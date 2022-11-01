An email was released by Purdue athletics on Friday. Fans will not be able to use tailgate tents or any other temporary structures in parking lots at Saturday’s game. The wind advisory is set to take place for Tippecanoe County, which includes West Lafayette. The advisory is going to last from 8 a.m. ET to 8 p.m. ET. Tents are also something that fans can not bring with them on Saturday.

