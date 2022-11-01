ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph addresses Nebraska's QB usage following loss to Minnesota

Mickey Joseph employed multiple quarterbacks for Nebraska’s Week 10 game vs. Minnesota. With starter Casey Thompson sidelined, the Huskers opened the game with Chubba Purdy under center. Purdy and the Huskers opened the game on the right foot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and carrying that 10-point...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mickey Joseph reveals area of focus for Nebraska's 2nd half vs. Minnesota

Mickey Joseph talked about what he wants to do on offense in the 2nd half, while praising the performance of his defense so far. Nebraska went into halftime up 10-0 over Minnesota. The defense was able to shut out Minnesota through two quarters and Joseph acknowledged how great they played....
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Caleb Tannor: Nebraska 'got too comfortable' during blown lead vs. Minnesota

Caleb Tannor knows the team let one slip away Saturday afternoon. Nebraska blew a 10-point halftime lead to fall to Minnesota 20-13 on Saturday. The defense was able to shut out Minnesota through two quarters, but the Gophers scored on a 3-yard rush late in the 3rd to tie the game at 10-all. Just a few short minutes later, the Minnesota defense forced a Nebraska 3-and-out. The Gophers were able to capitalize on good field position and kick a FG to take a 13-10 lead, a lead they would never relinquish.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota announces QB change for 2nd half vs. Nebraska

Minnesota announced a QB change before the start of the 2nd half against Nebraska. The team announced that Athan Kaliakmanis would be the starting QB for the 2nd half. Tanner Morgan was 6-of-8 for 34 yards in the 1st half. Morgan did take a big hit late in the 1st half, but there have not been reports of an injury to this point.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
footballscoop.com

Update on Nebraska's coaching search

After parting with Scott Frost less than a month into the 2022 season and quickly retaining the services of Collegiate Sports Associates to assist in its quest to replace Frost atop the University of Nebraska football program, the Cornhuskers are continuing to conduct an expansive quest to find the right candidate to lead Nebraska into the future.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck details respect for Nebraska ahead of matchup with Huskers

Minnesota and Nebraska square off in an interesting matchup within the Big Ten West. Both teams need a win to keep the slim division title hopes alive and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck knows the challenge of going out to Lincoln. If there’s one guy he respects, it is interim head coach Mickey Joseph and what he’s done with the program during his time taking over for Scott Frost. He detailed that respect when talking about the Husker offensive attack.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Nebraskan

A look at the Nebraska women’s basketball 2022-2023 roster

Nebraska women’s basketball tips off its season in just a matter of days on Nov. 7 at home against Omaha. The Huskers enter the season with great expectations, ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top-25. The Huskers put together a strong campaign last year, finishing 24-9 and reaching...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be

OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota rally from 10-point deficit vs. Nebraska

Mohamed Ibrahim scored on a 3-yard rush late in the 3rd to tie the game at 10-all in Minnesota’s game against Nebraska. The score increased Ibrahim’s streak to 9-straight games with a TD. Shortly after the Ibrahim score, the Minnesota defense forced a 3-and-out. The Gophers got the ball back and would kick a FG to take a 13-10 lead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Corn Nation

How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska

Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Sioux City Journal

OTHER VOICES: Stadium project will have attention of Nebraska

In April, 1923, construction began on the west side of the University of Nebraska campus on what, six months later, became the 31,080-seat Memorial Stadium. Twelve expansions and renovations since 1964 have brought the capacity of the Home of the Huskers to 85,458 and filled the space with luxury boxes and video and ribbon boards.
LINCOLN, NE

