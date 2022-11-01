Caleb Tannor knows the team let one slip away Saturday afternoon. Nebraska blew a 10-point halftime lead to fall to Minnesota 20-13 on Saturday. The defense was able to shut out Minnesota through two quarters, but the Gophers scored on a 3-yard rush late in the 3rd to tie the game at 10-all. Just a few short minutes later, the Minnesota defense forced a Nebraska 3-and-out. The Gophers were able to capitalize on good field position and kick a FG to take a 13-10 lead, a lead they would never relinquish.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO