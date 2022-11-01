Read full article on original website
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph addresses Nebraska's QB usage following loss to Minnesota
Mickey Joseph employed multiple quarterbacks for Nebraska’s Week 10 game vs. Minnesota. With starter Casey Thompson sidelined, the Huskers opened the game with Chubba Purdy under center. Purdy and the Huskers opened the game on the right foot, scoring 10 points in the first quarter and carrying that 10-point...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals area of focus for Nebraska's 2nd half vs. Minnesota
Mickey Joseph talked about what he wants to do on offense in the 2nd half, while praising the performance of his defense so far. Nebraska went into halftime up 10-0 over Minnesota. The defense was able to shut out Minnesota through two quarters and Joseph acknowledged how great they played....
saturdaytradition.com
Caleb Tannor: Nebraska 'got too comfortable' during blown lead vs. Minnesota
Caleb Tannor knows the team let one slip away Saturday afternoon. Nebraska blew a 10-point halftime lead to fall to Minnesota 20-13 on Saturday. The defense was able to shut out Minnesota through two quarters, but the Gophers scored on a 3-yard rush late in the 3rd to tie the game at 10-all. Just a few short minutes later, the Minnesota defense forced a Nebraska 3-and-out. The Gophers were able to capitalize on good field position and kick a FG to take a 13-10 lead, a lead they would never relinquish.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota announces QB change for 2nd half vs. Nebraska
Minnesota announced a QB change before the start of the 2nd half against Nebraska. The team announced that Athan Kaliakmanis would be the starting QB for the 2nd half. Tanner Morgan was 6-of-8 for 34 yards in the 1st half. Morgan did take a big hit late in the 1st half, but there have not been reports of an injury to this point.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Athan Kaliakmanis and Mo Ibrahim help rally Gophers past Huskers
It was Athan Kaliakmanis and Mo Ibrahim to the rescue. Minnesota’s freshman backup QB and star RB provided the spark, helping rally the Gophers from a 10-0 halftime deficit in a 20-13 win over Nebraska Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The Gophers, not known for their ability to overcome deficits,...
saturdaytradition.com
One stat paints ugly picture for PJ Fleck, Minnesota after early deficit vs. Nebraska
P.J. Fleck’s Minnesota Golden Gophers currently trail Nebraska 10-0 at halftime. That is not good for the prospect of the Gophers getting a win in Week 10. During Fleck’s Minnesota tenure, his teams are 2-19 when trailing after the 1st quarter. A paltry 9.5% win percentage when trailing after 1Q could spell doom for the Gophers in Week 10.
footballscoop.com
Update on Nebraska's coaching search
After parting with Scott Frost less than a month into the 2022 season and quickly retaining the services of Collegiate Sports Associates to assist in its quest to replace Frost atop the University of Nebraska football program, the Cornhuskers are continuing to conduct an expansive quest to find the right candidate to lead Nebraska into the future.
Daily Nebraskan
Nebraska men’s basketball exploring options at center in Walker’s absence
Nebraska men’s basketball is tipping off its season in just a matter of days with an entirely new roster. That will be even more the case with the status of one of the few returning contributors in question — senior forward Derrick Walker. “Right now Derrick is day-to-day,...
247Sports
Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck details respect for Nebraska ahead of matchup with Huskers
Minnesota and Nebraska square off in an interesting matchup within the Big Ten West. Both teams need a win to keep the slim division title hopes alive and Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck knows the challenge of going out to Lincoln. If there’s one guy he respects, it is interim head coach Mickey Joseph and what he’s done with the program during his time taking over for Scott Frost. He detailed that respect when talking about the Husker offensive attack.
Daily Nebraskan
A look at the Nebraska women’s basketball 2022-2023 roster
Nebraska women’s basketball tips off its season in just a matter of days on Nov. 7 at home against Omaha. The Huskers enter the season with great expectations, ranked No. 22 in the preseason AP Top-25. The Huskers put together a strong campaign last year, finishing 24-9 and reaching...
New video brings more detailed glimpse of how grand new Husker facility will be
OK, it wasn't really an announcement so much as an update with some behind-the-curtain images of the Go Big Facility the Huskers are planning to finish by next summer. John Ingram, Nebraska's associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, offered some thoughts as some mockup sketches of what parts of the building's inside will look like were displayed.
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg emphasizes importance of 'huge year' for Huskers basketball ahead of season opener
Fred Hoiberg understands that his team needs to produce better on the court. Hoiberg talked about how his team is looking before the season opener. Nebraska won just 10 games just a season ago. Hoiberg noted how this season the team needs to show some growth as a whole. “I...
saturdaytradition.com
Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota rally from 10-point deficit vs. Nebraska
Mohamed Ibrahim scored on a 3-yard rush late in the 3rd to tie the game at 10-all in Minnesota’s game against Nebraska. The score increased Ibrahim’s streak to 9-straight games with a TD. Shortly after the Ibrahim score, the Minnesota defense forced a 3-and-out. The Gophers got the ball back and would kick a FG to take a 13-10 lead.
klkntv.com
‘It reflects Nebraska’: University sings praises of new Husker football facility
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s $155 million athletic facility is getting closer to completion. The university shared a video showing new renderings of the facility in a Twitter post on Thursday. John Ingram, the associate athletic director for capital planning and construction, praised the facility...
Corn Nation
How to watch Minnesota vs. Nebraska in Week 10
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 2-3) continue a two-game stretch of home matchups in Lincoln Saturday with a visit from the Minnesota Golden Gophers (5-3, 2-3). In what is one of the would be greatest grassroots trophy game in the history of college football for the $5 bits of broken chair trophy, the two schools and potentially Big Ten Conference are a bunch of a**holes who ended that would be fun feature to this series. So instead we just have Big Ten West football, big whoop.
saturdaytradition.com
Minnesota unveils uniform combo ahead of B1G matchup with Nebraska
Minnesota unveiled the uniform combo the Golden Gophers will be sporting in Week 10. The Golden Gophers are wearing maroon helmets with a golden “M” on either side. The jerseys are white with numbers and last names in maroon. The maroon numbers are highlighted by a gold trim. The Gophers will sport maroon pants to complete the look.
CBS Sports
Nebraska vs. Minnesota: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
A Big Ten battle is on tap between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at noon ET on Saturday at Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium. Minnesota has a defense that allows only 14.38 points per game, so Nebraska's offense will have their work cut out for them.
North Platte Telegraph
Gretna is a one-team town, rallying behind their Dragons; next year, that could change
GRETNA — I must have circled the parking lots for 10 minutes. Nothing. Despite backseat heckling from my second-grade son, I couldn’t find a spot within a few hundred yards of the stadium. This is why you don’t show up late for the biggest game of the season.
Sioux City Journal
OTHER VOICES: Stadium project will have attention of Nebraska
In April, 1923, construction began on the west side of the University of Nebraska campus on what, six months later, became the 31,080-seat Memorial Stadium. Twelve expansions and renovations since 1964 have brought the capacity of the Home of the Huskers to 85,458 and filled the space with luxury boxes and video and ribbon boards.
Nebraska high school playoff volleyball highlights and scores
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Attached are the highlights and scores of our local high school playoff volleyball teams CLASS C2 #4 Oakland-Craig 3, #5 Southwest 2 CLASS D2 #1 Norfolk Catholic 3, #8 Nebraska Christian 0 #7 Cedar Catholic 3, #2 Cambridge 2
