes to tailgating for Iowa-Purdue following heavy wind advisory
An email was released by Purdue athletics on Friday. Fans will not be able to use tailgate tents or any other temporary structures in parking lots at Saturday’s game. The wind advisory is set to take place for Tippecanoe County, which includes West Lafayette. The advisory is going to last from 8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET. Tents are also something that fans can not bring with them on Saturday.
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana has pitiful attendance ahead of Week 10 Penn State matchup
Indiana is playing host to No. 16 Penn State in Week 10, and Hoosier fans did not show up in droves. Rich Scarcella of Reading Eagle showcased a picture of Memorial Stadium 30 minutes before kickoff. Memorial Stadium has a capacity of over 52,000, and from the picture, it looks to be about a third of the way full.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska coaching search: FOX Sports analyst updates candidates for job opening heading into Week 10
Bruce Feldman talked with the Big Noon Kickoff crew about who some of the top candidates for the Nebraska head coaching job are. He picked four coaches from around the country. Feldman believes that the top candidates right now are former Carolina Panthers and Baylor HC Matt Rhule, Army HC...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI reveals who will win between Iowa and Purdue in Week 10
Iowa and Purdue are going to be meeting on the gridiron in Week 10. It will be a Charlie Jones reunion on Saturday. Jones has been on fire since leaving the Iowa program via the transfer portal. He leads all Purdue wideouts with 840 yards receiving and 9 touchdowns. Purdue is 5-3 through eight games.
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck addresses injury status of Tanner Morgan following second-half absencein Week 10
PJ Fleck addressed the injury to starting quarterback Tanner Morgan following the Week 10 win over Nebraska. In that game, Morgan missed all of the second half with backup QB Athan Kaliakmanis rallying the Gophers. Fleck did confirm after the game that Morgan is dealing with an injury. Per Fleck...
saturdaytradition.com
Longtime Iowa assistant coach passes away at 93
The Iowa Hawkeyes lost former assistant coach Bill Brashier on Friday. He was 93 years old. Brashier was on the staff with the team’s current head coach Kirk Ferentz back in the day. Ferentz was a young assistant with Brashier. Ferentz had some kind words to say about Brashier’s passing.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football drops uniforms for showdown with Maryland
Wisconsin unveiled the uniforms the team will sport in Week 10 against Maryland. The Badgers will be wearing red jerseys and red pants. The uniforms are topped off by the traditional white helmet with red Wisconsin ‘W’. The red jerseys have white numbers and names. The Badgers have...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Woodson reveals message to Xavier Johnson ahead of Indiana's season opener
Mike Woodson had a message for Xavier Johnson coming out of Indiana’s Thursday night scrimmage: Don’t be a hero. According to Woodson, Johnson occasionally got himself into trouble last season by trying to do too much. This season, Woodson believes the Hoosiers have a much better roster in place that should allow Johnson to play without having to force things.
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm sets Week 10 status for multiple Boilermakers, pair of offensive pieces listed as out
Jeff Brohm announced on Thursday that Purdue would be without a pair of key offensive players in the matchup with Iowa on Saturday. King Doerue and Broc Thompson are both listed as out for this weekend’s contest. But, in a bit of good news for the Boilermakers, Dylan Downing, Cory Trice and Jamari Brown are all expected to play.
saturdaytradition.com
3 B1G standouts named Shaun Alexander Award semifinalists
On Wednesday, the Maxwell Football club announced the 14 semi-finalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award. Three B1G stars were included in the list of nominees for the outstanding freshman player in college football award. Illinois’ Gabe Jacas, Maryland’s Jaishawn Barham and Penn State’s Abdul Carter represented the B1G.
saturdaytradition.com
Northwestern football unveils threads for Ohio State matchup in Week 10
Northwestern is going to be facing one of its toughest challenges yet this weekend. No. 2 Ohio State is coming to Evanston to take on the Wildcats. Northwestern will be wearing black helmets with black jerseys and purple pants. The team announced the news from its social media account. Pat...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State football drops 'the fire' hype video for Week 10
Ohio State football is gearing up for a Week 10 matchup against Northwestern. While the Buckeyes will be heavily favored in that contest, Ohio State is entering the November stretch of the schedule while trying to remain unbeaten. “The fire” is the theme for the weekly hype video of the...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin drops 'forged through fire' hype video ahead of Week 10 matchup with Maryland
Wisconsin dropped a hype video titled “Pure gold is forged through the fire.” The video was released in anticipation of a B1G Week 10 matchup with Maryland. The minute-long video showcased highlights from the team’s 2022 victories, including the impressive B1G win over Purdue in Week 9.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Wisconsin defense tears apart Terrapins in Week 10 win
Wisconsin’s defense dismantled Maryland during a 23-10 win in a B1G crossover game in windy and rainy conditions at Camp Randall Stadium. The Badgers’ defense, led by senior nose tackle Keeanu Benton and senior outside linebacker Nick Herbig, held Maryland to 189 total yards. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa,...
