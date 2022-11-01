Champions of Magic – The Worldwide Wonders Tour 2022 at Fox Performing Arts Center in Riverside Dec 23rd, 2022 – presale code

Read full article on original website
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
Melva Davis Academy students build roller coasters for UCR competitionThe HD PostVictorville, CA
Lake Elsinore, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorLake Elsinore, CA
Eastvale, CA real estate market updateSuzy Valentin RealtorEastvale, CA
newportbeachindy.com
Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour Returns Dec. 11
The 24th Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour is back this year and will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kick off your holiday season on Balboa Island the second Sunday of December. Tour eight tastefully decorated island homes and cottages at your leisure.
precinctreporter.com
High Desert Music Festival
The SOUL Cal Experience High Desert Music Festival sponsored by Desert Community Bank was recently held in the High Desert at Adelanto Stadium. The lineup featured iconic groups from the 1970’s and 1980’s including ConFunkShun, Lakeside, Tierra Legacy and a cover band the Bromatics. The event was hosted by Dion Drake from KDUC 94.3, with intermission music was provided DJ Patrick.
Riverside’s famed `Festival of Lights’ returns with full slate
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
theresandiego.com
Save The Date For In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Celebration Festival!
In-N-Out fans – save the date for what will surely be an epic celebration!. In-N-Out Burger is planning a 75th-anniversary festival at the Pomona Dragstrip on October 22, 2023. More information for this event will be released soon. Visit here to sign up and follow In-N-Out Burger on Instagram...
foxla.com
You're invited: In-N-Out is hosting a big festival in Pomona to celebrate its 75th anniversary
POMONA, Calif. - Get ready for the "shindig" of the decade. Century? All-time, probably. You are cordially invited to In-N-Out's big 75th Anniversary Festival. Although it's more than a year out, mark your calendar - it's happening Oct. 22, 2023 at the Pomona Raceway. In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder announced the...
Apple Valley filmmaker showcases the High Desert with a creepy twist
APPLE VALLEY -- Apple Valley filmmaker Curtis Fisher’s horror short, Dry Run, is his second film about High Desert rural life – but with a creepy twist. Fisher says the rural desert gave him the idea for Dry Run.
thepalmspringspost.com
2022 Palm Springs Pride Week underway, culminating with weekend performances, parade
If you’re not aware that it’s Pride Week in Palm Springs, we don’t know what to tell you. If you are aware — Happy Pride!. The news: All this week, there are multiple events throughout the city and surrounding area to celebrate diversity and advance the cause of individual freedom for all. The week concludes Sunday with the city’s biggest annual event — the Palm Springs Pride Parade at 10 a.m.
thepalmspringspost.com
‘This is home’: Arenas Road, surrounding area officially recognized as a Palm Springs district
In a memorable moment just before the city’s annual Pride celebration kicked into high gear, Arenas Road and the surrounding area — the very heart of the city for many — was officially recognized as a district Thursday morning. Driving the news: Roughly 100 people gathered at...
Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County
We suggest some of the best examples of all shapes, sizes, and origins of your favorite carb treats. The post Bread: Freshly baked, warm, and wonderful options are all over Orange County appeared first on Orange Coast Magazine.
cityofmenifee.us
Full I-15 & I-215 Freeway Closure towards Temecula Scheduled for Sunday Night, November 6
Traveling towards Temecula this weekend? There is a full I-15 & I-215 Freeway Closure scheduled for this Sunday, November 6 at 10 p.m. through Monday, November 7 at 5:30 a.m. SB I-15 and SB I-215 closed at Murrieta Hot Springs Rd. NB I-15 closed at Winchester Rd. Detours will be...
iecn.com
Women’s Club of San Bernardino hosts chili cookoff to benefit nonprofits across the Inland Empire
The Women’s Club of San Bernardino is in the middle of a busy season raising money for Mary’s Mercy Center, Guide Dogs of the Desert, and Shoes that Fit. On October 29th, the organization held a successful Halloween Fundraiser and Chili Cookoff at its Women’s Clubhouse, where eight participants crafted homemade Chili, which was perfect in the 60 degree afternoon temperature.
On a roll! In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder reveals fast food firm will celebrate 75th anniversary with huge 'shindig' at Pomona Raceway - with drag races, music and food trucks
California fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger has announced it will be celebrating its 75th anniversary with a huge blow-out party next fall. The party - a 75th Anniversary Festival - will take place on October 22, 2023, at the Pomona Dragstrip in southern California. President Lynsi Snyder announced the event in...
